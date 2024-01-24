Top 10 Blonde Actresses Working Today

Thousands of blonde actresses have graced the screens from Hollywood’s founding, expansion, and domination. Over the years, these blonde actresses stood out for their beauty and charisma and were once regarded as sex symbols. Whether it’s in the silent film era, the Golden Age of Hollywood, or New Hollywood, blonde actresses have always had their place in the industry and in the hearts of audiences.
Over a hundred naturally blonde actresses are still actively working in Hollywood today. Whether in film or television, these blonde actresses are spread across different generations. While notable blondies like Jane Fonda, Michelle Pfeiffer, Meg Ryan, and Cameron Diaz were all prominent actresses in their prime, there are also several generations of blonde actresses still active today. Here are 10 natural blonde actresses in Hollywood.
Kate Hudson
Actress Kate Hudson was born to singer Bill Hudson and Goldie Hawn on April 19, 1979, in Los Angeles, California. Kate Hudson began her on-screen acting career in television in 1996, in an episode of Fox’s teen and family drama Party of Five. However, her breakout role was portraying Penny Lane in Cameron Crowe‘s comedy-drama Almost Famous (2000). She received her first Academy Awards nomination with the role. Hudson starred in several romantic comedies in the 2000s, including How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003), You, Me and Dupree (2006), Fool’s Gold (2008), and Bride Wars (2009). Kate Hudson’s most recent performances were in the 2022 mystery film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and the independent comedy film A Little White Lie (2023).
Cate Blanchett
Australian actress Cate Blanchett is one of Hollywood’s powerhouse actresses. As one of Hollywood’s blonde actresses, Blanchett has starred in several movies, rocking her natural hair. With an acting career of over three decades, film audiences have watched Blanchett age beautifully over the years. Cate Blanchett has received eight Academy Awards nominations, winning two. Besides voicing Spazzatura the Monkey in Pinocchio (2022) and The Storian in The School for Good and Evil (2022), she gave an Oscar-nominated performance as Lydia Tár in Tár (2022). In 2023, Cate Blanchett played Sister Eileen in the Australian drama The New Boy.
Kate Winslet
In her most prominent/breakout role as Rose DeWitt Bukater in James Cameron‘s Titanic (1997), English actress Kate Winslet had to dye her hair for the role. However, Winslet is one of the naturally blonde actresses in Hollywood, despite having dyed her hair several times for roles. Kate Winslet has received seven Academy Award nominations, from her supporting role performance in Sense and Sensibility (1995) to portraying Joanna Hoffman in Steve Jobs (2015). Of her seven Oscar nominations, Kate Winslet clinched her first and only win in 2009 for her performance in the German-American romantic drama The Reader (2008). Kate Winslet last played the eponymous character Lee Miller in the British biographical drama Lee (2023).
Charlize Theron
The South African-American actress Charlize Theron is among the world’s highest-paid actresses. The naturally blonde actress has several box office hits in her acting credit. Theron became an internationally recognized face with her role in the 1997 supernatural horror The Devil’s Advocate. As her career grew, she was, at a point, the female face of sci-fi, having starred in several successful science fiction movies. Set to reprise her role in the sequel The Old Guard 2 (2024), Charlize Theron’s last film appearance was in Fast X (2023). The three-time Academy Awards nominee (won one) reprised her role as Cipher in her third appearance in the Fast & Furious franchise.
Jennifer Lawrence
Over the years, Jennifer Lawrence has experimented with several hair colors in and out of film and television. However, the actress is one of the most naturally blonde actresses in the industry. Lawrence was the world’s highest-paid actress for two consecutive years, in 2015 and 2016. Jennifer Lawrence has starred in two successful film franchises (X-Men and The Hunger Games) and independent films. The Academy Awards winner (with four nominations) last appeared in the 2023 sex comedy No Hard Feelings.
Anya Taylor-Joy
Anya Taylor-Joy may seem an odd addition to the list for many film and television audiences who haven’t followed the actress’ career growth. However, Anya Taylor-Joy is one of Hollywood’s natural blonde actresses. Having rocked several hair colors throughout her career, it’s easy to see why her red hair in The Queen’s Gambit (2020) may have made it seem the actress had a darker hair color. Older fans will recognize Taylor-Joy from her film debut role in The Witch (2015) sporting a natural hair.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow is one of the most recognizable and successful actresses in Hollywood. The actress is also known for her signature blonde hair. The Academy Awards winner won her first and only nomination in 1999, with her performance in Shakespeare in Love (1998). In recent times, Gwyneth Paltrow is known for her role as Pepper Potts in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) films. Gwyn
Dakota Fanning
Child actress Dakota Fanning is one of the child-actor success stories. Since making her debut at about six years old, Fanning has continued to make herself and her fans proud. She has worked with and co-starred with several big names in Hollywood. Dakota Fanning is also one of the natural blonde actresses in Hollywood. Although she’s yet to get her first Academy Awards nomination, Fanning has raked in a couple of other awards nominations and wins. In television, she last portrayed Susan Ford Bales in Showtime’s short-lived anthology drama series The First Lady (2022). Dakota Fanning starred alongside Denzel Washington in the third and final installment film, The Equalizer 3 (2023).
Sophie Turner
English actress Sophie Turner is one of a few actors whose on-screen acting debut became their breakout role. Turner played Sansa Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones as the iconic redhead daughter of Lord Eddard Stark and Lady Catelyn Stark. As such, it’s easy to see why many television audiences assumed she had natural red hair. Sophie Turner is so blonde she had to dye her hair red frequently to avoid her natural blonde hair from popping up. After a while, she chose to use a wig. It also doesn’t help that in her next big role as Jean Grey in the X-Men films, she also had red hair. Despite her roles, Sophie Turner is one of the industry’s naturally blonde actresses.
Katherine Heigl
Katherine Heigl is one of Hollywood’s natural blonde actresses who has mostly rocked her natural hair color in most of her film and television roles. Heigl’s career-defining role was playing Izzie Stevens on the ABC television medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. She also starred in several successful romantic comedies like Knocked Up (2007), 27 Dresses (2008), and Killers (2010). The Emmy-winning actress last starred in a movie in 2021, playing Michelle Burroughs in Fear of Rain. Her most recent on-screen appearance was as the lead of the Netflix drama Firefly Lane (2021–2023).
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!