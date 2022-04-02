Which “Human Resources” Character Matches Your Zodiac Sign?

When Human Resources dropped last week on Netflix, no one really knew what to expect. We knew that it was a spin-off of the wildly popular Big Mouth, but beyond that, details were kept under wraps. Needless to say, Human Resources is an absolute slam dunk of comedy writing and television. But which of these love bugs, logic rocks, addiction angels, and grief sweaters matches your sign? Let’s find out!
Aries- Walter the Love Bug
Aries, you are very passionate, and usually that’s a great thing; but sometimes, it can get out of control and get you into trouble. As we see with Walter, your emotions can flip on a dime, and you let emotions out the moment you feel them (not a bad thing, just something to monitor). You have a tendency to hold onto things, even when its best for everyone that you let go (if you know what I’m talking about, you know what I’m talking about). Generally, you’re a hard worker, and not afraid to speak up for what you believe in. Plus, you love love, so it makes sense that you’re a love bug.
Taurus- Maury the Hormone Monster
Grounded and practical; these are words that Maury usually lives by, as do you, Taurus. You focus on what you can change, and ignore what you can’t. Much like Maury, you probably fall hard and fast for people that don’t really love you back, but your charm and endearing nature makes it nearly impossible to dislike you. You’re authentic, and never afraid to be yourself, and we wouldn’t want you any other way.
Gemini- Mona the Hormone Monstress
Gemini, you are a hot tamale of emotions. Due to the duality of your sign, you’re naturally more emotionally volatile than a lot of signs on this list. Mona represents your feisty nature and no BS attitude. You can go from sexy to serious to hilarious in an instant, and you’re a master at conversation and social situations. Don’t be afraid to show the real you, Gemini, the one that hides under your myriad of masks. You’re a unique character, especially as an air sign, and you should use that to your advantage.
Cancer- Rochelle the Love Bug
Gosh, Rochelle is such a Cancer. She leads with her heart, but maintains responsibility. She knows that she’s got a job to do, and she’s gonna be there until the very end for you. But, like we see in her relationship with Dante, she can sometimes act in self-service and her own personal interests. Also, she’s pretty oblivious and flippant about Pete’s advances, which is a classic Cancer move. You want what you can’t have, or what you can fix.
Leo- Connie the Hormone Monstress
Main Event Alert! Connie really shines throughout Season One as one of the leading voices. She knows she’s the moment, and she’s not afraid to let everyone else know too. She can sometimes be easily swayed with her emotions (because she’s a fire sign), but she’s always going to do what’s best for her. As we see in the finale with Maury, she’s unafraid to advocate for her own needs and wants, even if they may hurt others.
Virgo- Becca
You’re a total baddie, Virgo. I mean, Beyoncé is a Virgo and that’s no coincidence. You’re a hard worker who is trying to do it all; be a present mother, a loving wife, an incredible lawyer, while navigating your own mental health challenges. You always manage to pull it off in the end, and frankly, you make it look easy. You set the bar for the rest of us ridiculously high, but you’re an icon for it.
Libra- Pete the Logic Rock
I hear the comments already, “Pete’s a Capricorn!”. Ok I hear you, but also let’s talk this through. As a Libra, Pete is incredibly balanced and able to maintain a lot of structure and consistency in his life. He’s also an air sign, which makes him a secret romantic (see his advances on Rochelle) and a great giver of advice. But above all, you’re practical, and you’re never going to let feelings get in the way of good decision making.
Scorpio- Dante the Addiction Angel
Ok so, this one was obvious. An ethereal sexy being that is fueled by passion and a disdain for commitment? That’s a Scorpio, hun. Much like Dante, you’re an adventurer who likes to keep your strings to yourself. You’re the hardest partier of the zodiac, and you don’t mind rolling alone for a while, especially if it means no commitment. But you’re still susceptible to falling in love, even when you won’t admit it, since you’re a water sign (see his arc with Rochelle).
Sagittarius- Sonya the Love Bug
You have been around the block, Sag. You’re a top dog usually, dominating the board room and the bedroom. But you have a fatal flaw; falling in love. Just like Sonya, the only crimes you’ve ever committed were in the name of true love, and your tales of love are often the most tragic of the zodiac. You’re quick to rebound, rolling with the punches of life, but don’t deny your own feelings, even if they’re difficult to deal with.
Capricorn- Petra the Ambition Gremlin
This one was so obvious, too. I mean, Capricorns are basically all Ambition Gremlins. You’re heavily focused on your career, future, and prospects. You chase the paper, and that’s why you always look so darn good. You’re the original independent personality, sometimes to the fault of your feelings or the feelings of those you love. Don’t be afraid to open up, Capricorn, no one will think less of you.
Aquarius- Emmy the Love Bug
Aquarius, you’re really just trying to keep it together, huh? Just like Emmy, you’re a hot mess but you’re a riot of laughs, and when we aren’t laughing with you, you don’t mind us laughing at you. You can hold grudges, and you’re not afraid to get messy when it comes to drama, but you always circle back to pragmatic and logical thinking, as the intellectual sign of the zodiac.
Pisces- Doug
You’re just a gem, Pisces. Like Doug, even with your quirks and oddities, you grow on the people around you, and you’re not afraid to wear your heart on your sleeve. As a water sign, you will often lead/think with your emotions, which isn’t always the smartest option, but you’ll never wonder what could have been, because you pursue the things you care about. Keep being an icon, Pisces.