Who Is Valorie Curry? Everything You Need to Know About ‘The Boys’ Actress

The super-talented American actress Valorie Curry is best known for her dynamic roles in film, television, and video games. She made her professional acting debut on television in 2005. Since then, she has raked in credits and been cast in minor or supporting roles in several notable movies and TV shows.
Valorie Curry has gained wider recognition in recent years for portraying Misty Tucker Gray/Firecracker in the popular Amazon Prime Video satirical superhero series The Boys. Curry joined the series in season 4, with her character being one of the show’s notable additions. Here’s everything to know about The Boys actress Valorie Curry.
Valorie Curry’s Early Life & Background
Actress Valorie Curry was born in Orange County, California, on February 12, 1986. She is the youngest child in a family of five and was raised with her older brother and sister in Orange County. Curry attended Sonora High School (with James Cameron as a notable alumni), graduating in 2004. From an early age, Curry showed an interest in the performing arts, a passion she would later pursue in college. Valorie Curry attended and graduated from California State University, Fullerton. Graduating in 2008, Curry majored in theater arts, further honing her skills as an actress.
Her Early Career Was In Theater
Valorie Curry’s theater background has had a lasting influence on her career. It provided the much-needed foundation for her transition to the screen. During her time at the university, Curry participated in numerous stage productions. This helped her showcase a range of acting abilities and sharpen her versatility as a performer. Her most notable theater credits were when she worked with the Phantom Projects and The Second City theater groups. Curry performed plays such as How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, The Diviners, and The Diary of Anne Frank.
Valorie Curry’s Rise to Prominence
Valorie Curry’s professional career began in earnest in 2005. Interestingly, her screen debut also doubled as her first significant role. Curry joined the cast of the then-UPN noir mystery-drama series Veronica Mars in the later episodes of season 1. Curry was cast as Jane Kuhne, a student-athlete at Neptune High. Although Curry appeared in only 6 episodes of the show, the success and popularity of Veronica Mars helped give her budding screen career the needed exposure. After Veronica Mars, Curry took a five-year acting hiatus to focus on school.
She made her comeback in 2011, appearing in a guest role in an episode of CSI: NY. She also starred in the short film I Love You Like Crazy in 2011. Curry’s breakthrough role came in 2012 when she was cast in the fifth and final installment in The Twilight Saga film series, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2. Curry was cast as Charlotte, a vampire in Edward Cullen’s (Robert Pattinson) clan’s alliance. Although not central to the film’s plot, the role placed Valorie Curry in front of an established international audience. It also gave her a taste of working on big-budget productions.
Curry landed her first major role on television thanks to that exposure. Curry’s portrayal of Emma Hill in Fox’s psychological crime thriller series The Following cemented her status as a rising star in Hollywood. In The Following, Curry’s character was part of a cult led by former professor-turned-serial killer and cult leader Joe Carroll (James Purefoy). Curry’s portrayal of Emma, a loyal, manipulative follower and romantic partner of Carroll, was lauded by critics for its depth and intensity.
Valorie Curry’s Career Expansion
After The Following, Valorie Curry continued to build her resumé with diverse multi-genre roles. From 2015 to 2016, Curry appeared in 10 episodes of Showtime’s comedy-drama series House of Lies. In 2016, she joined The Blair Witch film series as Talia. The found-footage supernatural horror film was a Box Office success, grossing $45.2 million against a $5 million budget.
Curry also played Dot Everest in the Amazon Prime Video’s The Tick series from 2016 to 2019. In the short-lived Peacock action-adventure mystery-thriller series The Lost Symbol, Curry played Katherine Solomon. The character was the daughter of Eddie Izzard’s Peter Solomon character. Curry also appeared in two feature-length movies, After Darkness and Inherit the Viper, in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
Valorie Curry’s Video Game Credits
Valorie Curry’s versatility was further demonstrated in her work in video games. In 2018, Curry lent her voice and physical performance through motion capture in developing the Kara character in Detroit: Become Human. Developed by Quantic Dream, Detroit: Become Human is one of the company’s best-selling video games. As one of Detroit: Become Human’s three protagonists, Kara is an android who becomes sentient and fights for her freedom. Valorie Curry’s emotional performance as Kara showcased her ability to deliver on-screen and in interactive media. Also, Curry’s Misty Tucker Gray/Firecracker character became a playable DLC character in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III video game.
Valorie Curry’s Personal Life & Relationships
Valorie Curry’s first public relationship was when she began dating her The Following co-star Sam Underwood. About two years after the show ended, Curry and Underwood married on May 13, 2016. The couple separated sometime in 2022 and finalized their divorce in April 2023. The marriage did not produce any children. However, during their marriage in 2019, Valorie Curry came out as a queer woman. As of 2024, Valorie Curry is a proud lesbian and a member of the LGBTQ. With Valorie Curry confirmed to reprise her role in the fifth and final The Boys season, here are Antony Starr’s Homelander unhinged acts of depravity.
