Who Is Dave Grohl’s Wife? Everything to Know About Jordyn Blum

With the recent scandal about Dave Grohl’s infidelity and fathering of a daughter outside his 21-year-old marriage, his wife, Jordyn Blum, has been thrust into the limelight. For over two decades, Jordyn Blum had stayed relatively away from the spotlight. However, marrying a superstar, Foo Fighters founder and lead singer, made her a known public figure by marriage.
Following Dave Grohl’s revelation of his infidelity in an Instagram post on September 10, 2024, the musician has received backlash from fans and social commentators. However, at the center of it all is his wife, who has reportedly sought counsel and support from friends, including actress-singer Kate Hudson. With the spotlight on the family and Blum, here’s everything to know about Dave Grohl’s wife, Jordyn Blum.
Jordyn Blum and Dave Brohl Married in 2003
If anyone had forgotten how long ago Dave Grohl was off the market, his infidelity scandal is a great reminder. Jordyn Blum and Dave Grohl married on August 2, 2003. Blum first met Dave Grohl in 2001 at the Sunset Marquis whiskey bar in West Hollywood, California. Jordyn Blum had gone out for a drink with a friend. Grohl was with his Foo Fighters bandmate, the late Taylor Hawkins.
Blum’s friend goes over to speak with Hawkins and later invites Blum to come over. Grohl later asked Blum for her number and went on several other dates. However, Grohl didn’t feel ready to be in a serious relationship. He stopped calling and ghosted Blum for about three months. Interestingly, after an epiphany, Grohl called Blum out of the Blum, and they reconnected.
Jordyn Blum is a Former Model and TV Producer
Years before Jordyn Blum and Dave Grohl crossed paths, Blum worked as a model. Blum was reportedly discovered by an agent at age 12. The agent walked up to Blum at a supermarket to pitch the idea that she had a future in modeling. As a model, Jordyn Blum appeared on the cover of ‘Teen magazine and participated in several makeup campaigns.
Interestingly, in one of the ‘Teen magazine issues she covered, she listed the Nirvana band as one of her favorite musical bands—this was years before she met Dave Grohl. However, she had retired from modeling before she met Grohl in 2001. At the time, Blum was working with MTV as a producer.
She Inspired Several Foo Fighters Songs
This isn’t entirely surprising as musicians find inspiration from different places, particularly something/someone close. Jordyn Blum was a natural muse for Dave Grohl, who was head over heels in love with his wife. Grohl admitted that “Statues,” a song from Foo Fighters’ sixth studio album, Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace, was inspired by Blum. Another worthy mention is “Burn Away,” which was inspired by Blum and written before the couple married. “Burn Away” was the tenth song in Foo Fighters’ fourth studio album, One by One original release.
Jordyn Blum is Dave Grohl’s Second Wife
Jordyn Blum and Dave Grohl’s marriage had always drawn the admiration of many. This is because rock band members aren’t known to keep their marriages. Blum and Grohl have been able to last 21 years in marriage, with the couple celebrating their 21st anniversary in August 2024. However, Blum isn’t Grohl’s first wife. Dave Grohl was first married to photographer Jennifer Leigh Youngblood.
The couple married in 1994, the year Nirvana was disbanded and Foo Fighters was founded. Grohl and Youngblood were married for about two years before they separated in December 1996. Their divorce was finalized the following year, on September 9, 1997. Dave Grohl later admitted his infidelity caused the strain in the marriage, which eventually caused the split and divorce.
Jordyn Blum is a Mother of Three
Jordyn Blum and Dave Grohl’s 21-year-old marriage has been blessed with three daughters. Blum gave birth to her first daughter, Violet Maye Grohl, on April 15, 2006. Blum was 29 years old when she had her first child. The couple gave birth to their second daughter, Harper Willow Grohl, on April 17, 2009, three years later. Their last daughter, Ophelia Saint Grohl, was born on August 1, 2014. Besides the 2024 infidelity scandal, Blum and Grohl share a close-knit relationship with their daughters.
Jordyn Blum and Dave Grohl Attended the 2024 Wimbledon
The 2024 Wimbledon was one of the last public events Jordyn Blum and Dave Grohl attended as a couple before Grohl’s admission of infidelity. Blum and Grohl joined countless celebrities to grace the 2024 Wimbledon. The couple was photographed sitting in the coveted Royal Box seats. While fans and admirers of Jordyn Blum and Dave Grohl’s marriage hope for the best amidst the scandal, several other celebrity marriages ended because of infidelity.
