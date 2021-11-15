Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters are Making a Horror Movie

If there was any question whether the Foo Fighters could get any cooler the answer is no, no they can’t, since they’ve hit the epitome of cool a long time ago and are working well into legendary status. Some might already claim that they’re there and to be fair, I can’t really argue with that. But the idea of Dave Grohl and his fellow Foo Fighters taking on the task of making a horror movie is all kinds of awesome since it feels certain to elevate them to a new level that people might not have expected. There is a danger that it could come off as less than spectacular, but a lot of people aren’t even considering that as an option right now. The premise sounds fairly simple since the band will be moving into a mansion located in Encino that has a notoriously dark history and is likely to be part of the exposition when the movie gets going. But when things start to happen and the horror starts to kick in sounds like it will be when the movie will really get going and we’ll get to see just how good the guys are at acting out their parts.
Plenty of musicians have taken to acting even if it’s on a part-time basis or less, and many of them have gone on to supplement their music career with regular appearances now and then in movies or on TV shows, so this is nothing new, but it’s something that could be kind of fun to watch. Dave Grohl was featured on the show Cradle to the Stage along with his mother Virginia and many other mother and celebrity pairs not long ago, and his presence on camera has been proven to be quite interesting. Plus, the Foo Fighters have been making videos for long enough that the guys have learned how to handle themselves when on a set. Granted, it’s a little longer than a music video, but they likely have the feel of it and won’t be giving anything but their best.
It’d be fun to go down the line and see just how many famous musicians have been featured in the movies over the years since one of the most recent appearances was by Ed Sheeran on Red Notice. Even if it was near the end of the movie and lasted just a minute or two, he was there. Plus, Ed also showed up on Game of Thrones at one point, a fact that he throws out in the same movie as he’s being tackled by security guards. There have been plenty of famous musicians that have made an appearance in quite a few movies, as Gene Simmons of KISS has done his bit, while famous rappers such as Dr. Dre, Snoop Doggy Dogg, and 50 Cent made their way onto the big screen. It’s kind of a treat to see those from the music industry taking part in show business really since they’re not too far removed and a lot of times their work actually helps to influence the movies and TV shows that people happen to like.
One big upside of this movie is that we won’t have to wait too long for it since there’s already a release date coming in February 2022, meaning it won’t take too long until people will be able to buy their tickets and sit down to a showing to see what the guys have done and whether it’s going to go down as a great horror movie or something in the style of Foo that a lot of people are expecting. Either way, it already sounds like a good time to be had since the Foo Fighters have been one of the most loved bands for decades now and it doesn’t feel as though they’re even close to stopping. Having seen them in concert and on TV it’s bound to happen that this will be something that a lot of people will have something to comment about, but from firsthand experience, it’s great enough to say that the Foo Fighters have what it takes to be entertaining on more than one level. Hearing that they’ve decided to act in a movie is even better since it brings another round of interest from those that have been following them for so long.
February isn’t too far off, but it’s no doubt going to feel like it is to a lot of people that might feel themselves getting pumped to see this movie. In the spirit of honesty, it might not be the most classic horror movie ever made, but it’s definitely bound to be something that will be able to entertain the fans in a very meaningful way. Until then, we’ll likely see reports coming in over the next few months as there’s more information released on the movie.