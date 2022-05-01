10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jibri Bell

The show 90 Day Fiance is one that many people look at with a raised brow. It’s curious how many people meet in different countries, fall in love, and insist they need to wed immediately, but it does work for so many. However, there will always be those who want to come to the states for freedom, and they will marry anyone they can to make that happen. We don’t see that with star Jibri Bell and his fiancé (or maybe his wife) Miona. They seem like they are very much in love, but that doesn’t mean they are not dealing with hard things right now. Here’s what we know.
1. He is a Rock Star
He is a rock star. He is the lead singer in a band called the Black Serbs, and it’s a big deal. He is making things happen in his life. This is how he met his wife – as she is rumored to have already married him and changed her last name – and that is what she loves about him.
2. He Met His Wife on the Road
He and his wife met when she attended one of his shows in Serbia. She’s from Serbia. Miona is from a town called Nis, and she met him while they were performing a show there. They were instantly attracted to one another. We’d say they were smitten.
3. He Struggled Financially
Due to the pandemic, he has been dealing with financial woes. Being a singer in a band meant he didn’t have much work during the lockdown, but he tried his best. With parties and events banned in so many places across the world, however, there was no real need for a band to perform anywhere, and his life changed dramatically.
4. His Wife is Changing Dramatically
Speaking of dramatic changes, however, let’s talk Miona. She’s been accused of looking very different now than she did when she first met her husband. She appears so different now that the internet has accused her of changing her appearance to appear black though she is not. She denies these claims, but her before and after photos do speak for themselves.
5. He Is Asking for Support
Now that his wife is being bullied online due to her appearance and the changing nature of it, he’s asking fans for support. He is tired of seeing his wife negatively affected and feeling down because of these horrible rumors and things that are being said about her. He wants to see her thriving and happy, and he does not feel that she has the chance to do that with the way people are acting right now.
6. His Full Name is Not Jibri
He was born David Jibri Ritcherson-Bell. However, he chooses to use his middle name as his stage name. Many rockers do this, so there is nothing out of the ordinary about him not wanting to use his full name. It’s a mouth full, honestly.
7. He Proposed in 2019
While there are many rumors that this couple is already married, we can only confirm that they are engaged based on their timeline. He asked Miona to be his wife back in 2019 while they were traveling. They were in Thailand when he popped the question, and she clearly said yes.
8. He is Making Money Decisions
Something he is being very mature about right now is his financial future. When the pandemic occurred and he was out of work, he knew that he had to make some smart financial decisions. One such decision was to leave LA where the cost of living is so high and head home. Home happens to be in Rapid City, South Dakota, where he now lives with his own parents.
9. He is Dealing with Conflict
Now that he is living with his mom and dad and his fiancé, things are getting a little hairy for him. His wife doesn’t want to see them living there. She’s unhappy there. He’s unhappy that she is unhappy, and they seem to have some major issues to work through. At the moment, he’s financially supporting his family, but she’d rather travel.
10. He Founded His Own Band
The coolest thing about his own band is that it’s something he founded himself. He’s both a solo artist, and he is the founder of Black Serbs. He and a high school friend were very much into music, and he decided they should make it happen. They worked hard, put forth the effort, and now they are reaping all the benefits.