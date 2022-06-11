10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jordan Helman

There might be two women looking for love on the newest season of The Bachelorette, but it’s come to our attention that this might not be a good thing. What happens if they both fall for the same man? While we don’t know how this season might end, we do know that there is an excellent chance that with men such as Jordan Helman, it’s entirely possible these women might just find it hard not to fall for the same man.
1. He is in His 30s
He is among the older group of men on the show, but we have a feeling he’s not always one to act his own age. We don’t say that in a bad way by any means, however. He is 35, but he strikes us as the kind of guy who seems a lot younger than he is when you’re hanging out and having a good time.
2. He is a Floridian
He’s a native Floridian who spends his time in Tampa Bay. Tampa is one of the best cities in the state, and growing up in the area is a blessing. Floridians are generally laid-back, fond of the water, of being outdoors, and of not panicking about things the way the rest of the country tends to panic about the same things. Is this also true of him?
3. He’s a Racer
He’s a motocross racer. He does this for a living, and it’s something he’s naturally good at. We say naturally because he’s been doing it since he was four. As someone who was once four (right about the time he was being born, in fact), naturally good is what we assume because we could not do the same thing at that age. He’s had more than 30 years of experience racing, and that tells us he is not only good at it, but he is quite fond of it.
4. He is Competitive
There’s a competitive edge in most people’s lives that drives them. Sure, some people are competitive in an unhealthy manner, but we are talking about the kind of competition that drives you and motivates you to do your best, work harder, train more and be better today than you were yesterday. This is the type of competitive he is, and it works for him.
5. He is Successful
We need to mention this because there is a sometimes common misconception that people who race might not always be successful. He’s quite successful, and he is proud of the work he does both on and off the track. He’s doing well, and he’s doing what he loves.
6. He’s an Adrenaline Junkie
As an amateur motocross racer, of course he is an adrenaline junkie. However, he loves it off the course, too. He’s a man who is quick to amid that he falls hard and he falls fast, and that is an entirely different type of adrenaline. It works for him, though. He loves it, and he hopes to find someone he can fall hard and fast for.
7. He Wants to be a Father
Here’s what the women he is ready to meet need to know – he’s ready to get married, and he is ready to have kids. He wants lots of kids. He doesn’t specify a number, but we love a man who wants a house full of kids because they really are the most fun, and being part of a big family is truly spectacular.
8. He is All Floridians
As a born and raised Floridian (not far from Tampa), I’m with him here. Jordan loves Florida. Florida is amazing. It is the most amazing place imaginable to live and grow up. The drivers in Florida, however, are the absolute worst. They are terrible. It’s all the transplants and the snowbirds, honestly, but they don’t know how to use the left lane (not for meandering along), they don’t know how to use turn signals, they don’t know how to drive like humans, and they cannot find the gas pedal. He loves Florida. He hates Florida drivers. All Floridians hate Florida drivers. Welcome.
9. He is a Software Developer
He might be a motocross athlete, but he also has a day job. He’s a software developer, which is something that requires some brains, some talent, and a lot of skill. He’s good at what he does, and it shows.
10. He is Spontaneous
He is a guy who really does love to be in love, and he is also the kind of guy who likes to do things off the cuff and on a whim. He is someone who loves to make decisions in the moment, so he hopes that the woman he marries is into that. Some people aren’t super spontaneous, and others live by it.