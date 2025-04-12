Who Plays Paulie in the Reacher TV Series? Everything to Know About Olivier Richters

In Amazon Prime Video’s Reacher TV series, Olivier Richters played Paul “Paulie” van Hoven. Known for his imposing height and athletic build, the Dutch actor joined the show in its third season. Besides Paulie’s stature and talent, the character added to the series’ action-packed narrative and is considered one of Jack Reacher’s (Alan Ritchson) formidable adversaries in the show.
The Reacher TV series is based on Lee Child’s book series of the same name. Like its book series, the Amazon Prime Video action crime series has been a critical hit since its first season. Although Richters’ Paulie character was short-lived, having been killed in the season finale, the character remains one of the show’s memorable characters. Here’s everything to know about the actor, Olivier Richters.
1. How Tall is Olivier Richters?
Olivier Richters stands at an impressive 2.18 meters (7 feet 2 inches) tall, making him one of the tallest actors in the world. Over the years, Richters’ towering height has made him a standout figure in the entertainment industry, especially in roles that require a larger-than-life appearance. Richters’ size is not just a product of genetics but also a result of years of dedication to physical fitness and bodybuilding. Even at a young age, Richters towered over other kids his age. At 19, he was already 2.18 meters tall.
2. Olivier Richters Developed Pectus Excavatum When He Was Younger
Olivier Richters has always been tall. However, when he was much younger, he developed pectus excavatum—a medical deformity in which the sternum and rib cage are shaped abnormally. He had to undergo surgery to reshape his chest. Since he was young, the doctors opted to break his rib cage in the hopes that it could regrow to fix the issue. The surgery was successful, and Richters’ chest regrew back to normal.
3. He Pursued Bodybuilding After Feeling Underweight
As he grew, Olivier Richters felt concerned about his body structure. Although he had attained a height of over two meters, he weighed less than 180 pounds. While most people would think of a basketball career, Richters had no interest in the sport. Thanks to the successful surgery years early, Richters decided to focus his attention on bodybuilding. Although his motivation for bodybuilding had initially been to change his body, he soon loved and appreciated it as a sport.
4. He Became a Professional Bodybuilder in 2013
Before breaking into acting, Olivier Richters was a successful professional bodybuilder. His commitment to strength training, discipline, and a healthy lifestyle helped him achieve success as a bodybuilder. Although he began training his body in 2007, it wasn’t until 2013 that he went pro. After years of rigorous training, Richters gained an additional 70+ pounds.
As a bodybuilder, Richters best score statistics have been lifting 350 pounds (160kg). Complimenting his muscular frame is his towering height, which earned him the World Record for the “tallest professional bodybuilder.” Olivier Richters is taller than Icelandic professional strongman and actor Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson by 5 inches. Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson is famous for playing The Mountain/Ser Gregor Clegane in the fourth season of HBO’s Game of Thrones.
5. Olivier Richters Maintains a Daily Regimen of Calorie Intake
Most of Olivier Richters’ body mass is composed of lean muscles. To maintain his body weight and health, Richters consumes about 5,000 calories daily when he’s filming. However, on any other day, he consumes about 6,500 to 7,000 calories daily, especially because of his bodybuilding career. Part of his daily diet consists of an oak shake and about 1,000 grams of meat and vegetables. To achieve his daily calorie requirement, Richters takes seven meals, with one at 3:00 AM.
6. Richard Kiel Inspired Olivier Richters to Transition into Acting
With a successful bodybuilding career, Olivier Richters was inspired to transition into acting after seeing what American actor Richard Kiel achieved. Like Richters, Richard Kiel had a towering height of 2.17 meters. Kiel, nicknamed “the Gentle Giant,” was famous for playing Jaws in two James Bond films. Despite his height, Kiel had an established career that spanned 53 years. Richard Kiel died on September 10, 2014, from heart disease.
7. Olivier Richters’ Most Notable Acting Roles
Olivier Richters appeared in a guest role as Duncan in the British action thriller Gangs of London in 2020. The following year, he portrayed Ursa in the Scarlett Johansson-led Black Widow. The film’s popularity helped introduce Richters to a larger international audience. The same year, Richters was cast in a minor role as Journeyman Boxer in the biographical comedy-drama The Electrical Life of Louis Wain. He also played Huge Machine Shack Guard in The King’s Man (2021). Besides Reacher, Olivier Richters’ Most recent roles were as Hauke in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) and Krom in Borderlands (2024).
