10 of Hollywood’s Tallest Female Celebrities

ABC’s announcement that the 19th season of The Bachelorette features two lovely ladies looking for love has fans excited. However, what really has fans talking is not that these two might fall for the same man or that they both get to look for love the entire way through. What has fans talking is the height difference between Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. Fans are asking whether Rachel is super short or Gabby is exceptionally tall. The truth of the matter is simple – neither, but also both. Gabby stands at 5’9, which might be a little tall for the average woman, but she’s not exceptionally tall. Rachel stands at 5’2, which is relatively normal. It has us thinking, though; which of Hollywood’s leading ladies are exceptionally tall?
Kate Middleton – 5’10
Most don’t know she’s so tall because her husband towers over the lovely Duchess of Cambridge. Prince William is much taller at 6’3, which always makes his wife appear much more petite. Duchess Kate is nothing even resembling petite at 5’10. She’s tall, lovely, and always elegant.
Nicole Kidman – 5’11
Fans always wonder if she’s as tall as she appears. Or, do we imagine she is taller because she spent so much time standing next to Tom Cruise? The two wed and divorced many years ago, and it is common knowledge Cruise is not a tall man. However, Nicole Kidman is tall, and not just because she stood next to a shorter man for many years. She’s an inch shy of six feet, which is tall for a woman.
Taylor Swift – 5’11
Like Nicole Kidman, Taylor Swift stands an inch shy of six feet. She’s tall, and it always surprises her fans. We cannot explain it, but she never gives off the impression she is as tall as she is. However, this might be because she tends to stay off the radar most days. She’s not someone who likes to share her personal life or spend all her time on red carpets. She’s rarely out, and we often see her on stage performing. Dictating her height from the audience is difficult.
Uma Thurman – 5’11 ¼
She’s tall. Uma Thurman is inarguably one of Hollywood’s most beautiful leading ladies, and she’s tall. She may not reach quite 6 feet, but she’s less than an inch shy of getting there. She’s quite tall, and many people do not realize just how tall she is until she stands next to another leading lady on a red carpet.
Venus Williams – 6’1
Perhaps there is a trend among famous tennis players. The taller you are, the more talented you are? The famous Williams sister stands at 6’1, which is a staggering four inches taller than her sister. Serena Williams stands at 5’11. Both sisters are equally amazing on the court, and their height might play a significant part in that.
Ireland Baldwin – 6’2
She’s the lovely daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger. Her father is a famed actor with several children, and her mother is a famous supermodel and actress. She’s got great genes from start to finish, but did you know that she stands at an impressive 6’2? She’s one of Hollywood’s tallest ladies.
Maria Sharapova – 6’2
She’s one of the most famous athletes in the world for good reason. The talented tennis star is a dynamo on the tennis court, and she is tall. Perhaps the reason she is so good on the court is her long legs. She’s tall enough to have legs longer than her opponents, which means she likely covers more ground at 6’2 than they.
Karlie Kloss – 6’2
She’s a supermodel, and supermodels are all. Cher says it best in Clueless when she declines a coffee. She wants to be 5’10 like Cindy Crawford to be a model. However, Kloss towers over many of the women she models with by more than a few inches. She stands 6’2, which makes her taller than many women in Hollywood.
Elizabeth Debicki – 6’3
This gorgeous Australian actress is tall. She looks tall because she is tall. In fact, she’s taller than almost everyone she works with on a regular basis. She stands taller than Ireland Baldwin by a solid inch, and that is no easy feat.
Gwendoline Christie – 6’3
The gorgeous Game of Thrones Actress does the show so well. Perhaps this is because she stands a staggering 6 feet, 3 inches tall? Playing the role of a warrior is helpful when you are tall and imposing, and she handles that well. The lovely actress does appear tall in all of her work. However, most fans are unaware she is as tall as she really is.