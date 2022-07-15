Five Celebrities We Suspect Underwent Surgery to Change Their Appearance

Hollywood is the land of make-believe, and that includes some stars who use the benefits of plastic surgery to feel beautiful as they age – or simply as they decide to. Many celebrities, non-celebrities, and others are happy to share when they’ve had a little nip, tuck, injection, or work done, but other celebs will die denying that they had any work done. While we cannot prove that these celebrities have ever had any plastic surgery, we do wonder why their before and after photos have changed so much. Which celebrities do we think have had some plastic surgery but refuse to admit it?
Kylie Jenner
Let’s just say that her childhood photos don’t look anything like her adult photos. Listen, we all change. Some of us grow significantly more attractive as we age, but there is no denying the fact that 2022 Kylie Jenner looks absolutely nothing like the Kylie Jenner of a decade ago. She said the only time she’s even tried any type of surgery was dental work – and she didn’t handle the anesthesia well, so she simply cannot have plastic surgery. At the moment, she only admits to having lip fillers. The world, however, suspects she’s had work done from nearly head to toe.
Kim Kardashian
After years of denying any plastic surgery rumors, she did admit more recently that she gets injections in her rear end – but that’s it. Of course, there are many people who do not believe this. The changes in her face and body are not exactly subtle, but she continues to remain adamant that other than her butt injections, it’s all natural. Rumor has it she’s done her lips, her nose, her waist, and that she’s been under the knife for liposuction and many additional procedures. We may never know the truth, but we know that the world suspects.
Renee Zellweger
She’s famous for being not only exceptionally talented but also for being the kind of actress who is not afraid to reinvent herself to play a role. It’s not exactly a secret that she will do things like gain weight or change her body to play a role (Bridget Jones, anyone?) but there was a day when people began asking if she had plastic surgery. She wasn’t happy about the questions, and she denied them with vigor, but the world is unconvinced she was being truthful. It was 2014 when she made a red carpet appearance with what appeared to be an entirely new face, and everyone was talking. She denied the rumors, expressed exceptional disappointment, and still to this day denies she had even an ounce of work done.
Blake Lively
She’s famous for her role as Serena Van Der Woodsen in the hit show Gossip Girl as well as for being part of the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants dynasty. She’s also famous for being the wife of action movie star Ryan Reynolds, and the couple has three adorable children. They are known for giving one another a hard time and being hilarious about it, and they are often what fans call relationship goals. However, there are some rumors here and there that the young actress did have some work done. She’s denied it, and the changes are so subtle it’s not difficult to believe her, but the world still suspects that Lively did go under the knife to change her nose and had a breast augmentation. She’s never denied that she had work done, but she’s also never confirmed she had work done. Really, it’s not our business, but we do suspect.
Nicki Minaj
She’s talented. She’s gorgeous. She’s had some work done. She even admits to having her breasts done, but she’s never admitted to having any other work done on her body. In fact, she’s made it very clear that much of her appearance is thanks to her makeup artist and some magic contouring. We’d like to know how she’s contouring because the look is a good one. There are many people who suspect that she’s had plenty of work done to both her face and to her body, and we may never know the truth about what she’s doing.
Being a celebrity means putting yourself out there, and the world is quick to criticize. Let us be very clear in stating that there is nothing wrong with plastic surgery or making any changes you want to your body. Do what makes you happy. You don’t even have to admit it to the world because it is your medical business and no one else’s. But, if we might offer a suggestion, it would be that rather than flat out denying plastic surgery rumors, take the Blake Lively route and simply do not even address the rumors.