10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ingo Rademacher

27 seconds ago

Ingo Rademacher has been a soap opera star for the last 25 years, but it looks like his time in the spotlight has come to an end. In November of 2021, Ingo was fired from his longtime role in General Hospital after he refused to comply with COVID-19 vaccine guidelines. Although requiring the COVID-19 vaccine is becoming standard in lots of industries, including entertainment, Ingo believes that the guidelines infringe on his right to make his own medical decisions. In December 2021, news broke that Rademacher filed a lawsuit against ABC. Rademacher is arguing that he should be exempt from the requirement due to religious reasons. It’ll be interesting to see how the case ultimately plays out, but for now, there are lots of people who are interested in knowing more about Ingo. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Ingo Rademacher.

1. He Was Born In Germany

Ingo has been a part of the American entertainment industry for so long that many people have probably assumed that he is from the United States. In reality, however, Ingo was born in Germany but he was primarily raised in Australia. Ingo relocated to the United States in the early 1990s.

2. He Is A Lifeguard

When Ingo was 16 years old he became a lifeguard, and it’s something he’s continued to do ever since. During an interview with 30a.com, Ingo said, “I’ve been working out with L.A. county lifeguards since moving here, and I get so much time off from the soaps because of the way they shoot”.

3. He Is An Entrepreneur

Acting might be the thing that Ingo is most well known for, but he certainly hasn’t put all of his eggs in one basket. Alongside his wife, Ingo is the co-founder of an activewear company called Mahiku. According to the business’ website, “Mahiku is bringing their unprecedented sensibilities to an expanded line of their trademark two tone Hybrid pant, women’s tops, bikini bottoms, accessories and menswear.”

4. He Has An Account On Cameo

Just because you won’t be able to see Ingo on General Hospital anymore doesn’t mean you’ve seen the last of him. His fans will be excited to hear that he records and sells customized video shoutouts on Cameo. He is currently charging $150 per video and he offers a 24 hour turnaround time.

5. He Is A Family Man

Ingo’s career has taken up a lot of his time and energy, but he’s done his best to make sure those things don’t come at the expense of his family. He and his wife, Ehiku, have been married since 2009 and they have three beautiful children together. When he isn’t busy with work, you can bet that he’s hanging out with his loved ones.

6. He Loves Spending Time Outdoors

Even after all of the years he’s spent in the spotlight, Ingo still has an appreciation for the simple things. Ingo is an outdoors kind of guy and he loves doing a variety of activities. From hiking to camping with his family, being out in nature is one of Ingo’s favorite ways to enjoy life and unwind.

7. He Was Accused Of Being Transphobic

November of 2021 was definitely a rough month for Ingo. In addition to the issues he had with ABC’s vaccine mandate, Ingo also got negative attention after he retweeted a post that referred to Rachel Levine, a transgender woman, as a dude. Some of his General Hospital cast members spoke out to share their disappointment in his actions.

8. He Loves To Travel

Ingo is the kind of person who is all about living life to the fullest, and traveling is one of his favorite ways to do that. He has gotten the opportunity to visit places across the United States and other parts of the world. No matter where he goes, however, Hawaii remains one of his favorite places in the world.

9. He Is An Avid Surfer

In addition to being a lifeguard, Ingo has also been surfing for much of his life. Now that he is a father, he is thankful to be able to share his love for surfing with his children. Ingo’s surfing talents are actually what helped him get his very first professional acting opportunity.

10. He Is A Biker

Surfing isn’t the only way Ingo likes to get a good adrenaline rush. He also loves riding motorcycles and appears to have more than one bike of his own. Riding his motorcycle is one of Ingo’s favorite ways to explore. On top of his love for motorcycles, Ingo also loves cars.

Camille Moore
