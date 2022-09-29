Movie Review: No Time to Die

The Bond movies aren’t about to end just yet, since the franchise is a little too popular to simply drop at this time. Considering how long these movies have been around, one can’t help but think that whoever takes on the 007 designation is going to be in for a lot of criticism no matter how good they are since this isn’t a role that people can’t just jump into and expect to be revered. No Time to Die is one of those movies that some might feel is a fitting end to a franchise, while others might feel that it wasn’t the right time to end things. It does sound as though Daniel Craig was ready for it to end, which makes sense considering that he’s been taking on the role of Bond long enough to be an old hand at it. As far as the story goes, it feels as though Bond was ready for this end, even if it wasn’t written that way into the story. A life of espionage and violence could take a serious toll on someone after all.
The start of the movie is action-packed and kind of tragic.
Thinking that Bond was going to have a great vacation with Madeleine and not encounter any trouble is kind of naive since, for the top spy in the world, it’s fair to state that there are always going to be plenty of enemies that are willing and ready to cause trouble. When Bond goes to visit the grave of Vesper Lynd he’s nearly caught in an explosion that is set by Spectre to get his attention. After this, he’s chased around the town by Primo, another operative working with Spectre. Unfortunately, he’s also given a reason to doubt Madeleine and ends up splitting from her as he puts her on a train and disappears. If there’s one thing that Bond is never allowed to do, it’s rest, and if there’s another thing, he’s not often allowed to keep a woman in his life for various reasons that have to do with bodily harm and a lack of trust.
Just when people thought Blofeld was bad.
Five years pass before Bond is thrust into another situation that involves Madeleine and Blofeld. What’s easy to surmise is that Safin is by far and large a worse individual than Blofeld. Sure, Blofeld was bad, but Safin is a certified nightmare since he doesn’t appear to care about much, not even when it comes to using those who are too young to defend themselves when it comes to his schemes. But ordering the nanotechnology to be altered in order to kill Spectre members instead of Bond was devious, not to mention insidious, since Safin would eventually infect Bond with nanobots that were designed to kill Madeleine and her daughter Mathilde. This is why Bond ends up staying on the island where the nanotechnology has been created, ensuring that the area remains open so that a missile strike will prove effective, and he won’t be able to harm Madeleine and Mathilde, who is revealed to be his daughter shortly before his demise.
If there are any doubts that Bond is dead, one should note that even the usual nick of time moment wouldn’t work this time.
Bond has managed to slip out of a lot of different scenarios in which his life should have ended without fail, but this time feels very different since he made no attempt to move before the missiles fell. Since Q. made it known that what had been done could not be reversed, he had limited choices when it came to the actions he could take. Standing atop a platform, waiting for the end, feels like it was the best way for Bond to go out, as Safin was dead, Madeleine and Mathilde were safe, and there was nothing else that needed to be done. His course had been run in other words, and it was simply time for him to meet the end that had been coming for a long, long time. That might sound a little sappy, but it’s a way to cap off the end of one character and possibly begin the run of another.
There’s going to be more Bond; that’s kind of obvious.
The debate over who could fill Bond’s shoes at this point has been going on for a while, and while it’s not ironclad yet, it’s fair to say that the 007, the new one, in this movie could be a great candidate for another movie or two. How she’ll do if she wants the job is up for debate at the moment, but it’s fair to think that she’ll find her groove and do just fine. Even if Bond doesn’t come back, it feels likely that 007 will.