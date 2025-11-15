For The Past 5 Years, I’ve Been Taking Photographs Of Our Cats Every Single Day

by

Since taking in our first stray cat Fuku-chan about 13 years ago, I’ve been taking photographs of him and the others as they arrive. Some stay with us (5 at present) and some move to other permanent homes, and some pass on.

Starting about 5 years ago, I’ve been taking photographs of one or more of our cats every single day. The biggest challenge is to keep the shots interesting, so I’m always looking for new angles and lighting and experiment with different lenses and such.

So far I’ve managed to come up with at least one good shot each day. I started my adult life as a photographer, and now that I’m heading into my 70s I have lots of time to use some of the knowledge I gained over a lifetime of doing what I love to capture some glimpses of the little things I love. Here are a few of the many thousands of shots that I have now. I hope you all enjoy them.

#1 Fuku-Chan

#2 Gin-Gin

#3 Chataro (Aka Snaggletooth)

#4 Chataro

#5 Chataro

#6 Chataro

#7 Tj

#8 Tj

#9 Tj

#10 Fuku-Chan

#11 Fuku-Chan

#12 Gin-Gin

#13 Min-Min

#14 Mugi-Chan

#15 Mugi-Chan

#16 Kanoko

#17 Kanoko

#18 Kanoko

#19 Chataro

#20 Tj (Tuxedo Jones)

#21 Tj

#22 Tj

#23 Fuku-Chan

#24 Fuku-Chan

#25 Fuku-Chan

#26 Gin-Gin

#27 Gin-Gin

#28 Min-Min

#29 Min-Min

#30 Min-Min

#31 Min-Min

#32 Min-Min

#33 Mugi-Chan

#34 Mugi-Chan

#35 Mugi-Chan

#36 Kanoko

#37 Kanoko

#38 Kanoko

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
