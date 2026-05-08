“Fresh Human”: 58 Funny Restaurant Menu Fails That Had People Spitting Their Food (New Pics)

Fresh Human, Child Rib, Jewish Women Stewed… It may sound like Hannibal Lecter’s dream 3-course meal, but these are actually dishes found on “ordinary” restaurant menus around town. Many, we’d hazard a guess, should be taken with a pinch of salt because clearly, they’re a case of cuisine getting lost in translation.
Other gems that diners have spotted include Steam Eggs With Wikipedia, New Fish Bowels, and Mixed Barbeque “Person.” Eating out has never been this funny or confusing. Bored Panda has compiled a list of some of the most epic restaurant menu fails to tickle your taste buds ahead of tonight’s boring dinner. We also take you on a culinary trip around the world to explore the most bizarre dishes that people are brave enough to try out. You’ll find that between the images. Bon appétit!
#1 Stir-Fried Wikipedia
Image source: unknown
The mere thought of a rat in the kitchen could send shivers down a fine diner’s spine and have UB40 breaking out into song. Jokes aside, rats aren’t known to be the most hygienic creatures, and many people do not want them anywhere near food. But in parts of Kenya, Splinter and his friends are considered a delicacy.
The roasted rodents are locally known as “kadzora.” Cooked over open flames, they’re believed to be a perfectly reliable source of protein, and some say devouring them holds significant cultural value.
#2 So Much Wrong In So Few Words
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#3 Menu At A Restaurant… For Cannibals?
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“Eating rodents has been part of our lives. It’s something our grandparents taught us, and it’s a skill we pass down. It’s part of the Chonyi or Mijikenda culture,” says Joseph Sanga from Kilifi, on the coast of the East African country.
The rats are not just caught and tossed over the flames. They’re carefully cleaned first. Locals believe the fire enhances flavor and removes potential health risks. But not everyone is convinced…
“Rodents are not meant to be eaten,” warns Dr. Ghalib Salim from the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital (CGTRH). “Any meat that is to be consumed needs to be inspected. Consuming unverified meat poses health risks, as rodents are known carriers of pathogens and may be contaminated.”
#4 The Sushi Restaurant, That I Went To, Accidentally Put A Picture Of USB Sushi On Their Menu
Image source: PainOnTap
#5 I Wanted To Try The Mixed Barbecue Person But I Couldn’t Eat A Whole One
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#6 Yes, I’ll Have One Child Rib Please, Along With A Child Burger
Image source: StoneMahogany
While many of us prefer our food unalived before it hits our mouth, some in South Korea may argue, “but why?” There’s a dish called san nakji, and it comprises live octopus tentacles that continue to wriggle on the plate after being sliced.
“While some may find the dynamic movement and chewy texture unsettling, others appreciate the dish for its cultural significance and the way it highlights the freshness of the ingredients,” says food writer Mansi Bhandari, adding that it’s often seasoned with sesame oil and sesame seeds.
#7 I Translated The Menu, Boss!
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#8 This Mcdonalds Menu
Image source: SkepticHQ
#9 Roasted Husband
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The Tastes Seoul Good food blog describes san nakji as one of the “weirdest, wildest, and most dangerous” foods of South Korea. It goes on to say that there are two ways to eat the dish. The first is as mentioned above: chopped up, still wriggling and garnished.
“The other way to eat san nakji is to take the octopus straight from its watery home, wrap it around a wooden chopstick, dip it in sesame oil – and eat it in one bite,” reads the site. “This is an extreme way to eat a living animal, and is only for the brave.”
Tastes Seoul Good warns that diners must chew with extreme care. Some people have not lived to tell the tale of eating san nakji. If the octopus isn’t chewed enough, it can stick in your throat, effectively sending you to your grave.
#10 Found On A Menu In Beijing, Delicious
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#11 Yeah, I’ll Have One Deep Fried Baby
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#12 Menu At A Local Restaurant
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Over in Cambodia, those brave enough to try can feast on fried tarantulas. The massive creepy crawlies are known locally as “a-ping,” and eaten as a snack or street food.
“These arachnid snacks have become a popular tourist attraction in Skuon, where visitors can observe locals selling them at roadside stalls or markets,” reports Rough Guides. “Despite their intimidating appearance, fried tarantulas have gained a reputation as a must-try delicacy for adventurous travelers seeking unique culinary experiences in Cambodia.”
Just like the roasted rats in Kenya, fried tarantulas hold cultural significance in Cambodia. They’re considered a traditional food, as well as a valuable source of protein in rural communities.
#13 This Weird Font Choice On This Resturant Menu
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#14 A Very Readable Restaurant Menu
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#15 An Interesting Chinese Menu
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Many Canadians may turn their noses up at roasted rats or fried tarantulas. But, jellied moose nose isn’t off the table. According to Rough Guides, it’s a traditional dish originating from Indigenous communities in Canada, particularly among the First Nations peoples.
“As the name suggests, the dish is made from the nose of a moose, which is boiled until tender, then the meat is removed from the bone, sliced, and combined with various seasonings,” explains the site.
#16 Made The Menu Boss
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#17 Reading A Chinese Menu
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#18 Browsing The Menu At A Restaurant
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Jellied moose nose is often served as a cold appetizer or snack. And as you might imagine, it has a rather “unique” flavor and texture. As Rough Guides notes, the jelly provides a gelatinous base for the tender moose meat.
“While it may not be commonly found in mainstream cuisine, it holds cultural significance for Indigenous communities and is cherished as a traditional dish passed down through generations,” adds the site.
#19 Made The Menu Boss
Image source: turtlerepo
Not too far away, you may find some Americans feasting on Rocky Mountain oysters. And no, they are not the normal type of sea oysters that might come to mind.
Popular in places like Colorado, Montana, Wyoming, and Texas, Rocky Mountain oysters are also known as prairie oysters. They are not found in the ocean, or underwater, but rather between the legs of male animals like bulls, pigs, or sheep. By “between the legs,” yes, we mean the testicles.
#20 This Is What I Found On The Menu Of A Pizzeria
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#21 This Restaurant Wraps Their Menu Around A Wooden Stick… There Was Absolutely No Explanation Or Purpose To It
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“The testicles are typically peeled, pounded flat, coated in flour or breadcrumbs, seasoned with salt and pepper, and then deep-fried until golden brown and crispy,” reports Rough Guides. “They are often served hot with dipping sauces such as cocktail sauce, horseradish, or mustard.” Errrr…. yum?
According to Atlas Obscura, Rocky Mountain oysters have a texture similar to calamari, “with a light gamey flavor halfway between chicken and venison.”
#22 Very Funny Nonetheless!
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#23 Real Chicken
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#24 Sometimes Things Just Get Lost In Translation
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#25 Sand Dabs… Boned On Request. Really?! That Is A New Service Offering For A Piece Of Fish
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#26 This Coffee Shop Overhead Menu Gave Me A Headache
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#27 Clearly Missing The Point Of A Digital Menu
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#28 The Restaurant Logo On This Menu Blocks The Words And Makes It Impossible To Read
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#29 I Can’t Count How Many Things I Hate About This Menu Design
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#30 Online Pizza Menu
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#31 Wunder Bar Menu
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#32 This Kids Menu Is Easy To Read
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#33 The Numbers On This Menu
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#34 This Menu Even Has Pictures Of Their Drinks. Just In Case You Forgot What Diet Pepsi Looks Like
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#35 Word Search On The Kids Menu Where We Ate Dinner. ‘Roman’ Is No Where To Be Found On The Page
Image source: SnooApples5720
#36 This Restaurant Calls Its Least Spicy Menu Option “White”
Image source: DeathisLaughing
#37 Someone Added Googly Eyes To Every Single Item On This Starbucks Drive-Thru Menu
Image source: reddit.com
#38 How Hospitals In The American South Do “Vegetables”
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#39 This On The Dessert Page Of My Menu
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#40 Got Those Photos On The Menu, Boss
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#41 At An Indian Bar
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#42 This Restaurant’s Menu
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#43 Slice Of Cappuccino And A Cup Of Pizza Slice Please
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#44 Can’t Read The Menu When You Glue It To The Box!
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#45 This Image Of Grilled Chicken Salad In This Menu
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#46 The Drinks Menu In A Berlin Thai Restaurant
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#47 The Photo Of The Curry On This Menu Looks Upside Down
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#48 Pizza Looks Terrified Of Its Own Menu
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#49 A Menu From When I Was In Thailand
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#50 Someone Left The Shutterstock Watermark On An Image Of Beans For A Menu
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#51 Restaurant Puts Cocktails And Beers Right Under The Kids Menu
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#52 My Local Bakery’s Menu Is So Bad, It’s Good
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#53 This Menu. Not Suitable For People With Neck Or Back Problems
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#54 The Numbers Are Out Of Order In This Menu For A Restaurant That My Friends Wanted Me To Dress Up Nice For
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#55 What Is The Counting Scheme Here? Why Are The Bowls Not Represented By Numbers? Is Number 16 A Hidden Menu Item? Make It Make Sense
Image source: Spartacus_321
#56 This Abomination Of A Menu
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#57 Don’t Mind The Garbage Beneath Our Awesome Food
Image source: spunkify
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