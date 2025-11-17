“It’s Life-Changing”: 30 People Share Their Genius Single-Ingredient Cooking Tips

Eating delicious food is one of life’s best comforts. We probably all wish we had a personal cook who could serve us homemade ravioli and rich strawberry cheesecake every night. Yet the reality is that learning to cook and bake takes time and effort, and not everybody has that in this economy. So what are the secrets that can help you quickly up your cooking game?
Bored Panda has scoured the nooks and crannies of the internet to find you life-changing cooking hacks. Only one ingredient and your dish might be elevated to new heights. Check them out and share your favorite tips that are missing from our list!
#1
Anytime a recipe calls for water, I always use chicken broth instead. It makes just about anything taste richer, more complex, and better.
Image source: envydub, Hayden Walker
#2
I add pureed or shredded carrots to my tomato sauce. It really cuts the acidity without the extra added sugar. Everyone always raves about my pasta sauce.
Image source: davy_jones_locket, Klaus Nielsen
#3
Smoked paprika
Image source: No_Watercress4607
#4
I add a pinch of salt to hot chocolate, and people go crazy for it. But it’s only hot cocoa mix, milk, and salt. The extra sodium doesn’t make it salty at all. In fact, it somehow brings out more of the chocolate flavor.
Image source: ouTPhaze, Brigitte Tohm
#5
MSG
And no, it’s not “bad” for you nor does it cause headaches. That was all a complete fabrication
Image source: ConBroMitch
#6
Replace some of the liquid in your waffle batter with seltzer or another carbonated beverage, like ginger ale. It’s the key to the fluffiest, airiest waffles ever.
Image source: Professor_Burnout, Pixabay
#7
Try adding a touch of horseradish to your mashed potatoes…especially garlic mashed potatoes. It’s a game changer. It adds a ton of flavor without being too noticeable or overpowering.
Image source: melc40e454224, Rachel Loughman
#8
If your homemade sauces or soups seem too thin or watery, try adding instant mashed potatoes as a thickener. Since I learned this trick, I’ve started keeping a box around for lazy days or emergencies. They’re a lifesaver when you’ve added too much liquid to soup.
Image source: PeachasaurusWrex, Pixabay
#9
Add a little bit of soy sauce to your tuna or chicken salad. It gives it that extra salty tanginess. I worked at Jimmy John’s for a while, and that was their secret. I’ve been making mine this way for 10 years now, and I could never go back.
Image source: helenfeller, Shardar Tarikul Islam
#10
Garlic. Lots of garlic, recipes always say to use little garlic. And i mean the real deal, not the garbage they sell in those jars.
Image source: MyAnusBleeding, Isabella Mendes
#11
Most people use overripe bananas for banana bread, but I have another great trick. I freeze the overripe bananas first, then I thaw them when it’s time to bake. Freezing them first somehow makes them taste even sweeter.
Image source: ncgirl105, Craig Dennis
#12
Anchovy. Works wonders in pasta sauces and all kinds of dressings. I used to fear funk and now I embrace it.
Image source: noworryhatebombstill, alleksana
#13
Acids. Started when I was making a sauce that just…it needed something. I added a squeeze of lemon, even though it seemed odd, and it was magic.
Another is shallots. I had thought they were the same as onions. Then I had a recipe for saltimbocca from Maggiano’s and the sauce was shallot based. Oh. My. God. They’re one of my favorite ingredients to cook with.
Image source: sweetmercy, Pixabay
#14
Chives in eggs
Image source: Overlandtraveler
#15
Adding almond extract to baked goods that have vanilla extract. I usually double the vanilla and then add a capful of almond extract. Gives cakes and cookies that bakery taste.
Image source: ItsF**kingRaw_ComeOn
#16
Fish sauce. Used properly, it doesn’t make anything taste like fish, and it’s a huge flavour boost in almost any kind of cuisine.
I use it in almost anything savoury I make.
Image source: cgg419, wikipedia.org
#17
Basil can do a lot of heavy lifting in a dish and isn’t easily replaced, flavor-wise.
Image source: PuzzleheadedLet382
#18
Cardamon. Add it to any dish that uses ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg or cloves to round out the flavor. It makes snickerdoodles taste elegant.
Image source: LeoMarius
#19
I always add a dollop of sour cream to my boxed mac ‘n’ cheese when it’s time to add the milk and cheese packet. It makes it creamier and so rich.
Image source: HDitt, Barbara G
#20
When I was really starting out with home cooking in college and was making cottage pie and I added Worcestershire sauce for the first time. I have to admit that I probably overuse it at this point but I’ve found few savory dishes that can’t be improved with a few drops.
Image source: Alexispinpgh
#21
Place an ice cube on any leftover food you’re microwaving to add moisture while reheating. The ice won’t melt, but it adds steam to your food. It’s especially useful for rice.
Image source: NeverSeenAMoose, https://www.pexels.com/photo/two-ice-cubes-3675620/
#22
Pickles make burgers so much better
Image source: Project_863_subject5
#23
Bay leaf or two.
Image source: castironguy
#24
Adding a pinch of baking soda to grits or polenta cuts the cooking time in half. It’s my favorite dinner time-saver.
Image source: ChefSandman, wikipedia.org
#25
The secret to incredible tomato sauce is butter. Try putting a decent amount of butter into your red sauce and let it simmer. It will taste so much better, but no one will be able to guess the secret.
Image source: [deleted], Naim Benjelloun
#26
Orange zest to oatmeal cookies!
Image source: SeaDewey
#27
I use Kraft Macaroni & Cheese packets to season my popcorn. It’s life-changing
Image source: pm-me-souplantation, Terrance Barksdale
#28
If you’re making cookies from bagged or boxed mix (like Tollhouse), substitute whatever butter you usually use for Kerrygold butter. Something about salted Irish butter will take your cookies to the next level.
Image source: Mikesicle, Lisa Fotios
#29
Sumac. I love the ability to add an strong sour note without adding additional liquid like you get from citrus juice or vinegars.
Image source: [deleted]
#30
Sumac. Use it for fish
Image source: [deleted], reddit.com
