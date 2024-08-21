Bad Monkey: Who Stars in the New Crime Comedy Series?

Bad Monkey landed on Apple TV+ on August 14, 2024. Based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Carl Hiaasen, the 10-part series is brought to the small screen by Bill Lawrence (Scrubs, Shrinking). Vince Vaughn leads the cast of this crime comedy and is already garnering praise for his performance.
Bad Monkey focuses on Andrew Yancy, a detective who has been demoted to restaurant inspector in Florida. When a tourist finds a severed arm while fishing, Andrew is pulled back into his detective ways and becomes embroiled in a bizarre mystery as he uncovers deep corruption. Alongside Vaughn is a stellar ensemble of some of Hollywood’s finest. So, let’s meet the stars of Bad Monkey.
Vince Vaughn as Andrew Yancy
Vince Vaughn’s time on the screen has been multi-layered throughout his career. Initially, he started out as much more of a dramatic actor, starring in movies like The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and the 1998 remake of Psycho. He then became a huge star in the comedy world, a realm he stuck to for nearly two decades. More recently, Vaughn has been branching out into more dramatic roles once again. In Bad Monkey, Vaughn fuses his comedic knack with his dramatic chops to play Andrew Yancy, a detective who has never fully lived out his potential. When he attempts to solve the biggest mystery of his career, he soon realizes he may be in over his head.
Bad Monkey is an ensemble piece of strong talents, with Yancy rubbing shoulders with some of the more eccentric residents of Florida. However, Vaughn feels like the true star of the show. In recent years, as well as leaning towards drama in movies, Vaughn became a regular on Curb Your Enthusiasm. To that, his time spent riffing with Larry David appears to have lent itself to his lead role in Bad Monkey, only the humor is much darker here.
Natalie Martinez as Rosa Campesino
Natalie Martinez has been heavily active in TV and film since her debut in Fashion House in 2006. She has starred in movies like Death Race, and TV series like From Dusk Till Dawn, Matador, and The Twilight Zone. In Bad Monkey, she takes on her biggest role to date as Rosa Campesino, a Miami medical examiner who teams up with Yancy to help him unravel the mystery. She takes her job seriously and sees her relationship with him as strictly professional in nature. However, Yancy has other ideas and hopes that their relationship won’t stay platonic for long. To that, a back-and-forth banter carries the episodes, adding a splice of humor to the dramatic storyline.
Michelle Monaghan Bonnie Witt
Michelle Monaghan is one of Hollywood’s most recognisable actresses. Throughout her career, she has tackled an array of characters in a wide range of genres. From critically acclaimed dramas like Gone Baby Gone, to wacky comedies like The Heartbreak Kid, Monaghan is a multi-faceted talent in the industry. Much like Vaughn, she has also forayed into television, starring in shows like True Detective, and Young Americans. In Bad Monkey, she stars as Bonnie Brit, a woman in an abusive marriage who may be holding a secret related to the severed arm. Monaghan’s character holds the weight of one of the series’ more pressing themes, yet, she still manages to bring a comedic flair to her role.
Meredith Hagner as Eve Stripling
Meredith Hagner takes on the role of Eve Stripling in Bad Monkey, a woman whose husband tragically drowned. However, she is now in a new relationship with Christopher, a man who becomes a focal point of Andrew’s investigation. Hagner is known for her roles in TV series such as Search Party, and the critically acclaimed comedy movie Palm Springs.
Rob Delaney as Christopher
Rob Delaney is a comedian, actor, writer, and activist. He is widely known as one of the first comedians to start using Twitter (now X) to publish his jokes. By 2016, he had amassed over 1 million followers, and that number is now sitting at 1.5 million. Delaney is renowned for his role in the hit TV series Catastrophe. He has also starred in popular movies like Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, and Deadpool 2. In Bad Monkey, he brings his signature wit to the role of Eve’s boyfriend Christopher. However, underneath the sharp acuity lays a level of menace. On his official X page, Delaney referred to his character as “morally grey”.
Zach Braff as Israel O’Peele
Bad Monkey pairs Zach Braff and showrunner Bill Lawrence together once again. The two first teamed up for Scrubs, the TV series that made Braff a huge star. Since Scrubs, Braff has branched out into writing and directing, most notably for his indie cult favorite, Garden State. In 2024, Braff has returned to TV as Israel O’Peele in Bad Monkey. Braff’s role has been described as small and he is only listed for two episodes on IMDB.
John Ortiz as Rogelio
John Ortiz may not be one of Hollywood’s biggest leading men but he is a face that most people will recognize. As a seasoned character actor, Ortiz has took on supporting roles in acclaimed movies like Silver Linings Playbook, American Gangster, and Fast & Furious. He has also starred in TV series such as The Handmaid’s Tale, Better Things, and Will Trent. In Bad Monkey, Ortiz stars as Rogelio, a police detective and loyal friend to Yancy, who winds up becoming involved in the wacky mystery.
Jodie Turner-Smith as Dragon Queen
Jodie Turner-Smith is a fast-rising star in Hollywood who became known to the masses with her role as Queen in Queen & Slim. In Bad Monkey, she plays one of the most complex characters of the show. As a woman known as ‘Dragon Queen’, Turner-Smith brings a level of intrigue to the dark comedy series. Want to read more about Bad Monkey‘s lead star Vince Vaughn? Here’s our pick of his 5 most underrated roles in film.
Follow Us