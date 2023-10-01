Joaquim Valente: The Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Linked to Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen, born on 20 July 1980, is a Brazilian model. Bündchen is one of the highest-paid models in the world and widely regarded as one of the most successful. She is also one of a handful of models referred to as a supermodel. She has also worked in the past as an actress and is heavily involved in charity and philanthropy. Bundchen’s personal relationships have always garnered high-profile public attention.
In 2000, she began a relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio. However, this relationship ended in 2005, with Budchen stating that she felt their lifestyles no longer complemented each other. In 2006, she started dating Tom Brady. They got married in two separate ceremonies in 2009. The marriage lasted for 13 years before they divorced in October 2022. Since the divorce, Bundchen has been rumoured to be in a relationship with Joaquim Valente.
Joaquim Valente’s Early Life
Joaquim Valante is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor who, along with his brothers Pedro Valente and Gui Valente, co-owns Valente Brothers jiu-jitsu school in Miami. Valante was born on 6 November 1981, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He is the youngest of the brothers.
Valente, like his brothers, learned Brazilian jiu-jitsu from his father before. He also took private lessons from Helio Gracie, a famed Brazilian martial artist. As he grew up, Joaquim Valente began going to Gracie Academy where he was taught by various martial artists, including Royler Gracie and Rolker Gracie, members of the Gracie family. While learning jujutsu, he also trained for boxing and judo.
Joaquim Valente’s Career
In 2007, he moved to Miami to study criminology at Barry University. While studying, Valente also took time out to train weekly with Helio Gracie. Before he was done with his studies at Barry University, he completed the jiu-jutsu Professor’s course and earned the title of Professor from the grandmaster Gracie in addition to receiving his black belt.
His title of Professor was significant within the practice, and for his family, as it indicates an expert level of technical and practical skill. Valente is one of only 27 people to have earned this title from Helio Gracie. He graduated from Barry University in 2001 with a Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in criminology. Then he joined Valente Brothers with his brothers after receiving his degree and was hired as one of the professors for the company.
His Teaching Methods And Philosophy On Jiu-Jitsu
As the youngest of the brothers, Joaquim Valente was the last of his siblings to move to Miami. As a professor at the Valente Brothers jiu-jitsu school, his involvement with instruction plays a significant role. He is heavily involved in the development of the school’s curriculum due to the knowledge he gained from Grandmaster Helio Gracie when he was in Brazil.
As a result of having also trained in boxing and judo, he and his brothers were introduced to striking and throwing techniques from a young age. The skills from these other combat styles have been pivotal for the holistic jiu-jitsu training methods used in the school. Contrary to the strategy taught specifically for tournaments, the school focuses on teaching students to use jiu-jitsu to protect themselves in real-world situations.
Valente emphasizes the importance of understanding grappling and escaping techniques, as well as the use of self-defence tactics. He also focuses on the mental aspect of jiu-jitsu. The school offers classes to people of all genders and levels of experience. According to the Valente Brothers website: “The techniques of jujutsu are based on natural movements that can easily be performed by anyone. We currently teach several elderly students as well as students with disabilities”
His Connection With Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bundchen started training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu under the Valente brothers in February 2022. She initially learned about the Valente brothers through a friend, but she credits her son for introducing her to Joaquim. Bundchen and Joaquim Volante first worked together on one of the 2021 issues of Dust Magazine. During an interview with the magazine, she revealed that she initially wasn’t personally interested in jiu-jitsu, admitting that the philosophy behind jiu-jitsu finally attracted her to the practice.
Bundchen and Valente have since become friends, and have been seen out together on several occasions, including running together in Costa Rica in January 2023. They have reportedly visited Costa Rica three times together taking part in horseback riding in addition to running. However, after they were spotted together again in March 2023, Bundchen addressed rumours of a relationship by posting a cryptic message on Instagram saying “Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth“. She has since come out to outrightly deny a relationship.