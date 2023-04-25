Air Proves Ben Affleck Is At His Best When He Is Directing

Although Ben Affleck is best known as an actor, he’s so much more than that. He’s also an established movie director, writer, and producer, with several successful movies in his portfolio, such as Oscar-winning Argo, Gone Baby Gone, Town, and now Air. Affleck has won two Oscars so far, one for Best Picture and one for Original Screenplay. There’s even an Oscar buzz for his latest accomplished, Air, which is getting outstanding reviews and proving once again that Ben Affleck is a skilful and talented director.
Air is a sports drama about the most famous brand deal in athletic history, Air Jordan. It tells the story of how Nike’s shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro (played by Matt Damon), got then-rookie and now one of the greatest athletes of all time, Michael Jordan, to sign a deal with Nike and produce the most iconic sneaker in the world. Affleck appears in Air as the CEO of Nike, Phil Knight. But his largest contribution to the movie is actually behind the camera, in the director’s chair.
How Does Air Compare to Ben Affleck’s Oscar-Winning Argo?
Ben Affleck’s Air is a delicious treat of cinematography; the movie is a massive hit with audiences and critics, reinforcing Ben Affleck as a dynamic director and proving that he’s a man of many talents. But Air is not the only masterpiece of Affleck’s career. The 2012 thriller Argo was another work of art. This well-crafted and impressive movie was nominated for seven Oscar awards, winning in the category of Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Film Editing. So, how does Air compare to Argo?
Air is already getting heavy Oscar buzz, and critics predict the movie is going to dominate the Oscar race next year. For now, the movie is receiving plenty of positive comments from all around the world. It holds a 7.7. score on IMDB and 92% on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing. On the other hand, Argo has the same IMDB score but 96% (364 votes) on Rotten Tomatoes.
Is Air the Best Movie of Ben Affleck’s Career?
Given the outstanding reviews and Oscar predictions, the question on everyone’s minds is whether Air is the best movie of Ben Affleck’s career. Only time will tell. But one thing’s for sure; Air is an incredible movie, and Affleck deserves the recognition he’s receiving. Not only is the movie a delightful crowd-pleaser, but it’s also a powerful inspirational story. From astonishing acting performances and a smart script to an energetic atmosphere and exciting screenplay, Air is definitely one of the best directorial features in Affleck’s career. The critical response proves he’s matured as a director and grown as a writer. Air positions Affleck as one of the most significant filmmakers in the entertainment industry.
