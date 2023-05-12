Why Dwayne Johnson Isn’t To Blame For Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’ Box Office Failure

Controversy surrounds Dwayne Johnson these days because of his failure to truly make an impact within the DCEU. Black Adam was first announced in 2007, and the A-list star was on board for the project from the beginning. Johnson made big promises that would forever change the trajectory of the DC universe. The actor even teased a Black Adam vs. Superman in the post-credits scene of the 2022 film.
However, despite Johnson’s best efforts, Black Adam was not well-received, and the film ultimately bombed at the box office. It hasn’t been an easy road for Johnson as he’s a certified box office draw. Even more, Black Adam‘s failure was a huge blow to his brand. His alleged antics behind the scenes haven’t exactly painted the 50-year-old in the best light either. Johnson’s reported attempt at gaining power over the DC brand may have affected the story of Black Adam, but the actor is not to blame for Shazam! Fury of the Gods‘s box office failure.
Shazam! Fury of the Gods Failed To Differentiate Itself From Other Superhero Films
The first Shazam! was a great movie. It was a fun origin story that brought the DC character to life, but Shazam! came out ten years too late. The DC hero was one of the original pillars of the comics that even sold more than Superman and Batman at one point. However, Shazam was barely featured in mainstream media as the prime focus was on the Caped Crusader and Man of Steel. There are certainly unique aspects of Shazam that make him stand out, but his origin story is something that’s been done multiple times.
The biggest issue is that the superhero genre has been oversaturated with content. Shazam! Fury of the Gods needed to do something to convince audiences why the film was a must-see. It’s bad enough that James Gunn and Peter Safran essentially told audiences that the second film had nothing to do with the rebooted DCU. But the trailer represented the generic “villains taking over the world” scenario that’s been done to death. Shazam! Fury of the Gods should’ve taken a more personal route that explored his backstory. It’s vital to note that it is by no means a bad movie, but it didn’t live up to expectations.
The Justice Society Appearing In A Post Credits Scene Wouldn’t Have Garnered Much Excitement
The introduction of the Justice Society in Black Adam was a solid one. The characters are fun, with Pierce Brosnan‘s Doctor Fate standing out the most. Rumor has it Dwayne Johnson prevented the JAS from appearing in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. But it wouldn’t have mattered if they did. The Justice Society didn’t pack enough of a punch to garner much excitement from audiences. The main problem is that the Justice Society was tossed into Black Adam haphazardly without a proper introduction.
Audiences didn’t get a chance to truly connect with these characters because they didn’t exist in the mainstream until Black Adam. However, the Justice Society of America was formed before the Justice League. But the live-action and animated films have mainly centered on the latter. The Justice Society needed a proper introduction to truly capture the attention of moviegoers. They ultimately feel like a lesser version of the superior Justice League. It’s quite odd that the JSA shows up when Amanda Waller has access to the Justice League. They show up in the finale of Peacemaker, and Henry Cavill makes his appearance on behalf of Waller in the post-credits scene.
