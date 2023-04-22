7 Things You Didn’t Know About The White Lotus’ Will Sharpe

Will Sharpe is a British actor with a knack for storytelling and acting. He’s one of the fan favorites from HBO’s critically acclaimed satire The White Lotus, and it’s clear why he has received so much praise for his portrayal of the genius tech expert Ethan. With his role on the show, Sharpe is now widely recognized as rising star to keep an eye on.
Sharpe’s character was able to stand out in a masterful season thanks to the actor’s ability to draw you into his character’s world. As Ethan, he balanced the nuanced and the overt to deliver a well-rounded character that was captivating to watch. Beyond The White Lotus, but there are many more projects where he created cinematic masterpieces either behind the camera or in front of it. So, here are seven facts you didn’t know about Will Sharpe.
1. Will Sharpe Graduated From Cambridge University
Sharpe first completed his early schooling at Winchester College. Then, he went on to graduate with a Classics degree from Cambridge University. Sharpe was also the president of the student theatrical society, called the Footlights, while at Cambridge, where he read classics along with other talented students. After graduation, he got his first job in the Royal Shakespeare Company and was a part of the 2008/2009 season.
2. He Won a BAFTA for His Performance in Giri/Haji
Sharpe owes much of his global and commercial success to The White Lotus. However, he was already an established and successful actor even before his role as Ethan. He even received a BAFTA Television Award for his incredible performance in Giri/Haji. He played the supporting role of Rodney Yamaguchiin in this BBC crime drama show.
3. His Brother is a Composer
Talent tends to run in the family, and the Sharpes are no exception. Will Sharpe has a brother Arthur Sharpe, who is a talented composer and a music director. Arthur has written music for Will’s popular projects like Flowers, The Darkest Universe, and Black Pond. But other than these creative brother collaborations, Arthur has also done music on big shows like Ghosts, Guilt, and Women on the Verge.
4. Will Sharpe Is a Talented Writer and Director
Will Sharpe is not just a prominent actor, he’s also gained immense success as a writer and director. As a matter of fact, Will Sharpe even received a 2012 BAFTA Award nomination for his debut as a writer/director. Some of his best work includes films like The Black Pond, Cockroach, and The Electrical Life of Louis Wain – which starred Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy, as well as his most popular show, Flowers.
5. He Is Most Known for His Work on the British Black Comedy, Flowers
It’s true that The White Lotus has skyrocketed Will Sharpe to fame, however, he already gained a lot of popularity and respect from his peers because of his extraordinary work on Flowers. He wrote, directed, and even starred in the show. Flowers is a black comedy starring Olivia Coleman, Julian Barratt, Daniel Rigby, and Sophia Di Martino. The show tackles mental health issues and follows the main characters as they try to juggle everyday life and their inner demons. The show won a BAFTA award for best-scripted comedy, putting Sharpe into the spotlight and earning him the applause that he deserves.
6. Will Sharpe Has Two Children With the Actress Sophia Di Martino
Another fact you probably didn’t know about Will Sharpe is that he’s married to the actress Sophia Di Martino. The two have been in a relationship since 2009 and have two children together. Di Martino is a well-established actress in Hollywood, and is widely known for her role as Sylvie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe television series Loki.
7. He Is Type Two Bipolar
Will Sharpe is type two bipolar. As he explained on multiple occasions, he draws a lot of inspiration for his writing and directing projects from his own experiences with mental health. He always wanted to write about manic depression and mental health disorders, and that’s how the idea for Flowers was born.
When discussing t the show’s portrayal of mental illness in one interview, he said, “We all wanted to make sure that we were handling the subject as sensitively and responsibly – and helpfully – as possible. It was one of the things, as the story evolved that we were extremely mindful of. That goes for the first and second series. […] I’m type 2 bipolar, so I’m writing from the heart, and I feel like I know what I’m talking about, but it’s extremely reassuring.” Sharpe’s care and respect for Flowers paid off, with the series gaining critical acclaim, even earning the coveted 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.
