Home
Movies
Was That Superman Scene In Shazam! Bad?

Was That Superman Scene In Shazam! Bad?

32 seconds ago

You know that quick little Superman scene in Shazam!; It’s less than 10 seconds long. After Shazam and crew save the world, the goofy superhero makes a nice visit to Freddy’s school, but he doesn’t come alone as Superman makes a headless cameo. Though if you want to count David Sandberg’s cut that hilariously showcases a visible, but long-necked Superman then sure. The point is that normal necked Henry Cavill wasn’t the man that made the appearance after being teased earlier in Shazam!. It was actually Zachary Levi’s stunt double in the Superman suit. Now, there are a lot of reported political reasons why Cavill wasn’t the man in blue and red costume. According to Jim Viscardi, Cavill did shoot footage for the Sandberg vehicle, but Cavill’s term as the superhero was up in the air as his DCEU contract needed to be sorted out in time.

Cavill was fresh off the disaster known as the Justice League, and DC notably wanted to distance themselves far away from the Joss Whedon picture as far as possible. Zack Synder’s whole universe was blown up following the failure of Justice League, but it wasn’t just the box office returns that likely stopped executives from signing him onto another feature as Clark Kent. There’s gossip and reports that Cavill is difficult to work with behind-the-scenes and that the relationship between him and the executives in the DCEU just wasn’t a good fit. Look, I won’t comment on these rumors because until the actual executives or Henry Cavill himself confirms stories like these then it’s all rumors and nothing more. The purpose of focusing on Henry Cavill is due to the fact that there was a black cloud hanging once the surprise cameo happened. That moment was all sarcastic fun, which strongly fits the tone and themes of Shazam!, but Cavill’s absence notably left a disappointing black mark. In retrospect, the Superman cameo was never necessary to begin with. I understand that DC and Marvel were looking to connect their universe by adding Cavill into the world of Shazam, but the gag overshadowed what was an otherwise great movie. Is Shazam! a bit pedestrian when it comes to origin superhero movies? Definitely, but the light-hearted and comedic tone of the picture was a refreshing return to form in a world that sees heavily intelligent and often dark comic book films.

Analyzing the scene itself, it’s a fun end to Freddy’s arc. He’s not the popular kid in school and everyone is clowning on him for his “fake BFF”. It’s a nice message that says Freddy now has a family who’s there for him when the group shows up. And Shazam popping to cease all the doubt about Freddy’s claim was a cool touch. The Superman thing wasn’t bad. Definitely cheesy, but again, the moment played into the overall tone of the film. Plus, this wasn’t some pivotal scene that played a role into the larger part of the story. It was a cameo. One that was built-up a little, but it wasn’t hyped as something major that would impact Shazam! or the DCEU entirely. Sure, the headless Superman may have caused stress for viewers who immediately panicked over Cavill’s future in the prominent role, but the scene is harmless, nevertheless. So, the question on whether The Superman scene is bad or not depends on the person. In truth, it’s not a bad scene. It nicely tied a bow around a little story arc while delivering some cheeky fun with the appearance.

David Sandberg and executives could’ve easily cut the cameo if they wanted to. They didn’t. Like I said before, adding Superman wasn’t vital to the overall big picture, but it was a fun little moment that came and went. Could this open the possibility of Shazam! Fury of the Gods to introduce the new Superman, like Captain America: Civil War brought in Black Panther and Spider-Man? Maybe, but considering the fact that reports are claiming that DC is looking to introduce a Black Superman, that’s going to be a difficult connection. Plans change and the cast hasn’t been confirmed as of yet, but following Zack Synder’s Justice League, it’s clear that there’s a new direction in store for the man of steel. There could be some fun made over Superman now being black as the humor would work in Shazam!, but it would probably be best to leave the first picture as just a cameo. The appearance of Superman didn’t ruin a great film, though those hoping for Cavill in the cameo might say so otherwise.

About The Author

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
More from this Author

I've been a filmmaker for nearly ten years with my recent accolades being a finalist in the 2018 Oaxaca Film Festival and 2019 Emerging Screenplay Finalist. My short film as a writer and director, Minutes After Midnight, was a 2017 official selection and Gold Award Winner in the LA Film Neo Noir Film Festival. Also, I've been a freelance writer for the past five years, writing news editorials for theringreport.com, sportskeeda.com, raindance.co, and gamersdecide.com, which covers movies, television, and professional sports. I love movies and television. Whether it’s timeless classics such as Psycho or The Wire, to modern greats such as Parasite or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I’ve spent countless of hours watching (and writing) any movie or television show that I could find. Writing and entertainment is in my blood and I’m happy that I get a chance to share b


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Phoebe Buffay’s Best One-Liners From “Friends”
Why A Limited Series is Better than a Regular Series
Five Great Scenes From What We Do In The Shadows (Season One)
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Was That Superman Scene In Shazam! Bad?
Top Cinematographers and Their Works You Will Fall in Love With – Part I
“8 Mile” Turns 20 In 2022: Here’s Why You Should Rewatch It
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Taylor Sheridan
Asajj Ventress Should be Featured in Star Wars
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kate Henshaw
Five Must-Watch Movies For Anyone New To Hayao Miyazaki
So How Many Anime Genres Are There Anyway?
Top Five Characters In Avatar: The Last Airbender
The Top Five Characters In The Legend Of Korra
Fortnite turned Jokes into content
How Fortnite Turned Jokes Into Content
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Intense
How Will MultiVersus Compare to the Other Platform Fighters?
Lies of P Gives a New Spin On The Classic Tale of Pinocchio