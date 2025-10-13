10 Movies That Make The 1980s The Best Decade For the Action Genre

Most of the best 1980s action movies crafted strong, timeless narratives and funny one-liners that have endured in popular culture. Action is a popular genre that has evolved over the decades, but the ’80s offered some of the most memorable collections. Classic action movies from the ’80s, such as Die Hard (1988), First Blood (1982), Aliens (1986), and Commando (1985), have remained relatable through generations.
In addition to spawning high-grossing franchises, these masterpieces featured veteran action movie icons who emerged to prominence in the 1970s and 1980s. Whether you are watching Arnold Schwarzenegger as The Terminator, Bruce Willis as Detective McClane (Die Hard), Sylvester Stallone as Rambo, or Jean-Claude Van Damme as Kurt (Kickboxer), this era has many fan-favorite stars who still resonate with audiences. These are some of the best action movies that shaped the 1980s.
1. The Terminator (1984)
James Cameron gained prominence as a filmmaker in the ’80s for writing and directing the original Terminator movie. Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger in the titular role, The Terminator was years ahead of its time with a futuristic take on the action genre. The movie stands out with its blend of time travel adventure, slasher, and breathtaking action sequences. Beyond being Schwarzenegger’s career-defining performance, The Terminator also stars Linda Hamilton (Sarah Connor) and Michael Biehn (Kyle Reese) in major roles.
2. Die Hard (1988)
Like other action stars, Bruce Willis has one movie that defined his acting career. In his case, it is Die Hard in which he stars as John McClane, a New York City police detective, unwittingly roped into a terrorist attack in a Los Angeles skyscraper while trying to rekindle his relationship with his estranged wife. What follows is a well-crafted shoot-em-up battle between a great hero (Willis) and some really angry terrorists led by Alan Rickman‘s Hans Gruber. Die Hard resonates with audiences for its relatable characters and family-oriented plot.
3. First Blood (1982)
Directed by Ted Kotcheff, First Blood is the first installment in the Rambo franchise that would later play a vital role in shaping the action genre. Sylvester Stallone was still basking in the glory of his successful outing as the titular character in the Rocky film franchise when he rendered another striking performance as John Rambo in First Blood. He portrayed the PTSD-plagued soldier across five Rambo films, highlighting the toll war takes on veterans’ mental health.
4. Predator (1987)
The first in a long-standing franchise, John McTiernan‘s 1987 masterpiece has remained arguably unmatched by its successors after almost four decades. This perfect blend of sci-fi, action, and horror follows a paramilitary rescue team led by Dutch Schaefer (Schwarzenegger), who becomes the hunted as the deadly Predator (Kevin Peter Hall/ Peter Cullen) targets them in the Central American rainforest. Though met with initial mixed reviews, Predator has since joined the league of the best action movies of the 1980s.
5. Aliens (1986)
Picking up from Ridley Scott‘s 1979 sci-fi horror Alien, James Cameron’s Aliens takes audiences to the far future when Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), the sole survivor of an alien attack, agrees to return to the ship to help a human colony. This installment packs more action than the first one, meaningfully expanding the backstory to widen the franchise’s scope. Aliens has the pride of place among the greatest movies of the 1980s and the best sequels ever made.
6. Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
Every great actor has that one role that shaped his career, and for Harrison Ford it’s Indiana Jones. Raiders of the Lost Ark introduced Ford as Indiana Jones, the adventurous archaeologist, ready to punch a few Nazis to protect ancient treasures, in this case, the Ark of the Covenant. Beyond stirring imagination with its thrilling plot laced with humor, Raiders of the Lost Ark leaves viewers with memorable action sequences. It also birthed the beloved Indiana Jones franchise, which has four more movies in the lineup.
7. Rocky III (1982)
Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky didn’t just define his career and shoot him to global prominence; the iconic role gained a strong cult following. In Rocky III, the legendary boxer goes to his old adversary, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), to help him train for a match against Clubber Lang (Mr. T). Despite gaining initial mixed reviews, Rocky III was critically acclaimed for its action sequences. The movie has since received more positive reviews, becoming a cult classic like its predecessors.
8. Commando (1985)
Directed by Mark L. Lester, Commando is one of Schwarzenegger’s earliest film projects that put his Mr. Olympia muscles on full display. In Commando, Schwarzenegger plays John Matrix, an ex-United States Army Special Forces colonel whose daughter is kidnapped by mercenaries. In typical Schwarzenegger style, John blows things up, throws numerous punches, and shoots his way to rescue his daughter from deadly bad guys, including a former comrade.
9. RoboCop (1987)
Peter Weller played the titular role in this ’80s goodness that depicts a near-future dystopian Detroit, ridden with crime. In the movie, Alex Murphy (Weller) is revived to embody the cyborg cop RoboCop after being murdered by a criminal gang. The all-time action classic comes complete with special effects that still resonate with modern audiences.
10. Lethal Weapon (1987)
Buddy cop action doesn’t get better than Lethal Weapon, featuring a mismatched pair of LAPD detectives: Martin Riggs (Mel Gibson) and Roger Murtaugh (Danny Glover). Riggs is a suicidal and unstable loose cannon following his wife’s death, and by-the-books veteran officer Roger has to put up with him as his partner in solving a delicate case involving an international criminal gang. The palpable chemistry between the two actors culminates in a wild adventure that makes Lethal Weapon more than just another action movie.
Follow Us