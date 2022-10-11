Home
A New Predator Now Exists in Star Wars

Details for Star Wars: The High Republic Phase Two announced

credit: Star Wars

It’s been known for some time that Jedi are not invincible and that despite the power they wield, they can be incapacitated and even killed. But to totally eradicate a Jedi and leave them powerless is a feat that not a lot of beings can accomplish. The Nameless are a fairly new creation that has been inserted into the Star Wars universe, but seeing as how they’re going to appear in the High Republic era, it will be established that they are a well-kept secret that the Jedi have sought to forget for so long. In many other stories, this might be deemed as a risky retcon that might not work that well, but in a franchise like Star Wars, which is constantly being added to and contested by the fans, it was bound to happen at some point, if only to create content where there’s room for more. Some might want to argue that the Star Wars galaxy is already filled with plenty of ideas and that the available space is starting to disappear, but the truth is that in a franchise that spans the length of an entire galaxy, someone is always going to find room for a new legend that wasn’t spoken of earlier because it was meant to be a secret that was created long, long ago. 

Star Wars Reveals Horrifying New Creatures Who Can Destroy The Force

credit: Star Wars

Introducing new characters and creatures is common with Star Wars. 

The Nameless apparently made the cut back in 2019 when they were introduced into Star Wars lore, and bringing them into the High Republic era was smart since trying to inject them into the current storyline right away would no doubt irk a great number of fans who prefer that this franchise make some semblance of sense. That is a little funny to think about since between what the creator of the franchise thinks, what fans think, and what Disney actually puts out, it’s tough to keep up with any of it at times since one has no real clue of what the Mouse House, the current owners of the franchise, are going to do with it. 

Something that is not intelligent but can harm a Jedi is kind of impressive. 

It’s not tough to make a list of a lot of creatures that can harm a Jedi if they’re big enough and strong enough since there are plenty of creatures throughout the galaxy that could prove to be too much for a Jedi if they’re not strong enough in the Force or don’t have the combat experience needed to outwit a less intelligent opponent. But something that can feed on the Force would be an immediate threat to the Jedi, and even the Sith, since without the Force, a Jedi becomes just another skilled individual that might not be able to overcome something that looks upon them as prey. The Nameless are creatures that don’t appear to be much more intelligent than any other animal in the Star Wars universe, but like all animals, there is such a thing as instinct, drive, and evolution, and the Nameless have apparently been capable of exhibiting all three traits since it would appear that in the High Republic era they were a truly dangerous threat that eventually became more like the boogeyman to the Jedi as their interactions with the creatures and knowledge of them lessened over the years. But thinking of a resurgence and how it could affect the Jedi is enough to make a lot of people remember that the Jedi are far from infallible when it comes to their interactions with the rest of the galaxy. 

Star Wars: The High Republic | StarWars.com

credit: Star Wars

It might be a better idea to keep the Nameless as a muted and vague threat. 

Something this dangerous would kind of need to be kept out of sight and away from the protagonists just to ensure that they’re given a chance to tell their story, but keeping them as a muted threat is also a good idea since it helps to build the tension and the mystery around the Nameless. In this manner, they truly do become the kind of threat that would be held as a secret simply because the Order is so afraid of them and what they can do. Fear isn’t something a Jedi is supposed to feel, but amusingly enough, there has no doubt been a great deal of fear within the Order for a long time since it would make sense that fear clouded the Jedi Order during the prequels, as the loss of so many knights and padawans had to be terrifying. Just imagine trying not to fear something that could sever their connection to the Force. That feels utterly impossible. 

If Disney does use the Nameless, it’s fair to assume that they’ll be dialed down quite a bit or taken over the top. 

A lot of people would counsel others to keep faith in Disney when it comes to Star Wars since they have done a few great things since taking over Lucasfilm. But they’ve also had a few missteps, and it tends to come when they try to reinvent the wheel, so to speak. In this case, it almost feels as though the Nameless would be dialed way down and that their effect on the Jedi might be more talk than action. 

