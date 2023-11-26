Iconic Movies: The True Story Behind The Terminator

James Cameron‘s breakthrough movie, The Terminator, is a trailblazing masterpiece in the sci-fi genre. Released in 1984, the film centers on a relentless cyborg assassin known as the Terminator, which is sent back in time to eliminate the mother of the future resistance leader, Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton). Written and directed by Cameron, the movie combines groundbreaking special effects, a unique plot, and an unforgettable performance by Arnold Schwarzenegger, who portrayed the Terminator.
With its thrilling action sequences, iconic one-liners, and intense cat-and-mouse chase, The Terminator not only became a box office success but also propelled both Cameron and Schwarzenegger to massive superstardom in Hollywood. Furthermore, the film’s unique blend of sci-fi, action, and suspense ushered in a new era for the genre, inspiring countless filmmakers and influencing the direction of future sci-fi films. So, this is the true story behind the iconic movie, The Terminator.
The Terminator Plot Came from James Cameron’s Nightmare
At the time of its release, The Terminator served up one of the most unique plots of all time, totally changing the way sci-fi movies handle their material. Interestingly, there is a bizarre story behind how Cameron initially conceived the idea. Before achieving success with The Terminator, James Cameron found himself involved in the less than stellar project known as Piranha II: The Spawning. Regrettably, the film failed to meet expectations, leading Cameron to distance himself from it entirely. In fact, he even requested to have his name removed from the credits, recognizing the need for a fresh start.
This pivotal moment motivated Cameron to chart his own path as both a writer and director. It was during a particularly grueling bout with fever in a hotel room in Rome that the concept for The Terminator was cultivated. In the depths of this feverish nightmare, Cameron experienced a vision that would eventually become the basis for one of sci-fi cinema’s most iconic franchises. When speaking with BFI, Cameron said that his nightmare featured the image of “a chrome skeleton emerging from a fire.”
The Terminator Was Inspired by John Carpenter’s Halloween
It’s fair to say that the original Terminator film embodies the essence of a horror movie more so than its subsequent sequels, which leaned heavily into action and science fiction. During that era, slasher movies were dominating the box office, and The Terminator definitely tapped into this trend. Inspired by John Carpenter‘s Halloween, Cameron crafted a chilling narrative where a relentless and invincible killer, the Terminator, stalks its victims, thus infusing the film with that classic horror element. The eerie atmosphere, suspenseful build-up, and the terrifying pursuit of Sarah Connor by the cold and unyielding antagonist all contribute to the film’s horror feel. As the franchise evolved, the subsequent movies ventured into the realms of elaborate action sequences and intricate science fiction concepts, distancing themselves from the pure horror roots that made the original so captivating.
How James Cameron Utilised Guerrilla Filmmaking with The Terminator
Despite its massive success, James Cameron’s The Terminator was filmed on a modest budget of $6.4 million. This limited budget posed a challenge, especially given the movie’s need for special effects. To compensate, Cameron and his team adopted a style known as “guerilla filmmaking.” This approach involved filming certain scenes without permits, which meant the production crew and actors had to swiftly arrive at a specified location, shoot the scene, and leave before the authorities intervened. Consequently, a handful of shots in the film feature unsuspecting everyday citizens who happened to be in the vicinity, entirely unaware that they were unwittingly participating in a movie production.
Unveiling the Stars Who Were Nearly Cast in The Terminator
The casting process for The Terminator was a roller coaster of possibilities before the perfect ensemble came together. Initially, Lance Henriksen was considered for the iconic role of the Terminator but ended up taking on the character of LAPD officer Vukovich. Surprisingly, O.J. Simpson was actually James Cameron’s first choice to play the ruthless killing machine. However, as documented in Netflix’s documentary Arnold, it was Arnold Schwarzenegger who ultimately convinced Cameron to cast himself as the Terminator, even though the director initially envisioned Schwarzenegger as Kyle Reese (which later went to Michael Biehn).
The Terminator Was a Surprise Hit for Orion Pictures
When Orion Pictures first decided to fund The Terminator with a budget of only $6.4 million, they had their doubts about its potential box office success. However, to their surprise, the film not only opened to a majority of positive reviews but also went on to generate a staggering $78.3 million at the box office. After this glaring success, Terminator 2: Judgment Day was granted a reported budget of $75 million before marketing. After this, the budget inflated to an estimated $94 to $102 million, making it the most expensive movie ever made at that time.
The Terminator’s Most Famous Line Was Nearly Delivered Differently
The line “I’ll be back” has undoubtedly become an iconic catchphrase that is immediately associated with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s stardom in Hollywood. Interestingly, this famous line has extended beyond his portrayal of the relentless Terminator, featuring in a total of eight movies outside of The Terminator franchise. However, a turn of events on the day of filming that led to some confusion around this now legendary line.
Originally, the script called for Schwarzenegger to say “I will come back,” but was later changed to “I’ll be back”. To that, Schwarzenegger argued that a cyborg would not speak in contractions. This then sparked a creative discussion between Schwarzenegger and Cameron. So, in a stroke of genius, Cameron suggested that Schwarzenegger deliver the line in ten different ways to see which one resonated the most. And so, after trial and error, the phrase “I’ll be back” triumphantly emerged as the perfect combination of toughness and catchiness that solidified its place in pop culture history.
