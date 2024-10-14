Every Mel Gibson Directed Movie, Ranked

Once one of the biggest box office stars of the 80s and 90s, Mel Gibson has led a rich and varied career, cementing himself in the cinematic history books with movies like Lethal Weapon and Mad Max. Although his fame dwindled in the early 2000s due to personal problems gaining mainstream attention and scrutiny, many still admire his early work. On the flip side of the coin, others have not forgiven him for his public outburst that marred his name for well over a decade.
Despite his controversies, Mel Gibson seems to have been welcomed back into Hollywood. In his hiatus from acting, Gibson stayed active behind the lens. Many would argue that the Oscar-winner’s outings as a director outshine his stature as an actor. So, let’s explore this side of his career. Here are all of the movies directed by Mel Gibson, ranked.
5. The Man Without a Face (1993)
The Man Without a Face was released in 1993 and served as Mel Gibson’s directorial debut. He also stepped in front of the lens to convey the lead character of this moving story about loneliness and the need for connection. The film chronicles the story of a lonely, scarred man named Justin McLeod (Gibson), who lives in seclusion on a sprawling estate. His reclusive life is soon thrown into disarray when he crosses paths with Chuck (Nick Stahl), a troubled teenager who is desperate to leave home but struggles to get the grades he needs to enrol into boarding school. When he discovers that Justin is a former teacher, the two form an unlikely bond and Chuck becomes his student.
The Man Without a Face was met with mixed reviews upon release and opened to a lukewarm box office reception. However, for Gibson’s first movie as a director, it felt as though he had been doing this for years. The story was simple yet poignant and Gibson managed to command the screen while wearing two hats as filmmaker and actor. But his next movie was where he truly established himself as a fantastic storyteller, meaning The Man Without a Face was the perfect springboard he needed to lay his foundations.
4. The Passion of the Christ (2004)
A heartbreaking and visceral portrayal of the last hours of Jesus Christ’s life, The Passion of the Christ is often regarded as Mel Gibson’s most notable effort as a director however controversial it became. The movie graphically depicts the intense pain and suffering that Jesus went through, starting with his betrayal and arrest and ending with his horrific crucifixion. Gibson’s dedication to authenticity is present in every single frame of the picture, which is shot in Hebrew, Latin, and Aramaic, serving up an intensely real and immersive experience for audiences. The strong graphic content, however, caused a very divided reaction, with many hailing it as gratuitous and unnecessary.
While some appreciated The Passion of the Christ for its steadfast portrayal of faith and sacrifice, others condemned it for its excessive brutality and supposed anti-Semitic overtones. Nonetheless, Gibson set out to deliver a story that was accurate to the biblical narratives. With that, his devotion to his artistic vision and his everlasting commitment to storytelling simply cannot be overlooked. Interestingly, until Deadpool overthrew it in 2016, The Passion of the Christ was the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, grossing $612 million worldwide.
3. Hacksaw Ridge (2016)
Hacksaw Ridge was Mel Gibson’s first step behind the camera in ten years, stirring great anticipation and equal uproar in Hollywood when it was released in 2016. Once again, the Oscar-winner tackled a true story with great authenticity and gritty realism. Based on the inspiration journey of World War II American Army Medic Desmond T. Doss (played by Andrew Garfield), Hacksaw Ridge charts his time in the Battle of Okinawa, where he refuses to kill people. This led him to become the first man in American history to receive the Medal of Honor without firing a single shot or taking a life.
Gibson deftly traverses Doss’s journey from a childhood enriched with religion to his life in one of the most notorious battle zones in history. The movie saw him nominated for an Oscar for Best Director and he also guided Garfield to a nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role. It’s fair to assume that any negative shade thrown in the way of this movie was more aimed at Gibson rather than his filmmaking talents, as he delivered one of the most enthralling war movies of the last few decades.
2. Braveheart (1995)
Braveheart, the Oscar-winning epic helmed by and starring Mel Gibson, tells the thrilling account of the 13th-century Scottish warrior William Wallace, who leads a rebellion against English domination in a fight for Scotland’s freedom. The huge scale picture charts Wallace’s mammoth quest from a humble farmer to an iconic hero, overcoming betrayal and personal grief while opposing oppression and encouraging his fellow Scots to rebel against their captors. Representing an undeniable zenith in Gibson’s career, Braveheart has solidified its status as one of the most legendary films ever created with its enduring themes of bravery in the face of adversity, honour, and sacrifice.
What makes the movie so remarkable is Gibson’s ability to deliver a tour-de-force performance whilst simultaneously directing one of the largest productions of all time. Braveheart featured 76 cast members and 1600 extras, consisting of members of the Army Reserves. For his commitment and extraordinary juggling of roles, Gibson won Best Director at the 1996 Oscars, and shared the Best Picture trophy with Alan Ladd Jr. and Bruce Davey.
1. Apocalypto (2006)
Apocalypto is a pulse-pounding, non-stop action movie with tremendous heart. Released in 2006, the movie was unlike anything Gibson had ever made before, immersing viewers into the rarely explored Mayan culture. The story closely follows Jaguar Paw (Rudy Youngblood), who is taken on a perilous journey when his entire village is pillaged and his father is murdered. However, what his captors don’t realize is Jaguar has lowered his wife, child and unborn baby to safety in a cave. With a storm on the horizon, Jaguar must unleash all of his warrior skills as he breaks free from the tribe’s grasps and heads back to his jungle before the cave engulfs with rain water.
Apocalypto is relentless in its delivery, giving the viewer no chance to get comfortable. Jaguar not only fights his captors but also the harsh environment of the jungle as he desperately flees back to his family. Although the movie landed well with a large majority of critics, Apocalypto is still somewhat undiscovered and was completely snubbed at awards season, potentially due to its release shortly after Gibson’s public outburst. However, it has gained more and more momentum over the years, garnering a second-wind on various streaming platforms.
