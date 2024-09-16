Monster Summer: Everything We Know About the New Mel Gibson Movie

Monster Summer is a horror adventure movie starring Mel Gibson. From actor turned filmmaker David Henrie (How I Met Your Mother), the film will serve as his directorial debut. With a cast of rising young stars and Mel Gibson at the forefront, movie buffs are alight with anticipation.
Based on the official trailer, Monster Summer echoes classic coming of age movies like Stand By Me and recent hits like Stranger Things, with its focus being on a group of young friends who come up against something mysterious and sinister. So, ahead of its release, here’s everything we know about Monster Summer. Let’s dive into the plot, cast, and released date.
What Is the Plot of Monster Summer?
Monster Summer takes place in a small American island town where a group of friends are all set for a summer of adventures. At the head of the group of friends is Noah, a shy yet boisterous young man. When Noah and his buddies discover something they believe to be paranormal, they set out to investigate. However, things take a dark turn when kids from the island start to go missing. Then, soon enough, one of their own is attacked by the mysterious entity. Realizing they are out of their depths, they seek the help of retired private investigator Gene. Although reluctant at first, Gene has an otherworldly experience of his own and agrees to help the young wanna be sleuths in their mission.
The trailer for Monster Summer does a great job in keeping the movie’s monstrous threat shrouded in mystery. This is refreshing in a cinematic landscape where trailers often give the whole premise away. To that, the film already feels like a nod to classic horror movies like Jaws, where the movie’s lingering threat was unseen until the very last minute. Instead, the movie relies on its character’s reactions to signify the true terror that awaits the viewer. Monster Summer also feels like a throwback to classic 80s movies like The Lost Boys and The Goonies, where brash young adventurers take themselves on journeys that are well out of their depths.
David Henrie sat down with The Wrap to discuss the movie during its filming process. He referred to the film as a “throwback story that conjures up the magic and nostalgia of childhood as its heroes fight monsters old and new”. He added: “Historically, fairy tales used monsters to personify our deepest fears while empowering young people to overcome them. Now more than ever, we need narratives that inspire courage in the face of darkness.”
Who Stars in the Movie?
The box office draw of Monster Summer is undoubtedly Mel Gibson, who despite being tangled in many controversies over the years, appears to have been fully welcomed back into Hollywood. Gibson stars as Gene, a retired private eye who is thrust into the mission when the kids come knocking for his help after at first fearing him. At this point in his career, this is perhaps the exact role the once action superstar needs – a rendition that acknowledges his age and allows him to play on it. Alongside Gibson is Oscar-nominee Lorraine Bracco (Goodfellas, The Sopranos), and Kevin James (The King of Queens, Grown Ups), who takes a slightly villainous turn as a local political figure who tries to halt the investigations.
In terms of the movie’s young stars, Mason Thames leads the way as Noah. Thames has been rising rapidly in recent years, particularly shining in the horror genre with the critically acclaimed movie, The Black Phone. He is joined by fellow newcomers Abby James Witherspoon (niece of Reese Witherspoon), Noah Cottrell (The Spiderwick Chronicles), and Julian Lerner (Pantheon).
When Will Monster Summer Be Released?
Monster Summer will be the first major cinematic release for screenwriters Bryan Schulz and Cornelius Uliano, who previously worked together on children’s TV specials Snoopy Presents. The movie was originally titled “Boys of Summer”, described as a horror mystery spliced with humor. Considering the movie centres on a group of kids, it’s safe to assume it will be released as a PG-13.
Monster Summer will be distributed by Pastime Pictures, serving as their first ever feature film. The movie will land in US theaters on October 4, 2024. As of yet, release dates for other countries have not been revealed. Until then, you can read about another iconic adventure movie. Here’s where the cast of The Goonies are now.
