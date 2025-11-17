Liamani Segura: Rise to Fame of the Former Child Prodigy

From a young age, Liamani Segura displayed exceptional talent in the performing arts, warming her way into numerous hearts with her vocal talent as a toddler. The American pop singer and actress was still in diapers when she began singing, and with no vocal lessons, she advanced in her career at a young age. By the time she entered kindergarten, Segura was performing on stage before massive crowds at sporting events. Combined with the big dreams she nurtured from childhood, her talent took her straight to the stars in no time.
Liamani Segura made her television debut in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, where she showcased her vocal talent. She has also gained recognition for being cast to play prominent roles in Descendants: Wicked Wonderland and Camp Rock 3. Segura’s career has seen exponential growth since she sang her first song as a toddler, and fans are always excited to flip to the next chapter to see what her next offering will be. We explore the Racine-born singer’s rise to fame and evolving career.
Liamani Segura Began Singing at Two Years Old
Born on October 24, 2008, in Racine, Wisconsin, United States, Liamani Segura didn’t come from a musical family. She comes from a Puerto Rican and Salvadoran background. Her father, Anthony, is a United States Army Reserve veteran, while her mother, Joanna, is a nurse. Segura grew up with an older sister and a younger brother, but she is the only one in her family involved in the entertainment industry. When her musical journey began at the age of two with no formal training, her family became her strongest support system. Segura participated in a school talent show in kindergarten before taking her craft to bigger stages.
Before fame, Liamani Segura mentored herself by watching YouTube videos. She sang for her first big crowd at age six after widening her reach beyond her home and school to include sporting events, starting with singing the national anthem for 1,300 people at a St. Catherine’s High School basketball game in February 2015. The performance built her confidence and earned her major recognition. Consequently, she landed more gigs to perform at events.
Two months later, Segura was invited to perform the national anthem at a Milwaukee Brewers baseball game. She received more invitations to perform The Star-Spangled Banner at Miller Park in 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively. One of the games she performed at was between the Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies during the 2018 National League Division Series at Miller Park when she was only 10. The highlight of her 2019 was performing the national anthem at the NCAA Women’s Final Four Championship game.
Liamani Segura Made Her Professional Acting/Singing Debut at Age Nine
While building her singing portfolio by performing at sporting events, Liamani Segura was cast to play Dorothy in The Whiz at the Lees-McRae College Summer Theatre in 2018. She made her screen debut in 2022 as Emmy in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3. Segura joined the show in a recurring role and was upgraded to the main cast in season 4. She also performed several tracks for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
Liamani’s acting profile got an upgrade in 2025 with her joining the cast of the fifth Descendants film, Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, scheduled for release in 2026. She will portray Pink, the daughter of the Queen of Hearts and Red’s sister. Also in 2025, Segura secured a role in the highly anticipated Camp Rock 3 as Sage and will share the screen with The Jonas Brothers and Maria Canals-Barrera.
Liamani Segura is Signed to Def Jam Recordings
https://www.tiktok.com/@liamaniofficial/video/7545198553602297118
After her 16th birthday in October 2024, Liamani Segura signed a record deal with Def Jam Recordings, the first major contract in her music career. The label is known for having a lineup of household names in the music industry, including Rihanna and Justin Bieber. Segura released her debut single, Sunkissed through Def Jam Recordings and UMG Recordings, Inc. She has since released more singles, including Dear Little Me, Hanging by a Thread, and Summer Somewhere.
Liamani Segura has a YouTube channel where she posts covers and original songs she performs. Her videos on the platform have earned millions of views. Segura is also active on other social media platforms, including TikTok and Instagram, where she shares her career endeavours with her numerous followers. Her musical talent has continued to gain recognition, earning her the first position in 2018, 2019, and 2020, respectively, in the Racine Journal Times reader poll for best musician in the county.
