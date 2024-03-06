Big Meech of BMF: Get to Know Demetrius Flenory Sr.

Big Meech of BMF (Demetrius Flenory Sr.) is a former drug kingpin and businessman who blazed a trail into popular culture for the wrong reasons. Big Meech gained fame for his involvement in drug trafficking and money laundering with his younger brother Terry Lee “Southwest Tee” Flenory. The Flenory brothers built a massive drug empire known as the Black Mafia Family (BMF) with operations spread across several states in the U.S. The organization boasted a membership of over 500 men and women.
In addition to his notorious drug dealings, Big Meech of BMF also established a music label, BMF Entertainment as a front to launder the money made from drug sales. Their presence in the hip-hop music industry popularized the BMF brand and linked them to high-profile artists such as Diddy, Fabolous, T.I., Jay-Z, and Young Jeezy. Additionally, their lavish lifestyle solidified their position in hip-hop culture. Read up on everything you need to know about the older Flenory brother.
Who Is the Real Big Meech of BMF?
Born on June 21, 1968, to Charles Flenory and Lucille Flenory, Big Meech of BMF is a Detroit, Michigan native. He is the older brother and business partner of Terry Lee “Southwest Tee” Flenory and they have one sister, Nicole Flenory. Big Meech’s parents raised him in a Christian home but all efforts to get him off the streets failed. Thus, his parents have no ties to his criminal activities. Despite advocating for his release, his mother distanced herself from his illegal business.
Big Meech of BMF and his little brother grew up in Michigan where they attended a local high school. However, they didn’t invest much time in their education. The Flenory brothers started their drug business from high school and never went to college.
He Co-founded One Of The Biggest Drug Cartels In The United States
The drug empire that would later be known as the Black Mafia Family was established in the late 1980s by the Flenory brothers. Big Meech and Southwest Tee were in high school when they began selling $50 packs of cocaine on the streets of Detroit which earned them the name 50 Boyz. Their small business grew into a large organization with an estimated membership of over 500 across the States. They sold their drugs in numerous states in the United States, including Detroit, California, Georgia, Michigan, Alabama, and North Carolina to mention a few.
According to prosecutors, the Black Mafia Family accrued over $270 million in the course of their operations in the drug business. In an attempt to shield their illegal deals from prying eyes, Big Meech of BMF established BMF Entertainment in the early 2000s. The record label worked with high-profile hip-hop artists, gaining major media coverage. While it was an attempt to create a legitimate business, BMF Entertainment also set the brothers up to let their guard down.
A feud erupted between the Flenory brothers in 2003, causing a major rift in their business. Southwest Tee accused Big Meech of BMF of partying too hard and drawing attention to the organization. Consequently, they split with Big Meech heading the Atlanta distribution center while his brother moved to Los Angeles to run a separate organization. Following a two-year federal investigation of the Black Mafia Family, the Flenory brothers and other members of their criminal organization were indicted in 2005.
Where Is Big Meech of BMF Now?
In 2005, the DEA raided and indicted members of the Black Mafia Family after gathering damning evidence against them. Big Meech was arrested in a suburb outside Dallas while his brother was captured in St. Louis, Missouri. Illegal substances and weapons were retrieved from both brothers at the time of their arrest. About 150 people were arrested and indicted in connection to the BMF.
Each Flenory brother was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment in September 2008 after pleading guilty to running a criminal enterprise. However, Southwest Tee was issued an early release on May 5, 2020, due to health reasons and efforts by the Federal Bureau of Prisons to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Southwest Tee was released to home confinement and Big Meech’s efforts to seek release under the same guidelines failed because he hadn’t changed and still parades himself as a drug kingpin.
As such, Big Meech of BMF is still serving his term at The Federal Correctional Institution, Sheridan in Oregon. Nevertheless, he became qualified for a sentence reduction guaranteeing his early release. Instead of his initial release date set in 2031, the BMF boss will be released on May 5, 2028. His son took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone.
Is Big Meech Married?
There is no confirmed record of Big Meech of BMF ever getting married. However, he was in a few relationships. He was rumored to have dated Sabrina Peterson but his only confirmed relationship was with Latarra Eutsey, the mother of his son.
How Many Children Does Big Meech of BMF Have?
Big Meech has one confirmed child, a son named Demetrius “Lil Meech” Edward Flenory Jr. Born on April 22, 2000, in Miami, Florida, Lil Meech was five years old when his father went to prison and his mom, Latarra Eutsey raised him. Big Meech’s son is a rapper and actor who rose to mainstream fame for playing his drug kingpin father in 50 Cent‘s BMF television series adaptation. He also made a guest appearance on Euphoria. Catch up on Big Meech’s son, Lil Meech
