Adele FINALLY Confirms Engagement To Rich Paul

It’s official, Adele is engaged to her partner of three years. The multiple award-winning British singer confirmed the rumors to her fans during a concert. Though she didn’t mention the lucky man, the singer has been sharing relationship goals with Rich Paul and doesn’t shy away from gushing over him. “I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him,” she told Elle magazine in 2022. Since then, the two have been spotted at events, especially NBA games.
Before Paul, Adele was married to charity entrepreneur Simon Konecki, with whom she shares a son named Angelo. Their union ended in a divorce finalized on March 4, 2021. Her widely acclaimed 2021 album “30” chronicles her experiences during the divorce and healing with her son afterward. The Hello singer is ready to give love another chance and seems very excited about it. Keep reading for a comprehensive timeline of Adele’s romance with Paul.
She Confirmed The Rumors About Her Engagement To a Munich Concert Crowd
After several speculations about her relationship status, Adele set the record straight during one of her concerts in Germany. She shared the good news on stage while interacting with fans after someone proposed to her. The singer was reacting to someone carrying a sign saying, “Will you marry me?” during her show. After reading the message out loud, she replied: “I can’t marry you because I’m already getting married, so I can’t, but I appreciate it, thank you.”
While making the announcement, the British songbird flashed her engagement ring to an excited crowd amid cheers. Adele and Rich have been together a couple of years but they prefer to keep the details away from the media space. Nevertheless, they have been spotted at public events and indirectly talk about each other during interviews.
Adele and Rich Paul Have Been Dating Since 2021
Adele has been in a relationship with Paul since 2021 but mostly left fans to their imaginations. The couple often teased hints without really confirming their relationship. After revealing that he was “hanging out” with a major pop star in a New Yorker profile, Paul made his first public outing with Adele two months later. Their first public appearance as a couple was at game 5 of the NBA Finals in Phoenix in summer 2021.
The couple went Instagram official a few months after their NBA game outing when the soulful singer shared an adorable black-and-white couple photo on her page captioned with a simple red heart emoji. They were guests at the wedding ceremony of Lakers star Anthony Davis and his partner Marlen P. on September 18, 2021. Before the confirmation, Adele was linked to British rapper Skepta as they were often spotted together from late 2020 to mid-July 2021. However, Adele indirectly shut down the claims.
They Sparked Engagement Rumors In 2022
After ending her marriage to her husband of seven years, Adele didn’t waste time before falling for Paul and proudly gushed over him in public. As such, engagement rumors began swirling when Adele was spotted at the 2022 BRIT Awards donning a diamond ring on her left finger. In true Adele style, she didn’t comment on the speculation when it came up during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show.
Adele also suggested that she was married during her 2022 Las Vegas residency when a fan proposed to her. “I’m straight, my love, and my husband is here tonight,” she responded. However, following the engagement rumors, Adele indirectly confirmed she wasn’t married while speaking with Elle. “I just love high-end jewelry, boy!” she said about the ring. Now the cat is out of the bag and the 16-time Grammy winner is officially engaged.
Who Is Adele’s Partner Rich Paul?
Fourth on Forbes‘ 2022 list of the World’s Most Powerful Sports Agents, Paul offers legal representation for professional athletes through his Klutch Sports Group. He also co-heads UTA Sports. Basketball legend LeBron James is one of his notable clients and close friends. Paul and James met before the latter became a household name in the NBA. They met at the Akron Canton Airport in 2002 while Paul was selling vintage jerseys.
Paul’s dating history before Adele is not public knowledge. However, he has three children from a previous relationship, including a daughter named Reonna. Paul doesn’t talk about his past relationships or the mother of his children but he has shared his intention of approaching parenting differently if he ever has more children. Read 10 things you didn’t know about Rich Paul.
