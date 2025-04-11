Will Smith Is Making a Return to Music: Everything We Know

Most people will be well aware that Oscar-winning actor Will Smith actually began his career in music. He first gained recognition as part of a hiphop duo with DJ Jazzy Jeff, releasing 5 studio albums. Smith became known as a PG rapper, with his music not focusing on crime and using no curse words like the majority of rap music of the time.
After crossing over into acting and becoming a huge star with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Smith soon became one of the biggest movie stars on the planet with smash hits like Independence Day, Men in Black, and Bad Boys. As well as proving to be a box office juggernaut, he also gained significant critical acclaim, eventually winning a Best Actor Oscar in 2022 after two prior nominations. However, this triumph was marred by his infamous assault on Chris Rock at the ceremony. Since then, his acting career has slowed down as many are unable to forgive him for his poor behaviour. To that, he is returning to his first love of music. Here’s everything we know.
Will Smith To Drop His First Album in 20 Years
Will Smith‘s last full-length studio album came in 2005 and was titled “Lost and Found“. Prior to this, he had success with albums like “Willennium“, which reached number five on the Billboard 200 and was certified double platinum by the RIAA, and “Big Willie Style” which has sold over 11 million copies worldwide. As his movie career took off, Smith merged between both worlds, often releasing title singles for his movies like Men in Black (1997) and Wild Wild West (1999). However, as his acting career blossomed, he slowly moved away from music.
On March 28, 2025, Smith will return with “Based on a True Story“, an album consisting of 14 songs, five of which are previously released singles, including the January 2025 release, Beautiful Scars. Following this single, things went quiet until Smith announced the album rather last minute. While the movie industry may be wary of smith following his Academy Awards controversy, it seems his music fans are ready for his comeback as Beautiful Scars is now sitting at over 6 million views on YouTube. Smith has shed some light on the subject of his new album, explaining that it will be an introspective piece of art following his controversy. When speaking about the album, he said: “It really is the result of my initial self-examination. Every song is about some part of myself that I discovered or wanted to explore, something I wanted to share. It’s the most full musical offering that I’ve ever created.”
His Musical Comeback is Already on Shaky Grounds
Alongside the release of “Based on a True Story“, Will Smith will be touring all over the world in 2025. He will be playing arenas in the UK, Germany, France, Mexico, and Spain. He kickstarted his return to the stage at Mandalay Bay’s House of Blues in Las Vegas on March 20, 2025. While he has already reflected on his infamous Oscar slap via his YouTube channel, as well as in his Oscar speech, his gig at Mandalay Bay saw him reflect on other parts of his life as well as the assault that got him banned from the Academy Awards for 10 years.
The gig has been praised by critics for its upbeat energy and Smith came onto the stage saying: “The word for tonight is joy. That’s what we’re here for tonight. We gon’ leave the world outside. We making our own space in here.” However, fans quickly worried about his emotional state when he paused the show to pay tribute to his late mentor, James Avery, who played Uncle Phil on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He then switched his dialogue to the infamous slap, saying: “I thought people wouldn’t like me if they knew I was scared sometimes. If I was confused. If I was angry. I took the last couple of years, and I really looked at myself honestly. And what I realized is, really, I’m just like y’all. Every single person is going through something.” While many appreciated Smith’s openness, others felt it put a dampener on the evening and got a little too heavy. Yet, his new album will also touch on these themes, so perhaps this comeback is really a source of therapy for the actor/rapper.
Is Will Smith’s Movie Career Over?
Following Smith’s attack on Chris Rock, all of his movies came to a halt. However, Apple TV+’s Emancipation was already in post-production and scheduled for release. In a bid to attract viewers, Smith offered a 2-month free trial to Apple TV+ via his Instagram page. While this did draw in significant viewership, the film was heavily bashed by critics and moviegoers alike. Following this, Smith then returned for Bad Boys: Ride or Die in 2024. Grossing over $404 million worldwide against a budget of $100 million, it seemed that many had forgiven Smith for his Oscar slap. Yet, he still has a plethora of movies stuck in pre-production, including I Am Legend 2, Hancock 2, Fast and Loose, and a revamp of Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, where he is set to share the screen with Kevin Hart. As of writing, Smith has no films in the process of filming and appears to be shifting his full attention to touring, with gigs booked up all the way to September, 2025.
Read Next: Bad Boys: Ride or Die Review – Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Captivate in Full Throttle Sequel
Follow Us