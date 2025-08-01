Shop Owner Says “If You Don’t Like It, Tell The News”, So This Mom Did Exactly That

Moms might not wear capes, but this Redditor’s mother definitely earned one.
Back in the 90s, she stumbled upon something alarming—her 11-year-old son had a stash of knives and a dagger hidden in his room. After some digging, she discovered that a local shop had been selling these weapons to him. Furious, she marched over to confront the store owner.
But instead of apologizing, the owner brushed it off, claiming she could “do whatever she wanted” and daring her to “tell the news” if she didn’t like it.
Big mistake. That’s exactly what this mom did, and the way it all played out was pure legendary. Scroll down to see the full story, complete with the original news footage and our follow-up chat with OP.
Image credits: CasyD
“It’s incredibly humbling to see so many people appreciate her for who she was”
Bored Panda spoke with David Baugh, the author of the post (known on Reddit as CasyD), to hear more about his remarkable mom and how he feels about the story’s response online.
David explained that he was encouraged to share it after a previous entry of his gained attention on the same subreddit:
“I was thinking, if that post did so well, then people would absolutely flip out for this story of my mom—and this one came with receipts,” he told Bored Panda.
It was a memory close to his mother’s heart, one she loved revisiting whenever she could.
“She would gingerly bring out the tape that she kept in a special place for anyone who would listen,” David recalled.
While his mom loved connecting with people and hearing their life stories, this was one of the rare times she truly opened up about herself.
“She would light up every time she got the opportunity to tell someone about it, and if the world knew nothing else about her but this story, then it would keep the legend alive,” he said.
Seeing it resonate with so many people today, years after her passing, has been profoundly moving for David:
“It was incredibly humbling, after all these years and having lost my mother so long ago, to see so many people appreciate her for who she was.”
With a mom like that as their role model, David and his siblings weren’t exactly devastated about losing those knives.
“When you grow up with a mom like ours, you’re naturally impressed by everything she was able to do for so many people around her,” he said.
“She approached everything with such tenacity. You begin to just expect the unexpected. You’d catch glimpses of these kinds of things as they were being put into place, and you’d see how much passion she was pouring into it. You knew her track record for far exceeding expectations.”
And it seems David knew how this particular story would end from the very start:
“I knew from the moment we walked out of the store that [the shop owner] had bitten off more than she could chew,” he recalled. “Even if she didn’t understand the extent of her mistake, it was always heading here because it had become the principle of the thing.”
His mother’s legacy is still going strong. David now channels her energy and determination into creative projects. He and his family recently launched an Etsy shop called Howdy Prints, where they design 3D-printed earrings for women, including a sword set inspired by this very story.
By sharing the tale with the world, David hopes people not only see his mother’s fearless spirit but also get a small glimpse into the family behind their growing business.
What makes moms so protective of their children, according to science?
David’s story is a perfect example of just how fiercely a mother will step in to protect her children. While not every mom finds herself dramatically shutting down a business, research shows that many feel a powerful responsibility to keep their kids safe—often even more so than fathers.
A Pew Research Center survey found that over half of moms describe themselves as overprotective, compared to just over a third of dads. They also tend to worry more about their children facing tough challenges in life, from depression and bullying to physical harm.
Another study revealed that nearly 90% of mothers are concerned about the overall safety of the world their children are growing up in, while about two-thirds of fathers feel the same.
So, what fuels this strong protective instinct? Is it a natural bond formed during pregnancy and birth, or is it something shaped by the expectations society places on mothers?
While experts continue to debate the causes, one intriguing study published in eLife dug deeper into the biology behind this behavior.
The researchers wanted to understand why many animals react to threats against their young by freezing or fleeing, whereas humans often leap to defend their children, even at great personal risk.
The answer, they found, lies in a chemical in the brain called oxytocin, often referred to as the “love hormone.”
Oxytocin is released through touch, bringing those warm, fuzzy feelings you get when hugging, cuddling, or kissing someone you care about.
During childbirth, it floods the body, driving uterine contractions and later helping the uterus expel the placenta, reducing the risk of postpartum complications. It also calms stress, eases pain during labor, and strengthens the emotional bond between a mother and her newborn.
“Oxytocin is a powerful attachment chemical that drives maternal instinct,” biological anthropologist Helen Fisher (who was not involved in the study) told Yahoo.
Since oxytocin in the amygdala, the brain’s emotional processing center, prevents animals from freezing in dangerous situations, the eLife researchers decided to test its effects on mother rats who had just given birth.
They trained the rats to associate the smell of peppermint with danger by pairing it with a mild electric shock. Despite the unpleasant setup, the results were telling:
When oxytocin levels were high, the mother rats actively protected their pups from the danger signal. Some attacked the peppermint-scented tube, while others focused on nursing and keeping their babies close. But when oxytocin was blocked, the mothers froze and left their young to fend for themselves.
The babies learned from this behavior, too. Pups whose mothers comforted them recognized peppermint as a threat, while those without that comfort never developed the same sense of danger.
So while rallying a news crew to shut down a shop selling weapons to kids isn’t quite the same scenario, it proves something timeless: a mother’s love is its own unstoppable force of nature.
Watch the footage below
The author revealed that his mother has since passed, but remained every bit as fierce until the very end
