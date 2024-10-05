David Moses: Revealing The Bosch: Legacy Actor’s Top Movies and TV Shows

David Moses is far from attaining mainstream fame but the American actor has left his footprints in several movies and TV shows. Born on April 13, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio, the Bosch: Legacy actor began acting professionally in 1969 when he appeared in three projects, including The New People. His television credits grew with steady roles across TV series such as Julia, Small Wonder, Hart of Dixie, Fantasy Island, The Powers of Matthew Star, and Bosch: Legacy.
Though he gained more recognition on the small screen, David Moses has also built an impressive film career. Flareup (1969) was his earliest film role before he caught public attention. Moses also starred in Scared to Death (1980), Creature (1985), and Nightbreaker (1989). Moses is still making occasional screen appearances but not as active as before. From movies to TV shows, these are some of his best-known roles.
Scared to Death (1981)
When a retired cop is called to intervene in the investigation of different murders linked to a serial killer, a shocking revelation pins the deaths to a genetic organism known as Syngenor. Directed by William Malone, Scared to Death is a science fiction horror film starring John Stinson in the lead role. The monster suit used in Scared to Death was inspired by the design in Alien (1979). Though he played a supporting role, David Moses was pushed further into the spotlight for his performance.
The New People (1969-1970)
The New People is one of the first television series that introduced David Moses to the viewing public. During its run, the ABC show revolved around a group of college students who ended up on a Pacific Ocean island after their plane crashed while returning from a trip. Sadly, ABC canceled the show shortly after its premiere. The New People starred Tiffany Bolling as Susan Bradley, Zooey Hall as Bob Lee, Jill Jaress as Ginny Loomis, and Peter Ratray as George Potter.
Storm (1999)
David Moses collaborated with Luke Perry (Dr. Ron Young) and Martin Sheen (General James Roberts) in this American science fiction film. Set in the 1990s, Storm starts with a top-secret weather experiment that turns into a disaster, leaving Miami in a mess. Moses played the supporting role of Dr. Daniel Platt in the movie directed by Harris Done. Storm is one of the many sci-fi movies and TV series Moses has appeared on.
The Powers of Matthew Star (1983)
This American science fiction television series focuses on high-school student Matthew Star and his adventures as an alien who uses his powers to fight crime. The NBC show starred Peter Barton in the title role alongside Amy Steel as Pam Elliot and Louis Gossett Jr. as Walt “D’Hai” Shepherd while David Moses played Donald Emmett in one episode. The Powers of Matthew Star received mostly negative reviews from critics but still got media attention several years after its premiere.
Bosch: Legacy (2022-2023)
David Moses plays the recurring role of Martin “Marty” Rose on Bosch: Legacy, a sequel to the Amazon Prime Video series Bosch which aired from 2014 to 2021. Marty is the name partner at the law firm where high-profile defense attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers) practices. He doubles as Chandler’s mentor and confidante. The series also stars Titus Welliver as Hieronymus “Harry” Bosch and Madison Lintz as Madeline “Maddie” Bosch.
Revenge (2013-2015)
Alexandre Dumas‘ 1844 novel The Count of Monte Cristo inspired the plot of Revenge. The story follows a young woman on a mission to seek vengeance. Though in an insignificant role, David Moses appeared in three episodes in seasons 3 and 4. He played Pastor Saunders in the drama television series alongside Madeleine Stowe as Victoria Grayson and Emily VanCamp as Emily Thorne. Created by Mike Kelley, Revenge has had adaptations in Colombia, Turkey, and India. The series also received several award nominations and wins.
Small Wonder (1987-1989)
Small Wonder cast David Moses as Mr. Bryant in seasons 3 and 4. The 1980s show follows a robotics engineer Ted Lawson (Dick Christie) and his family, including Vicki, the robot he secretly created to look like a young girl. Though the series was critically panned, viewers loved the show, especially the younger generation. Subsequently, Small Wonder became a global hit, earning reruns in different languages across the globe. Emily Schulman won two Young Artists awards for her performance as Harriet Brindle. Meet the cast of Bosch: Legacy.
Follow Us