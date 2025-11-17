33 Images Of Most Creepy Things People Have Came In Contact In Their Daily Lives

Sometimes our world might seem all sunshine and rainbows. And while occasionally that’s true, other times, the world can be creepy. We’re talking about scary stuff – from weirdly placed items that make a person feel unsettled to borderline paranormal stuff that cannot be explained using logic. 

Today we have picked out 33 unsettling things people have encountered in their daily lives.

More info: Reddit

#1 Started Work This Morning, Put My Headset On, Felt Something Furry In My Ear, Looked And There Is A Bat In My Headset

Image source: soulhacler

#2 Abandoned Mask Taken Over By Wasps As Part Of Their Nest

Image source: [deleted]

#3 Guy Found A Glass Eye Embedded In The Rock At A Beach

Image source: JinxXedOmens

#4 Found This Clown Mannequin Half A Mile Deep Into A Drainage Pipe Tied Like This To A Grate

Image source: SoDakZak

#5 My Buddy Sent Me A Message Stating… “I Think I Found A Coffin While I Was Kayaking”

Image source: Snoos_my_dawg

#6 Large Earthworms Can Be Found In Equador

Image source: HappyWatermelone

#7 Looking Through My Deceased Grandma’s Photos When I Found This

Image source: DennisNedryisSexy

#8 Found In A House Listed On The Market

Image source: McDirty09

#9 I’m A Contractor. Bought An Abandoned/Foreclosed Home To Renovate. This Was In The Basement Bathroom

Image source: spwhalenjr13

#10 I Just Helped A Friend Move Into Their Apartment. The Next Day They Found 37 Clowns Under Their Porch

Image source: SirAntoniusBlock

#11 Hundreds Of Human Teeth Found By A Waste Container In My City

Image source: mrdeadhead91

#12 I Found A Homemade Electric Chair While Exploring An Abandoned Building In Croatia

Image source: maximuspartridge

#13 I Found Another Mask From Our Haunted House

Image source: aaronmcnips

#14 Here Is The Bigfin Squid

Image source: gcta333

#15 I Found This When I Went For A Walk Today

Image source: Cardinal_FpS

#16 Went Hiking In The Forest And Found An Unexploded Anti-Tank Grenade Just Lying Around

Image source: Hunt_for_the_R3

#17 So, My Boyfriend’s Family Keeps This In The Garage

Image source: EdenC996

#18 Just Moved Into My New House, Found This In The Backyard

Image source: gomara22

#19 Found This In The Woods… Think I’ll Turn Back Now

Image source: Kemakill

#20 Found Inside The Wall Of My New House

Image source: synschecter115

#21 Found This Creepy Mannequin In Barcelona

Image source: Linitian

#22 Found Seven Of These Concrete “Sculptures” In The Garden Of The House We Just Bought

Image source: llihpda

#23 Found This Outside The Dumpster At My Work… What Is This Thing?!

Image source: als-x

#24 Creepy-Est Thing I Found In The Antique Store Ever!

Image source: inlover

#25 So, I Was Doing Gardening And Found This Buried On My Garden

Image source: [deleted]

#26 Creepy Find In The Moutains Of West Virginia

Image source: Psili-Hillhippie

#27 Creepy Photographic Slide Found In Our Garden

Image source: dizzymizzy

#28 Creepy Tennessee Cabin Doll

Image source: moscomule

#29 Found This Creepy Bear In The Middle Of The Woods

Image source: AphoticMethod

#30 I Found This.. Thing.. In My Bag Of Doritos

Image source: [deleted]

#31 We Found A 20 Year Old Doll In Our Attic

Image source: lebull

#32 I Found This Creepy Doll

Image source: joe_bry_97

#33 Customer Brought This Creepy Keyboard In To My Work To Recycle Today

Image source: THANKS_BETCH

