66 Hilariously Bad Jobs Done By Someone Who Just Wanted To Get It Over With And It Shows

There are countless architectural masterpieces that leave us in awe, and then there are the ones that leave us utterly confused. We’re talking about architecture, construction, and design fails that make zero sense. 

From staircases that lead to nowhere to doors that open straight into walls, we’ve compiled a list of blunders so absurd they’ll make you laugh, cringe, and wonder how they were ever approved in the first place.

#1 Infamous House In My Hometown. Yes, Those Are Stairs

Image source: cheetocoveredfingers

#2 This Bathroom In My Dad’s New House. I’m 6’1”. The Room Is So Short They Had To Cut Holes In The Ceiling Over The Toilet And Sink So You Can Stand Up

Image source: 560guy

#3 This Toilet At My Sister’s House

Image source: reddit.com

#4 A Combination No One Has Ever Wanted

Image source: MrMago0

#5 This Stove In A Premium Airbnb

Image source: itsbeachjustice

#6 My Grandparent’s Carpeted Bathroom

Image source: Iamwallpaper

#7 The Entrance Of Possible Death

Image source: Turk137

#8 Honey! Check It Out, Our New Apartment Comes With A Balcon- Ahhhhh!!

Image source: rockbottam

#9 Practical Bathroom

Image source: schen4181

#10 The “Sideways House”

Image source: BassLove811

#11 Escalator/Stairs Combo

Image source: Thund3rl1ps

#12 This One Certainly Stands Out

Image source: proudly_disengaged

#13 Trying To Prevent Cyclists From Using The Ramp, By Blocking The Passage To Everyone With Wheels (Strollers, Wheelchairs, Etc)

Image source: MalloryLovedYouOnce

#14 The Place I Just Moved Into Has This Infuriating Drawer In The Kitchen

Image source: a_burning_nebula

#15 I’ve Tripped In The Kitchen But Never On My Way To The Kitchen…

Image source: leeksyota

#16 My Uncle’s House Got A Bathroom Without A Door, Literally The First Thing You See When You Enter The House

Image source: muurilin

#17 The World’s Most Pointless Gate

Image source: jahookus

#18 How Would Any Of This Work?

Image source: DogWhistlersMother

#19 They Put A Bed, On Top Of The Stairs

Image source: hofong159

#20 How Do You Like Your Windows?

Image source: reddit.com

#21 Why Do I Kinda Like It Tho?

Image source: WonderB3ar

#22 I’d Fall Down The Stairs Every Morning

Image source: CarnivorousMass

#23 Benches Designed By Someone Who Hates The Concept Of Sitting Down

Image source: Actual_Count_6391

#24 What Is The Purpose Of This?

Image source: reddit.com

#25 Nice Now This Is Useless

Image source: Shoddy-Ocelot-4473

#26 I Mean You Could’ve Rotated The Toilet But Whatever

Image source: doppelknoten

#27 Community Features: Lighted Sidewalks

Image source: bgjorge123

#28 Ah Yes, A Crotch Level Shower Window

Image source: BeauDotEXE

#29 Hotel Bathroom Sink With Barely Enough Room For Your Hands Because The Spouts Are Too Long/Low

Image source: JealousVegemite

#30 I Was Wondering Why I Kept Ending Up On The 4th Floor After Pressing 2

Image source: ChrysisIgnita

#31 “Don’t Come Down The Stairs! I’m Pooping!”

Image source: Chomilk23

#32 Closet Space

Image source: monkbass

#33 The More I Look At This House, The Worse It Gets

Image source: flopsychops

#34 Wheelchair Ramp Or M.C. Escher?

Image source: robitstudios

#35 They Tried To Accommodate For Blind People, But Failed To See The Problem With This Design

Image source: kerver2

#36 These Stairs Where You Have To Hug The Wall Or Sprain Ur Ankle

Image source: purukumihoro

#37 This Bathroom In My Neighbor’s House

Image source: OreganoFlakes

#38 I Was Scrolling TikTok And Saw This. Whyyyy Would They Do That

Image source: _xXOzzy_is_DeadXx_

#39 Door In The Floor

Image source: aalielf

#40 $1800/Mo 1 Bedroom Apartment In NJ

Image source: DingusTardo

#41 “Bathroom Window” In Our 12 People Airb&b (Toilet‘s To The Left, Also In Plain Sight)

Image source: anbeli_

#42 Been Stuck Sitting In This Horrid Chair All Afternoon

Image source: flatearthmom

#43 What A Bathroom

Image source: alltheusermanes

#44 The Ad Literally Says, “Modern Kitchen, Great Layout, Bright And Spacious!”

Image source: mercuryrising137

#45 This Building Right In Front Of Our Apartment

Image source: emp1221

#46 Just… How? How Would You Even Utilize This??

Image source: reddit.com

#47 Beautiful Parisian Bathroom

Image source: North_Library862

#48 Sort By: Random

Image source: Special_KC

#49 This Is A Mailbox Not Far From My House

I have to drive by it everyday. I desperately want to swerve my Jeep into it to take it out of its misery. I don’t think the owner was trying be artistic, he just doesn’t know what he’s doing.

Image source: RancorNativity

#50 My Family Got A New House And This Is Where They Put The Light Switch For The Stairs

Image source: MeIancholics

#51 Stairs Everywhere

Image source: Lepke2011

#52 Uncombortable Seat Facing A Wall On The Stands Of A Ski Jumping Hill In Wisła, Poland

Image source: Snoo_90160

#53 Why?

Image source: topcritter88

#54 I’m Apartment Hunting And Ran Across This “Bathroom” That Was Apparently Designed By A Psychopath

Image source: doc_birdman

#55 Saw This Posted To A Community Page, Its Hideous

Image source: BigSexlol

#56 This Bathroom Design… Chef Kiss

Image source: Ashkoshbagosh

#57 Found This In An Applebees Restaurant I Went To Recently And Had To Take A Picture

Image source: CC0292comanderVaughn

#58 This Toilet At The Hotel I Went To

Image source: Independent-Eagle296

#59 User-Friendly Pool Ladder

Image source: reddit.com

#60 The Urinal Is Right In Front Of The Stall Door In A Bathroom At My University

Image source: TheDoctor__50

#61 Unusual Shower Door Design

Image source: gmwdim

#62 Stairs Everywhere (Going Nowhere)

Image source: gavarnie

#63 Emergency Exit

Image source: jracusen

#64 My Landlords “Carpenter” Hooked Us Up With This Beauty Today

Image source: jamesross801

#65 Elevator At The Department Of Architecture

Image source: Falco2000_

#66 At A Hotel I Am Staying At In Johannesburg. Cool Idea, But Sucks For Anyone In A Wheelchair!

Image source: ManFromPerth

Patrick Penrose
