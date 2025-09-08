66 Hilariously Bad Jobs Done By Someone Who Just Wanted To Get It Over With And It Shows

There are countless architectural masterpieces that leave us in awe, and then there are the ones that leave us utterly confused. We’re talking about architecture, construction, and design fails that make zero sense.
From staircases that lead to nowhere to doors that open straight into walls, we’ve compiled a list of blunders so absurd they’ll make you laugh, cringe, and wonder how they were ever approved in the first place.
#1 Infamous House In My Hometown. Yes, Those Are Stairs
Image source: cheetocoveredfingers
#2 This Bathroom In My Dad’s New House. I’m 6’1”. The Room Is So Short They Had To Cut Holes In The Ceiling Over The Toilet And Sink So You Can Stand Up
Image source: 560guy
#3 This Toilet At My Sister’s House
Image source: reddit.com
#4 A Combination No One Has Ever Wanted
Image source: MrMago0
#5 This Stove In A Premium Airbnb
Image source: itsbeachjustice
#6 My Grandparent’s Carpeted Bathroom
Image source: Iamwallpaper
#7 The Entrance Of Possible Death
Image source: Turk137
#8 Honey! Check It Out, Our New Apartment Comes With A Balcon- Ahhhhh!!
Image source: rockbottam
#9 Practical Bathroom
Image source: schen4181
#10 The “Sideways House”
Image source: BassLove811
#11 Escalator/Stairs Combo
Image source: Thund3rl1ps
#12 This One Certainly Stands Out
Image source: proudly_disengaged
#13 Trying To Prevent Cyclists From Using The Ramp, By Blocking The Passage To Everyone With Wheels (Strollers, Wheelchairs, Etc)
Image source: MalloryLovedYouOnce
#14 The Place I Just Moved Into Has This Infuriating Drawer In The Kitchen
Image source: a_burning_nebula
#15 I’ve Tripped In The Kitchen But Never On My Way To The Kitchen…
Image source: leeksyota
#16 My Uncle’s House Got A Bathroom Without A Door, Literally The First Thing You See When You Enter The House
Image source: muurilin
#17 The World’s Most Pointless Gate
Image source: jahookus
#18 How Would Any Of This Work?
Image source: DogWhistlersMother
#19 They Put A Bed, On Top Of The Stairs
Image source: hofong159
#20 How Do You Like Your Windows?
Image source: reddit.com
#21 Why Do I Kinda Like It Tho?
Image source: WonderB3ar
#22 I’d Fall Down The Stairs Every Morning
Image source: CarnivorousMass
#23 Benches Designed By Someone Who Hates The Concept Of Sitting Down
Image source: Actual_Count_6391
#24 What Is The Purpose Of This?
Image source: reddit.com
#25 Nice Now This Is Useless
Image source: Shoddy-Ocelot-4473
#26 I Mean You Could’ve Rotated The Toilet But Whatever
Image source: doppelknoten
#27 Community Features: Lighted Sidewalks
Image source: bgjorge123
#28 Ah Yes, A Crotch Level Shower Window
Image source: BeauDotEXE
#29 Hotel Bathroom Sink With Barely Enough Room For Your Hands Because The Spouts Are Too Long/Low
Image source: JealousVegemite
#30 I Was Wondering Why I Kept Ending Up On The 4th Floor After Pressing 2
Image source: ChrysisIgnita
#31 “Don’t Come Down The Stairs! I’m Pooping!”
Image source: Chomilk23
#32 Closet Space
Image source: monkbass
#33 The More I Look At This House, The Worse It Gets
Image source: flopsychops
#34 Wheelchair Ramp Or M.C. Escher?
Image source: robitstudios
#35 They Tried To Accommodate For Blind People, But Failed To See The Problem With This Design
Image source: kerver2
#36 These Stairs Where You Have To Hug The Wall Or Sprain Ur Ankle
Image source: purukumihoro
#37 This Bathroom In My Neighbor’s House
Image source: OreganoFlakes
#38 I Was Scrolling TikTok And Saw This. Whyyyy Would They Do That
Image source: _xXOzzy_is_DeadXx_
#39 Door In The Floor
Image source: aalielf
#40 $1800/Mo 1 Bedroom Apartment In NJ
Image source: DingusTardo
#41 “Bathroom Window” In Our 12 People Airb&b (Toilet‘s To The Left, Also In Plain Sight)
Image source: anbeli_
#42 Been Stuck Sitting In This Horrid Chair All Afternoon
Image source: flatearthmom
#43 What A Bathroom
Image source: alltheusermanes
#44 The Ad Literally Says, “Modern Kitchen, Great Layout, Bright And Spacious!”
Image source: mercuryrising137
#45 This Building Right In Front Of Our Apartment
Image source: emp1221
#46 Just… How? How Would You Even Utilize This??
Image source: reddit.com
#47 Beautiful Parisian Bathroom
Image source: North_Library862
#48 Sort By: Random
Image source: Special_KC
#49 This Is A Mailbox Not Far From My House
I have to drive by it everyday. I desperately want to swerve my Jeep into it to take it out of its misery. I don’t think the owner was trying be artistic, he just doesn’t know what he’s doing.
Image source: RancorNativity
#50 My Family Got A New House And This Is Where They Put The Light Switch For The Stairs
Image source: MeIancholics
#51 Stairs Everywhere
Image source: Lepke2011
#52 Uncombortable Seat Facing A Wall On The Stands Of A Ski Jumping Hill In Wisła, Poland
Image source: Snoo_90160
#53 Why?
Image source: topcritter88
#54 I’m Apartment Hunting And Ran Across This “Bathroom” That Was Apparently Designed By A Psychopath
Image source: doc_birdman
#55 Saw This Posted To A Community Page, Its Hideous
Image source: BigSexlol
#56 This Bathroom Design… Chef Kiss
Image source: Ashkoshbagosh
#57 Found This In An Applebees Restaurant I Went To Recently And Had To Take A Picture
Image source: CC0292comanderVaughn
#58 This Toilet At The Hotel I Went To
Image source: Independent-Eagle296
#59 User-Friendly Pool Ladder
Image source: reddit.com
#60 The Urinal Is Right In Front Of The Stall Door In A Bathroom At My University
Image source: TheDoctor__50
#61 Unusual Shower Door Design
Image source: gmwdim
#62 Stairs Everywhere (Going Nowhere)
Image source: gavarnie
#63 Emergency Exit
Image source: jracusen
#64 My Landlords “Carpenter” Hooked Us Up With This Beauty Today
Image source: jamesross801
#65 Elevator At The Department Of Architecture
Image source: Falco2000_
#66 At A Hotel I Am Staying At In Johannesburg. Cool Idea, But Sucks For Anyone In A Wheelchair!
Image source: ManFromPerth
