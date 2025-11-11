Mom Lets Her 3-Year-Old Boy Dress Her For A Week

If you let your 3-year-old son dress you up… you might wind up looking pretty fabulous, actually. Summer Bellessa, an actress and blogger at babble.com, decided to let Rockwell, her 3-year-old son, choose her outfits every day for a week. There are hits and there are misses, but you can’t deny that the kid has a good eye sometimes.
“A lot of being a mom is telling people what to do,” Bellessa writes. “It was therapeutic for both of us to change roles, if even in this small way. He enjoyed having his opinions heard…“
Day 1
“The first few items were great: my Bob Dylan tee, with a gray skirt, and tights. I think I’ll put this in my rotation… But then before I could finish, he pointed to my nude heels”
Day 2
“This was probably my favorite day. These polka dotted Lula Roe leggings look great with my Mickey T-shirt… It’s almost like an homage to Minnie”
Day 3
“I was a little self-conscious running my errands that day, but again, to my surprise I didn’t get one double-take or stare of curiosity. Instead, I got a woman who stopped me to tell me she liked my socks!”
Day 4
“This outfit was a little more of a challenge. He picked out three shirts for me … and that’s it. ‘Mommy can’t go outside without any pants on,’ I explained to my 3-year-old. ‘How about we switch one of these shirts for a pair of pants?'”
“He also pulled out two pairs of shoes from a pile in my closet. I don’t think he realized that they were two different shoes”
Day 5
“This shirt was picked out because it has arrows on it, and Rockwell loves arrows. He looked for pants that also have arrows, but had to settle on a pair of jeans”
“He also pulled out two boots, a rain boot and a brown cropped boot. He looked at them and asked, ‘Are these close enough?'”
