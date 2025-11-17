I Spent 6 Months Taking Long Exposure Pictures Of Trams To Make Them Look As If They Came From Another World (26 Pics)

My name is Tim and l live in the city of Sheffield in England. I’m a photography enthusiast with art and design training from Leeds College of Art and Design.
I spent six months going out at night and taking these long-exposure photographs of trams. I chose trams as a subject because of their potential to create beautiful long-exposure light trails. As a long-time fan of science fiction films, I thought these images resembled spaceships travelling at warp speed or those from Close Encounters skimming above roads. It made me want to create a series of images looking as if spaceships were flying though my city center.
More info: flickr.com | youtube.com
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us