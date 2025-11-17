I Spent 6 Months Taking Long Exposure Pictures Of Trams To Make Them Look As If They Came From Another World (26 Pics)

My name is Tim and l live in the city of Sheffield in England. I’m a photography enthusiast with art and design training from Leeds College of Art and Design.

I spent six months going out at night and taking these long-exposure photographs of trams. I chose trams as a subject because of their potential to create beautiful long-exposure light trails. As a long-time fan of science fiction films, I thought these images resembled spaceships travelling at warp speed or those from Close Encounters skimming above roads. It made me want to create a series of images looking as if spaceships were flying though my city center.

More info: flickr.com | youtube.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
