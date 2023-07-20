Amarah Dean: The Untold Truth About Whoopi Goldberg’s Granddaughter

Amarah Dean is an artist who comes from a long line of artistic women who have worked in entertainment. She is the daughter of Alexandra Martin who is the daughter of actress Whoopi Goldberg. In the vast world of Hollywood, there are hidden gems and rising stars who are often overshadowed by their famous relatives. Amarah Dean is an example of such an individual.
Dean is not just the talented granddaughter of the iconic actress and television personality. Her name might not ring as many bells, but Amarah Dean has an interesting story of her own. In this article, we delve into the untold truth about Amarah Dean, exploring her childhood, education, career pursuits, and personal life.
Amarah Dean Had a Private Childhood
Dean who is also known as Amara Skye Dean was born on November 13, 1989, when her mother was just 16. Her father who is only known by the initials HJ, was not very involved in her upbringing. It is believed that he had gone to prison shortly after Amarah’s birth and the family moved on without him. Amarah Dean was born while her mother and grandmother still lived in her Berkley home which Goldberg had for 30 years before she sold it for over $1 million in 2015.
As the granddaughter of Whoopi Goldberg, Amarah Dean grew up surrounded by immense talent, creativity, and the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. However, her childhood was rooted in a relatively private and down-to-earth environment, shielded from the prying eyes of the media. Making it harder to know what kind of childhood she had experienced. Dean has revealed that her grandmother and great-grandmother both had a hand in raising her seeing as her grandmother had her mother, Alex, at a young age and then Alex had Amara at an equally young age.
Amarah Is One of her Mother’s Three Children
Amarah Dean might have been her mother’s only child for a while but this changed when her mother got married to a man called Bernard Dean. The couple who have been married twice has two children together, a daughter- Jerzey and Mason- a son. Amarah also took Dean’s last name after he got married to her mother.
Amarah Dean Has a Career as a Painter
There is not a lot of information on the kind of education Amarah got, but it is known that she chose to not tow the path of acting. In speaking to Essence about her career choice she stated: “I never wanted to pursue a career in acting just because I felt like that was her thing.” She did not want to become an actress like her mother or grandmother. However, she still shared the same creativity and this led her to become a painter. A lot of her art is about the experiences of women, especially black women.
Amarah Dean Was on a Reality TV Show
In the first season of the show Claim to Fame, Amarah was one of the cast members of the show. The show has twelve contestants, who are all related to a famous person. For the duration of the show-up, until they are evicted, they all live in a house together. During their time there other teammates have to guess the famous relative of the other contestants.
Dean lasted up until the 7th week and only got evicted when it was accurately guessed that her famous relative is Whoopi Goldberg. She stated that when she had gotten the DM inviting her to the show, she feared it was hackers but was glad she went ahead with joining the show. Her tactic going into the house was to be a friendly person during the entire show.
Amarah Dean shares a Close Relationship with her Grandmother
Amarah Dean’s journey has been shaped by her unique upbringing, a passion for the arts, and the unwavering support of her loved ones, especially her grandmother. The two are really close, especially as Goldberg was a big part of her upbringing. Dean also shares the same birthday date with her grandmother and this is just another way the two of them are close.
Beyond her professional achievements, it is believed that Amarah Dean leads a fulfilling personal life. She values her privacy, and as such not much is known about her. In 2014, she had a daughter but not much is known about her daughter or her father.