Kaley Cuoco in Role Play is yet another illustration of the American actress’ depth of talent and remarkable versatility. Having spent over a decade playing the primary female character in CBS’ The Big Bang Theory, it’s tricky to imagine Cuoco’s career exploits outside Penny. The role has all the traits of becoming a recipe for typecasting, but Cuoco has strived to break free from being identified solely with The Big Bang Theory role. She has actively pursued different and diverse roles in various genres, from dark comedy thrillers to fantasy dramas, romantic comedies, and animated voice acting.
Cuoco stars alongside David Oyelowo, Bill Nighy, Connie Nielsen, and Rudi Dharmalingam in Role Play. The Penny actress co-produced the action comedy film directed by Thomas Vincent through her production company Yes, Norman Productions. Founded in October 2017, the company has immensely facilitated Cuoco’s career diversification. She has starred in several projects of the company, expanding her role choice beyond the perky character from The Big Bang Theory.
Role Play Has Expanded Kaley Cuoco’s Screen Persona
Released on Prime Video in January 2024, Role Play revolves around Kaley Cuoco’s Emma Brackett and her husband, David Oyelowo’s Dave Brackett. Emma and Dave are a happy couple with two kids living in New Jersey. To work up their passion on their wedding anniversary, the couple decides to have some role play, through which Dave discovers his wife is a ruthless hitwoman. He sets out to protect his family but eventually realizes that keeping the family safe is really up to his wife. While the film is quite comedic, Cuoco’s action scenes are a solid statement against the prevalent perception that often sums her up as a comedy actress.
The Kaley Cuoco in Role Play further departed from the screen persona that has trailed her career since she played Penny, allowing the actress to demonstrate the versatility of her talent. Cuoco acknowledges that the role has set her screen image on a new path. “I’m usually the one being cheeky, and I had more of a grounded character than normal,” said The Big Bang Theory alum about her Emma Brackett role in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “…David is such a brilliant dramatic actor, and to see him be cheeky in this is so enjoyable and surprising,” she continued. “As people, I’m a little up there, and David is so grounded; so we, in life and in the film as characters, swapped, which was awesome,” added the actress.
How Kaley Cuoco Evaded Being Pigeonholed With The Flight Attendant
Given the enormous success of The Big Bang Theory and the many years it ran, Kaley Cuoco will always be recognized for playing Penny. Realizing it would be difficult to land roles that are not similar, Cuoco took the creative lead in the production of The Flight Attendant, wherein she starred as the lead Cassie Bowden. She is the executive producer of the show her production company made for HBO Max. This afforded her the leverage to have creative control over the project she deemed an opportunity to showcase her range of acting talent. “Coming off such a successful show [The Big Bang Theory], I knew people were going to judge whatever I did next…,” the actress told iNews.
“I believe in my heart that no one would have cast me in this part [Cassie Bowden] even if I’d given the audition of my life. I felt like I had to prove I could do something else,” she added. Her portrayal of an alcoholic flight attendant in the mystery thriller dramedy based on Chris Bohjalian’s 2018 novel of the same title successfully watered down the girl-next-door image she acquired from her time on The Big Bang Theory. Kaley Cuoco’s performance on the show earned her multiple nominations for coveted awards, including two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and two Golden Globes for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.
Other Roles That Highlights Kaley Cuoco’s Versatility
With over 70 roles in her resume, Kaley Cuoco’s role in Role Play is just one of many that demonstrates the actress’ ability to portray diverse characters across various genres. Before the gigantic success of The Big Bang Theory stamped her as a comedic actress, Cuoco performed in Brett Leonard’s 1995 sci-fi action film Virtuosity. She kicked off the following decade with Growing Up Brady, a biographical telefilm based on Barry Williams and Chris Kresk’s 1992 autobiography Growing Up Brady: I Was a Teenage Greg.
She landed her first significant role in the 2000s, playing Bridget Hennessy in ABC’s sitcom 8 Simple Rules. Apart from The Flight Attendant post-TBBT, she has masterfully portrayed varied characters in movies and television shows. These include her roles in Harley Quinn, Based on a True Story, The Man from Toronto, and Meet Cute. By and large, Kaley Cuoco doesn’t mind being typecast as the girl next door in a sitcom for the rest of her career, but it’s surely unfair to assume that’s the only highlight of her decades-long career. Check out what The Big Bang Theory stars are up to these days.
Watch Role Play On Prime Video
