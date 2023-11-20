Lauren London: Unveiling Her Best Performances As An Actress

Lauren London may not be a leading lady in film and television, but she has had several noteworthy appearances as a supporting character. London’s father is an Ashkenazi Jew, while her mother is African-American. Although she became known for her work as an actress, London began her career appearing in music videos.
London made her on-screen debut as an actress in 2006. She debuted on television, playing Monay in an episode (“Everybody Hates Funerals”) of the semi-autobiographical sitcom Everybody Hates Chris. Since then, she has starred in several films and TV shows. These are Lauren London’s top appearances as an actress.
ATL (2006)
2006 was Lauren London’s debut in both film and television. She starred in Chris Robinson‘s directorial debut film ATL. Robinson, who before ATL was known for directing music videos, had worked with popular artists like Fat Joe, DMX, Terror Squad, Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Alicia Keys, Toni Braxton, T.I., Nas, Busta Rhymes, Boyz II Men, Erykah Badu, 50 Cents, and Usher. As such, when he was hired to direct the coming-of-age comedy-drama, Robinson chose to use more of lesser-known talents – “young black actors who don’t get a shot or who have to wait years to get their shot.”
This opportunity helped land London her first film role as Erin “New New” Garnett, Rashad Swann’s (T.I.) love interest, and John Garnett’s (Keith David) daughter. ATL was a commercial success, grossing $21.2 million on a $7 million production budget. Unsurprisingly, it garnered a cult following, helping to promote the careers of most of its debuting cast, including Lauren London. She was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role at the Black Movie Awards.
Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
Madea’s Big Happy Family is the 11th film in Tyler Perry‘s film franchise. Lauren London joined the cast, playing Byron’s (Bow Wow) gold-digging girlfriend. Although a minor supporting role, London stood out with her beauty and performance. Like all Madea films, Madea’s Big Happy Family was an all-round success at the box office and in home media releases. At the US Box Office, Madea’s Big Happy Family doubled its $25 million budget and grossed $54.2 million.
The Game (2013–2015)
Lauren London landed her first lead role in television in 2013 when she joined the cast of The CW/BET series The Game. Cast as Keira Michelle Whitaker, London joined the series in season 6. Keira is introduced as a child star struggling to transition successfully into an adult star. The character’s focus was mostly on her relationships and career. She was a love interest, dated, and almost wedded Bryce “Blueprint” Westbrook (Jay Ellis). She begins to show affection for Malik Wright (Hosea Chanchez) at the end of The Game season 8. In season 9, they begin an on-and-off relationship that eventually leads to a proposal that Keira declines. The series ended with Keira choosing to focus on her career.
Games People Play (2019)
In 2019, Lauren London returned as part of the ensemble cast of the BET drama series Games People Play. She was cast as Vanessa King, one of the three lead character. Vanessa is the wife of professional basketball all-star player Marques King (Sarunas Jackson). She’s a housewife who’s scheming and desperation in the world of the rich and famous sports stars is to protect her family. Games People Play is one of Lauren London’s latest masterful performances on television.
You People (2023)
After her supporting role as Pam Madden Clark in the 2021 action thriller Without Remorse, Lauren London returned to film after two years, starring in the romantic comedy You People (2023). London is part of the movie’s star-studded cast, including Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Nia Long. Although it was received with mixed reviews from critics, You People is a must-watch for open-minded comedy audiences. London was cast as Murphy (Akbar) and Nia Long’s (Fatima) daughter, Amira. Fans and admirers of Lauren London would be impressed by how far her performance has improved since her early career days.
