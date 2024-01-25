Top 10 Chinese Actresses in Hollywood

With the Chinese cinema being one of the world’s oldest film industries, countless number of Chinese actresses and actors have graced the screens. Cinema was first introduced in China in the late 1800s, with Ren Qingtai‘s 1905 Chinese silent film Dingjun Mountain regarded as the first Chinese film. Since then, the industry has expanded beyond the boundaries of Mainland China.
Since Anna May Wong (born Wong Liu Tsong) made her debut in Hollywood in 1919 to become the first Chinese American film star, countless other Chinese actresses have done the same. While some of these Chinese actresses work actively in both Chinese cinema and Hollywood, a few others are American actresses of Chinese descent. Here are 10 Chinese actresses in Hollywood.
Zhang Ziyi
Actress and model Zhang Ziyi is one of the top Chinese actresses who have worked in Hollywood. In China, she’s regarded as one of the Four Dan Actresses – the four most bankable actresses from Mainland China. Born in Beijing, China, on February 9, 1979, Zhang Ziyi made her on-screen debut in Touching Starlight (1996) in a minor role as Chen Wei. However, she gained international recognition after starring in Ang Lee’s martial arts adventure film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000). Zhang Ziyi’s other notable appearances include Rush Hour 2 (2001) and Memoirs of a Geisha (2005).
Liu Yifei
The multi-talented Liu Yifei is not only a Chinese actress but also a singer and model. The actress is one of four Chinese actresses that was named the New Four Dan actresses in 2009. Liu Yifei was born in Wuhan, Hubei, China, on August 25, 1987. Yifei became an American with dual citizenship in 2002. She starred in The Forbidden Kingdom (2008) alongside Jackie Chan and Jet Li. Liu Yifei also starred in Outcast (2015). Her most notable role in Hollywood is portraying the titular character Mulan in the Walt Disney Pictures 2020 fantasy action drama Mulan.
Fan Bingbing
Fan Bingbing is regarded as one of the highest-paid actresses in China. She was ranked in Forbes China Celebrity 100 list for five consecutive years from 2013 to 2017. Fan Bingbing has starred in several Chinese high-grossing movies. Her most notable appearance in Hollywood was portraying the mutant Blink in 2014 superhero film X-Men: Days of Future Past. Fan Bingbing made a cameo appearance in Iron Man 3 (2013). She also starred in The 355 (2022) alongside Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger, and Lupita Nyong’o. She Fan Bingbing played the Mermaid in Sean McNamara‘s 2022 action adventure fantasy The King’s Daughter (2022).
Bai Ling
With dual citizenship as an American, Bai Ling is one of the top Chinese actresses in Hollywood. The actress and musician was born in Chengdu, Sichuan, China, on October 10, 1966. Bai Ling’s first Hollywood film appearance was in 1994 when she played Myca in Alex Proyas‘ supernatural superhero movie The Crow. In 1995, she played the Chinese interpreter for the ruler of Communist China, Mao Zedong (Ric Young), in Nixon. With numerous Hollywood credits, Bai Ling’s notable movies include Wild Wild West (1999) and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005). She also made guest appearances in popular TV shows like Touched by an Angel (1998), Angel (2000), Lost (2007), and Hawaii Five-0 (2012).
Li Bingbing
Born in Wuchang, Heilongjiang, China, Li Bingbing is one of the Chinese actresses who have worked in Hollywood. She played Ni Chang in The Forbidden Kingdom (2008), Ada Wong in Resident Evil: Retribution (2012), and Suyin in The Meg (2018). Li Bingbing’s highest-grossing Hollywood movie is Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014), where she played Su Yueming, the owner of the Chinese factory where the KSI built their artificial Transformers.
Joan Chen
Although she has starred in a few Hollywood movies, Chinese-American actress Joan Chen is known for her roles in television. The actress was born in Shanghai, China, on April 26, 1961. Chen was part of the main cast of the mystery serial drama Twin Peaks. Cast as Jocelyn ‘Josie’ Packard, Joan Chen played the character in the first two seasons of the show when it was on ABC, from 1990 to 1991. When it was picked up by Showtime in 2017, Chen reprised her role. Joan Chen’s recent television appearance is playing China’s AI tech Titan, Lu Mei on FX on Hulu’s psychological thriller drama A Murder at the End of the World (2023).
Vivian Wu
American and Chinese actress Vivian Wu has found success in both the Western and Eastern film industry. The actress was born in Shanghai, China, on February 5, 1966. Vivian Wu starred alongside Joan Chen and Tommy Lee Jones in the 1993 biographical war drama Heaven & Earth. She also played a rebel leader, Mitsu, in the 1993 superhero movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III. Besides a few guest appearances in television, she was cast in a main role, alongside Hilary Swank, on Netflix’s science fiction drama Away (2020). She joined the cast of Apple TV+ comedy murder mystery anthology series The Afterparty in season 2. She was cast as Vivian Zhu.
Lisa Lu
Lisa Lu is on the the oldest Chinese actresses in Hollywood. Born in Beijing, China, on January 19, 1927, Lu has had an extensive acting career in Hong Kong, China, and American cinema. Lisa Lu’s most notable Hollywood roles have been in 2012 (2009), Somewhere (2010), General Hospital (2011, 2012, 2015). Her most popular recent role was playing Shang Su Yi in Crazy Rich Asians (2018).
Tsai Chin
The nonagenarian Chinese actress Tsai Chin has had several prominent roles in Hollywood. The actress was born in Tianjin, China, on September 1, 1933. Tsai Chin played a Bond girl in two James Bond films, first in You Only Live Twice (1967) and decades later in Casino Royale (2006). She also starred in The Interpreter (2005), Memoirs of a Geisha (2005), and Now You See Me 2 (2016). Tsai Chin is one of the Chinese actresses with working credits in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). She played Lian May in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in 2014 and Waipo in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021).
Gong Li
Gong Li is one of the top actresses in China. The Chinese actress was born in Shenyang, Liaoning, China, on December 31, 1965. Gong Li was part of the cast of the 2005 epic period drama Memoirs of a Geisha, where she played Hatsumomo. Gong Li co-starred alongside Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx in Michael Mann‘s 2006 action crime movie Miami Vice. She was part of the Chinese actresses cast in Walt Disney’s Mulan, where she played the powerful shape shifting witch, Xianniang.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!