8 Meryl Streep Classics That Still Shine, Ranked

When we talk about the crème de la crème of Hollywood, Meryl Streep’s name is bound to pop up, and for good reason. With a career that’s been going strong since the disco era, she’s racked up more iconic roles than most actors dare dream of. But let’s cut to the chase and dive into the Meryl Streep treasure trove, ranking her classics from ‘yeah, that was pretty good’ to ‘holy moly, give that woman another Oscar already’.
1. Sophie’s Choice (1982)
Starting off with a bang, or more like a heart-wrenching sob, Sophie’s Choice is where Streep’s accent might have been the real tragedy – if you’re a stickler for linguistic accuracy. But let’s not kid ourselves; her performance was nothing short of a masterpiece.
Streep’s performance is both believable and unbelievable — she gave all of herself and made viewers believe every frame, as one critic put it. Sure, her Polish might have sounded like she was born and raised in the Midwest, but that didn’t stop her from delivering a gut-punch of a portrayal that still echoes in the halls of ‘Best Performances Ever’.
2. The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
At number 7, we’ve got The Devil Wears Prada, where Streep as Miranda Priestly turned being terrifyingly chic into an art form. She made us all quiver in our unfashionable boots and consider a career in fashion – just for the slim chance of being verbally slapped by her icy glares. It seems Streep’s method acting really paid off, making Priestly one of her most memorable characters. Even though she didn’t snag an Oscar for this role – thanks a lot, Helen Mirren – she did leave us with some killer one-liners and an overwhelming fear of cerulean sweaters.
3. Kramer vs. Kramer (1979)
Landing at number 6 is Kramer vs. Kramer, featuring Streep as Joanna Kramer, who makes walking out on your family look like an act of valor rather than abandonment.
It took a lot of courage to walk out this door, she says, and we believe her because… well, it’s Meryl Freakin’ Streep. She brought depth to a role that could easily have been one-dimensional, turning a courtroom drama into an emotional rollercoaster that earned her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. And yes, Dustin Hoffman might’ve gotten a little too method for comfort during filming, but it all contributed to the raw intensity we got on screen.
4. Out of Africa (1985)
In the middle of our list sits Out of Africa, where Streep’s portrayal of Karen Blixen was so enchanting you’d think she was born on the savannah rather than in New Jersey. The film itself is like a love letter to picturesque landscapes with Streep’s performance as the only thing more captivating than those sweeping vistas. Critics have said that this era showcased some of her best work and honestly, who are we to argue? Her chemistry with Robert Redford was so natural it almost made us forget about the questionable colonial undertones… almost.
5. Silkwood (1983)
At number 4, we have Silkwood, where Streep took on the role of Karen Silkwood and proved that she could rock a radiation suit just as well as an evening gown. The film had reviewers scrambling over ‘facts’ like they were going out of style, but let’s be real – it was Streep’s compelling portrayal that had everyone talking. And while Cher might’ve snagged a Golden Globe for her supporting role, it was Meryl who carried the film with her usual mix of vulnerability and steeliness – not to mention hairdos that were scarier than the plot’s radioactive threats.
6. Doubt (2008)
Claiming the third spot is Doubt, where Sister Aloysius’ stern looks were so intense they could’ve exorcised demons on sight alone. There wasn’t much doubt about Streep’s ability to play an unyielding nun questioning everything but her own suspicions. It was one of those performances where you’re not sure if you should be scared or impressed – so you settle for both. Plus, watching her go toe-to-toe with Philip Seymour Hoffman was like witnessing a heavyweight acting championship; no punches pulled and every scene left you reeling.
7. The Bridges of Madison County (1995)
The runner-up spot goes to The Bridges of Madison County. Here, Streep made us all swoon over an Italian accent that sounded more authentic than any pasta dish Olive Garden could ever hope to serve up. Her portrayal of Francesca Johnson had us contemplating whether moving to Iowa for a whirlwind romance with Clint Eastwood would be such a bad idea after all. It was one of those rare moments when Hollywood decided to cast age-appropriately and boy, did it pay off! Eastwood knew what he was doing when he fought for Streep; their on-screen chemistry was so palpable it could make even the most cynical viewer believe in love again.
8. The Iron Lady (2011)
Topping our list is none other than The Iron Lady, where Meryl channeled Margaret Thatcher so convincingly we half-expected her to waltz into Parliament with pearls blazing and handbags swinging. Despite some saying this wasn’t peak Streep performance-wise, she still bagged herself another Best Actress Oscar – because let’s face it, even when she’s not at her best, she’s better than most on their greatest day. Watching her transform from a grocer’s daughter into Britain’s first female Prime Minister was like witnessing a caterpillar turn into a butterfly – if butterflies were known for their iron wills and conservative policies.
Follow Us