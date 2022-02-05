The Book of Boba Fett: From the Desert Comes a Stranger Recap

Almost right from the start, it feels as though people are going to be tumbling this episode of The Book of Boba Fett to and fro to try and find every possible angle they can come at this story from. It’s already been stated that the episode is more of a variety of Star Wars-related content than anything to do with Boba Fett’s story, and this isn’t entirely wrong. In a big way, it does feel as though Fett has been relegated to the role of an onlooker in his own tale, as the return of Din Djarin, and now, SPOILERS, Cobb Vanth, Luke Skywalker, and Cad Bane have rounded out a cast that continues to grow as the oncoming war with the Pyke Syndicate continues to loom. Seeing Vanth was kind of fun since it’s fair to say that he holds no love for the Pykes, which is made quite clear when he kills three of them and allows one to live before overturning a container of spice. That might not have been a wise move, but it was a decisive one that sent a message that the syndicate would feel the need to respond to.
Meanwhile, following Din still, we see him visit a lush planet where Luke and Grogu are out and about as the Jedi sees to the youngling’s training. It was even nice to see Ahsoka drop in, but after hearing her and Luke speak briefly it’s easy to wonder how often they’re bound to see each other. One has to remember that Ahsoka didn’t call herself a Jedi, and it’s fair to state that she still might not, as she could prefer to follow her own way with the Force. But it’s interesting to note that Grogu is now walking, jumping, and using the Force in a far more balanced manner than he was during his time in The Mandalorian. It’s fair to say that Luke’s teaching has been paying off, but it’s also fair to state that he still has a lot to learn.
His attachment to Din is still fairly obvious since Luke can sense that his heart isn’t entirely in his training, but the choice that he leaves to Grogu after revealing the gift that Din left is one that’s bound to leave a lot of people wondering what will happen next and if the third season of The Mandalorian will see Grogu’s return. On one hand, this would please a lot of people since it would reunite two characters that have already experienced a few adventures together. On the other hand, it might not be the best idea since it would make the buildup to the ending of season two a bit pointless. One has to trust that Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni know what they’re doing with the current story since so far it would appear that The Book of Boba Fett is leading into the third season of The Mandalorian in a big way, and opening up the Star Wars universe a little further instead of focusing on his current issue with the Pyke Syndicate. To be fair, there was one scene in which we did get to see the assembled group that Fett had at his disposal, which wasn’t much.
In fact, despite Din’s attempt to recruit Cobb Vanth and his people, it would appear that the syndicate has already made it clear that they’re moving in. The explosion at the cantina near the end is a good indicator that they’re fully capable and ready of sending their messages to Fett, whom they don’t appear to fear at all. Of course, having greater numbers makes it difficult for those that are insulated at the top to fear much of anything. If Fett can gather the people of Mos Espa against the Pykes, which feels unlikely, then it’s possible that Fett’s rule wouldn’t be a short one, but the odds are currently stacked against him, and it’s not hard to think that even one such as Fett might have to ask for help from different channels if he wants to keep his position. That might mean doing business with those he despises, but it would also mean survival.
But with the arrival of Cad Bane, one of the most notorious and deadliest of bounty hunters, who appears to be on the syndicate’s payroll, things went from bad to even worse since the blue-skinned Duros isn’t the type to do much of anything unless he’s getting paid. And if he’s laying out a claim such as he did after shooting Cobb and his deputy, it means he’s getting paid rather well. One could say that Bane might be a challenge that could be met, since Din, Fennec, and Boba would likely be more than enough, if not too much for Bane to handle. But with the strength of the syndicate behind him, it’s not hard to think that Fett and his group are in for a war that won’t end well.