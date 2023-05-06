Netflix has become one of the most popular streaming services around the globe, providing viewers with a vast array of shows and movies to choose from. However, even though the platform has produced some of the most iconic shows in recent history, not all of them have made it past the second season. In this article, we’ll take a look at the 8 best Netflix shows cancelled after two seasons.
There is something frustrating about getting hooked on a TV Show only for it to be cancelled, sometimes with cliffhangers you wished you could gain closure on. The shows on this list have garnered a loyal following making their cancellation all the more disappointing. Despite the high production value, exceptional writing, and talented cast and crew, these shows never received the renewal they deserved. From heartwarming comedies to heart-wrenching dramas, these shows will leave a lasting impression on anyone who watches them.
1. Sex/Life
Based on the novel 44 Chapters About 4 Men by BB Easton, Sex/Life is centered around a suburban housewife who struggles to balance her responsibilities as a wife and mother with her wild past as a sexually adventurous young woman in New York City. Upon release, the series was watched by 67 million households within its first four weeks, numbers that meant its first season was well received by the Netflix audience. However, the romantic drama series was cancelled after season two.
2. Baby-Sitters Club
A Netflix adaptation of the beloved children’s book series by Ann M. Martin, the show premiered in July 2020 and quickly gained a loyal following, particularly among those who grew up reading the books in the ’80s and ’90s. The series centers around a group of middle school girls who start a babysitting business in their small town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. The reason for the cancellation is connected to the reported average viewing numbers. While the series had a dedicated fan base, it unfortunately never reached the heights Netflix wanted
3. Fate: The Winx Saga
A live-action adaptation of the popular Italian animated series Winx Club, the show was created by Iginio Straffi and follows Bloom, a teenage fairy who enrolls in a magical boarding school where she discovers secrets about her past and her true identity. Praised for its stunning visuals, immersive world-building, and talented cast, Netflix cancelled after season two mainly because of the large production budget.
4. Luke Cage
Luke Cage is a popular Marvel superhero series on Netflix that premiered in 2016. The show starred Mike Colter as Luke Cage, a bulletproof superhero who protects the streets of Harlem. Despite its popularity and critical acclaim, the show was cancelled by Netflix after only two seasons in 2018. There were several reasons for the show’s cancellation, including creative differences between the show’s writers and Netflix executives.
5. Warrior Nun
Warrior Nun premiered in July 2020 with a plot based on the comic book series Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn. It starred Alba Baptista as Ava, a young woman who is resurrected with supernatural powers and recruited into an ancient order of warrior nuns. Despite its devoted fanbase, the show was cancelled by Netflix after only two seasons. Fans of the show resorted to social media to keep the show from getting cancelled. The hashtag #SaveWarriorNun didn’t sway Netflix as it claimed viewed numbers for the second season weren’t as impressive as the first
6. The OA
The OA followed the story of Prairie Johnson, a young woman who returns home after being missing for seven years. The series quickly gained a devoted fanbase, thanks to its unique blend of science fiction, drama, and mystery. However, after two seasons, the show was abruptly cancelled by Netflix. A social media campaign to #SaveTheOA did little to change the stance.
7. Altered Carbon
A boundary-pushing cyberpunk drama that follows the story of a dead prisoner and war mercenary Takeshi Kovacs,(Joel Kinnaman) who, after 250 years is offered the opportunity to come back to life to help solve the murder of 300-year-old Meth Laurens Bancroft. Its exploration of themes such as immortality, identity, and class struggle in a futuristic world resonated with viewers. The show ran for two seasons before being cancelled in 2020.
8. Sense8
Created by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, along with J. Michael Straczynski, Sense8 is the intriguing story of eight strangers from around the world who suddenly find themselves mentally and emotionally connected. They would rely on this telepathy to escape the Whispers, an organization that hunted them. The cancellation of Sense8 was met with significant backlash from fans, who created petitions and social media campaigns calling for the show to be renewed. One of the main reasons cited for the cancellation was the high cost of production. Sense8 was known for its sprawling international locations, extensive action sequences, and large ensemble cast, which may have made it an expensive show to produce.
