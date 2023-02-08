Would Mike Colter Return To Marvel As Luke Cage?

Could Luke Cage Make The Jump To Disney Plus In The Future?
Charlie Cox is returning as Daredevil. Granted, the actor has already appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. However, Daredevil will finally get his solo show running on Disney Plus sometime in 2024. Cox isn’t the only Netflix counterpart who has jumped to Disney Plus as Vincent D’Onofrio was on Hawkeye as Kingpin. Unfortunately, fans didn’t praise Wilson Fisk when he showcased an arguably less compelling and sillier side than his Netflix version. The key is that Disney Plus isn’t afraid to use the Netflix characters for future live-action affairs.
So what about Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Punisher, or Iron Fist? Well, there’s been no hints that any of these four will make the jump like Cox and D’Onofrio. It would be surprising if we never see Cage, Punisher, or Jones again, as critics and fans highly regarded those shows. Iron Fist, on the other hand, not so much. However, should Mike Colter never return to the Marvel role, then he would be perfectly fine with that:
“I just try to stay in reasonable shape just because, but I don’t think Luke Cage opportunities, “Colter told Comicbook.com. “It’s one of those things where it’s in the rearview mirror at this point. If somehow I get a call, my dance card is kind of full. But if I get a call, something happens, great. I had a good time. I’m happy, more than happy, to let someone else take on that mantle or that role. That character’s living on for a long time. Fans are going to have that character in one way, shape, or form for the rest of their lives, and I’m happy to have been a part of that for those guys.”
Luke Cage’s Future Might Depend On The Success Of Daredevil
Mike Colter is correct that fans will have Luke Cage as a character in one way or another. It’s a shame that his time has ended playing the popular Marvel hero, though. Of course, never say never, as Marvel has yet to shut down the idea that any of the other Netflix characters won’t be returning. There’s no recasting for Cage, Punisher, Jones, or Iron Fist. So there’s always a layer of possibility that they will reprise their roles in the future.
Fans love Cox as the blind hero, though his upcoming Netflix series will be the first test to see if his character is still a bankable star. Should the show be highly regarded in terms of critics and ratings, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Disney announces the return of Daredevil’s Defenders co-stars.
The Future Of Jon Bernthal and Finn Jones Is Interesting
There have already been whispers that Jon Bernthal and Krysten Ritter are returning to their Marvel roles, but it’s just been mere speculation at this point. Punisher is an interesting case because his character feels perfectly suited for an R/MA rating. The two films: Punisher and Punisher: War Zone, were both graphic and violent, and the television series didn’t hold back either.
Punisher doesn’t fit the Disney mold. Then again, neither does Deadpool, and the company is reportedly allowing the filmmakers to maintain the R-rating that helped make the franchise stand out. Iron Fist is the one that has the least probability of returning. The show was deemed racist by many, even though the casting matched the source material. However, Iron Fist was never a highly regarded series, so a full-on reboot with that character would be the least shocking. Anything can happen in the next couple of years, and if Luke Cage returns, hopefully, Disney will give Mike Colter a call.
