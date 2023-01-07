“Daredevil: Born Again” Eyes MA-Rating; Star Teases Its Massive Scope

Daredevil: Born Again is a sort of coup when it comes to re-doing a TV show. The new series premiering in 2024 on Disney+ brings back Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio as Daredevil and Kingpin, respectively. Both actors are reprising their roles from the Netflix and Marvel collaboration, Daredevil. On top of the Daredevil: Born Again cast returning, the show could also get an MA rating, which has fans super excited!
Is Daredevil: Born Again Cast the Same As The Netflix Show?
So before Marvel Studios had all the rights to all their characters, several different studios owned them. It’s similar to how they currently share the rights to Spider-Man with Sony, who also owns the rights to all the Spider-Man characters.
A few years ago, Marvel Studios collaborated with Netflix to create five new original series featuring The Defenders. The characters and shows included Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage. Unlike the usual MCU movies, the Netflix shows had an MA rating, meaning for Mature Audiences only. The shows had explicit sexual content, graphic violence, and strong language. But despite that, since they were official Marvel Studios collaborations, they were loosely set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
While the stories of these shows didn’t heavily rely on preexisting knowledge of the previous MCU movies, they were still connected. Characters would briefly refer to certain events from the movies but never rely on them to move their stories forward. That might now change with the Daredevil: Born Again reboot.
Daredevil: Born Again Will Be On Disney+
When announced, fans had many questions about the Daredevil: Born Again reboot. Mostly we all wondered whether this would be a reboot or a continuation of the Netflix show. Recently, with the appearance of Charlie Cox in official MCU content, we have our answers. Kind of. It’s confirmed that Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Daredevil as part of the Daredevil: Born Again cast.
To set the stage, the actor playing the character of Matt Murdock briefly appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home. More recently, both Murdock and Daredevil appeared in She-Hulk, solidifying that Cox’s version is now officially in the MCU. New speculation now says that despite being on Disney+, Daredevil: Born Again could be MA. It seems that the Daredevil Netflix showrunner even gives the idea his blessings, as he expressed on social media. Whether it will be or not is still a question mark. But that has to do with what the new show will actually be about.
Vincent D’Onofrio Claims New Show’s Scope Will Be Massive
Besides Cox, the Daredevil: Born Again cast will also feature the original show’s main villain, Kingpin, played by Vincent D’Onofrio. D’Onofrio also has slowly made it into the MCU, being the main villain for the Hawkeye series on Disney+. He was teased all season in that show, culminating in an action-packed finale where he went up against Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld.
With both the hero and villain reprising their roles in the main MCU, the stage is set for their return in Daredevil: Born Again. In a recent convention appearance, D’Onofrio confirmed how the Born Again series would be. The Kingpin actor reveals that fans are going to want to watch each episode of Born Again with bated breath. He also says that he and Cox got the chance to ‘dig deeper’ into their respective roles during this new series.
That’s a bold claim, given that Netflix Daredevil had 3 seasons of developing the character of Matt Murdock and Daredevil, with Kingpin featuring prominently in 2 of those seasons as well. How much more the new series will explore their characters is going to be interesting to see.
Daredevil: Born Again Should Be A Soft Reboot
Similar to what James Gunn did with The Suicide Squad, I definitely think that Daredevil: Born Again shouldn’t be a full reboot of the character. The MCU is so huge that they can always refer to the events in the previous 3-season run while forging a new path ahead. They could also possibly re-do certain character-building moments, either through exposition or flashbacks, that would fill in the gaps for new audiences that come into Born Again without watching the Netflix series.
Regardless of how they pull it all off, Daredevil: Born Again is going to be a highly anticipated series for fans. With 18 episodes in its first season, it’s the most episode order for any Star Wars or Marvel Disney+ series.
Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ in 2024.