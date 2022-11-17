Gwyneth Paltrow Discusses Aging Over the Decades

Gwyneth Paltrow is no stranger to controversy. The GOOP founder has been open about her feelings and opinions over the years, and they are not always on target with her audience. They sometimes find her out of touch and not quite on the same level, but we think she’s absolutely fabulous. There is something to be said about a woman who says what she thinks without worrying about how anyone else feels about it. She’s not worried about being judged. She’s not worried about anything – how is that not something to love? Gwyneth Paltrow has a lot of opinions, and one of those is about turning 50. The star recently did so – not that anyone would know – and she feels really good about it. Here’s everything she had to say about her major milestone birthday.
Gwyneth Paltrow is Liberated at 50
The thing about Gwyneth Paltrow is her confidence level is so high that we never guessed she cared how other people see her or what they think. However, she’s saying now that turning 50 is a liberating moment for her. “I feel really inspired by turning 50. I used to care so much about what people thought of me. Now I don’t care. It’s so nice. What I think it really means not to be caught up in what other people think is it means that you’re close to yourself,” she said of her milestone birthday.
She’s in a good place at 50, and she’s learning to appreciate all the things that she’s accomplished and worked so hard for. She’s also in a place where she’s really focused on figuring out what she wants rather than what everyone else wants and how things are going in that aspect. For instance, she could not be more proud of the kids she’s raised and the people they are becoming. She’s happy in her relationship, and she’s happy with her work. More importantly, she’s beyond thankful that when she was in her 20s, she began focusing on her health as a whole because she is reaping the benefits of that now that she is 50.
Gwyneth Paltrow on Turning 40
Believe it or not, Paltrow shared that it was around the time she turned 40 that she felt she was going through her mid-life crisis moment. Paltrow called herself a ‘wreck’ at that time, and she said that she was not in a great place. It was a transition moment for the actress and CEO. She was in the middle of making life decisions that would affect her and her kids forever – divorcing their father and relocating, for instance.
“I think that transition is particularly hard for a woman because of what society tells us about turning 40 and that in some way when we lose reproductive viability that we’re no longer desirable or important or visible,” she ruminates on that stage of her life. She was already a mother to two young kids (her daughter is currently 18 and her son 16), but she felt that pressure as she approached the age of 40.
Gwyneth Paltrow on Turning 30
When we turn 30, we know we are in the for the rumored best decade of our lives (can confirm as someone exiting my 30s in 2023 that it is the single most fabulous decade so far…and I didn’t think anything could beat my 20s). When Gwyneth Paltrow was approaching her thirtieth birthday, however, she didn’t feel so good about it. It’s not uncommon. It’s the age that most of us grow up viewing as ‘old’, and being in your 20s with 30 looming ahead of you is a lot.
Paltrow felt less than great about turning 30. She wasn’t in a place she thought she might be in at that age, and she worried about it. What did the beautiful, famous actress worry about when she turned 30? She worried her mom and dad were disappointed in her. “I remember turning 30 and feeling like there was so much pressure to be married and have a baby. I was not in a serious relationship when I turned 30, and I remember just thinking, I’m disappointing my parents and I haven’t married my stockbroker or a lawyer, and I’m this weird artist. When you’re in your 20s, you’re really a kid, and I think there’s this expectation that when you’re 30, you are going to really start to have a handle on your life,” she said of that period in her life 20 years ago.