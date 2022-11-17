Home
Movies
Gwyneth Paltrow Discusses Aging Over the Decades

Gwyneth Paltrow Discusses Aging Over the Decades

Credit: @gwynethpaltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow is no stranger to controversy. The GOOP founder has been open about her feelings and opinions over the years, and they are not always on target with her audience. They sometimes find her out of touch and not quite on the same level, but we think she’s absolutely fabulous. There is something to be said about a woman who says what she thinks without worrying about how anyone else feels about it. She’s not worried about being judged. She’s not worried about anything – how is that not something to love? Gwyneth Paltrow has a lot of opinions, and one of those is about turning 50. The star recently did so – not that anyone would know – and she feels really good about it. Here’s everything she had to say about her major milestone birthday.

Gwyneth Paltrow is Liberated at 50

The thing about Gwyneth Paltrow is her confidence level is so high that we never guessed she cared how other people see her or what they think. However, she’s saying now that turning 50 is a liberating moment for her. “I feel really inspired by turning 50. I used to care so much about what people thought of me. Now I don’t care. It’s so nice. What I think it really means not to be caught up in what other people think is it means that you’re close to yourself,” she said of her milestone birthday.

She’s in a good place at 50, and she’s learning to appreciate all the things that she’s accomplished and worked so hard for. She’s also in a place where she’s really focused on figuring out what she wants rather than what everyone else wants and how things are going in that aspect. For instance, she could not be more proud of the kids she’s raised and the people they are becoming. She’s happy in her relationship, and she’s happy with her work. More importantly, she’s beyond thankful that when she was in her 20s, she began focusing on her health as a whole because she is reaping the benefits of that now that she is 50.

Credit: @gwynethpaltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow on Turning 40

Believe it or not, Paltrow shared that it was around the time she turned 40 that she felt she was going through her mid-life crisis moment. Paltrow called herself a ‘wreck’ at that time, and she said that she was not in a great place. It was a transition moment for the actress and CEO. She was in the middle of making life decisions that would affect her and her kids forever – divorcing their father and relocating, for instance.

“I think that transition is particularly hard for a woman because of what society tells us about turning 40 and that in some way when we lose reproductive viability that we’re no longer desirable or important or visible,” she ruminates on that stage of her life. She was already a mother to two young kids (her daughter is currently 18 and her son 16), but she felt that pressure as she approached the age of 40.

Gwyneth Paltrow on Turning 30

When we turn 30, we know we are in the for the rumored best decade of our lives (can confirm as someone exiting my 30s in 2023 that it is the single most fabulous decade so far…and I didn’t think anything could beat my 20s). When Gwyneth Paltrow was approaching her thirtieth birthday, however, she didn’t feel so good about it. It’s not uncommon. It’s the age that most of us grow up viewing as ‘old’, and being in your 20s with 30 looming ahead of you is a lot.

Credit: @gwynethpaltrow

Paltrow felt less than great about turning 30. She wasn’t in a place she thought she might be in at that age, and she worried about it. What did the beautiful, famous actress worry about when she turned 30? She worried her mom and dad were disappointed in her. “I remember turning 30 and feeling like there was so much pressure to be married and have a baby. I was not in a serious relationship when I turned 30, and I remember just thinking, I’m disappointing my parents and I haven’t married my stockbroker or a lawyer, and I’m this weird artist. When you’re in your 20s, you’re really a kid, and I think there’s this expectation that when you’re 30, you are going to really start to have a handle on your life,” she said of that period in her life 20 years ago.

Related Posts

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Yellowstone: One Hundred Years is Nothing-Recap
Tulsa King: Go West Old Man-Recap
Where Season 4 of Titans Seems to be Going So Far
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Gwyneth Paltrow Discusses Aging Over the Decades
Chloe Grace Moretz’s Family Guy Meme Changed Her Life
Tim Burton Explains Why He Probably Won’t Be Working For Disney In The Near Future
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is a Great Action Movie
Predicting What the MCU Will Look Like in 10 Years
Classic Mismatch: Namor vs. Thanos
Aldis Hodge on Today Show
6 Aldis Hodge Movies and Tv Shows You Should Watch
The Photograph (2020)
6 Best Black Romance Movies of the 21st Century
joker characters across comical franchises
Joker Characters Across Comical Franchises To Check Out
Dragon Ball Super Zamasu
Zamasu Dragon Ball Super Character Detailed
Everything We Know So Far About the Upcoming Diablo 4 Game
What the Leaked Grand Theft Auto 6 Gameplay Tells Us About the Game
Mass Effect: Ranking the Best Games in Ultimate Space RPG Saga
Bayonetta Video Game Series Detailed