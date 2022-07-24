Five Controversial Gwyneth Paltrow Statements We Agree With

Gwyneth Paltrow doesn’t miss acting in the least. Sure, she had a successful career. She followed in the footsteps of her talented mother, but she didn’t quite love it the same way as Blythe Danner. She enjoyed it. She’s thankful for the time she spent in front of the camera. However, she simply wanted to become an entrepreneur more than she wanted to act. The GOOP Founder has really found her niche since leaving Hollywood behind (if she can really say she left it behind) to work for herself. She’s famous for saying things most people find controversial – but we disagree. Here are five of Paltrow’s most controversial moments…that we don’t disagree with her on.
That One Time She Said Her Job is Harder than Being a Working Mom
“I think it’s different when you have an office job, because it’s routine and, you know, you can do all the stuff in the morning and then you come home in the evening. When you’re shooting a movie, they’re like, ‘We need you to go to Wisconsin for two weeks,’ and then you work 14-hour days and that part of it is very difficult. I think to have a regular job and be a mom is not as – of course, there are challenges – but it’s not like being on set,” she said. Again, we agree. I’m a working mom with a business to run. I make my own schedule, and I have for 15 years. But, I also worked in an office for 6 years prior, and that was far easier as a person and a mother than running my own business and never being ‘off’ in terms of hours and thoughts, etc. Routine is lovely, and there are simply some careers that don’t especially allow for a constant routine. She’s not wrong.
That One Time She Said She Drank to be a Mom
To be upfront, she did not say she drank to be a mother. She said that she ‘drank like crazy’ when her kids were babies and asked, how else she was meant to get through the day. The world came down hard on her for that one, but we’re just kind of wondering why? We see the reels and Tik Toks and Instagram posts. The mom wine culture is big, and it makes us wonder who is left to judge Paltrow for drinking more when she had babies than she does now? She is not the only one.
That One Time She Dissed Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon is America’s Sweetheart. She’s the light of everyone’s movie life. She is a doll. She’s petite, she’s got that adorable southern accent, and she’s cute as a button. Who doesn’t love her? When Gwyneth Paltrow criticized the Legally Blonde star, fans were not too thrilled. She didn’t say anything terrible, but she did insinuate that Witherspoon takes on the same role in every movie. “Even actresses that you really admire, like Reese Witherspoon, you think, ‘Another romantic comedy?’ You see her in something like Walk the Line and think, ‘God, you’re so great!’ And then you think, “Why is she doing these stupid romantic comedies?’ But of course, it’s for money and status,” is what Paltrow had to say about her friend. It didn’t go over well.
That One Time She Said She Doesn’t Relate to Poor People
That is not what she said, but this is how the world took it. She said, “I am who I am. I can’t pretend to be somebody who makes $25,000 a year,” and we cannot help but wonder what’s wrong with that? She cannot relate to people who make that little. She’s not one. She’s never been one. She’ll never be one. If someone earning $25,000 annually said they can’t pretend to be someone earning millions per year, no one would think they’re being rude. She doesn’t relate. It’s a fact. Shaming someone for being wealthy and making more money than others is ludicrous. –
That One Time She Belittled Americans, Parties, and Their Intelligence
We adore Gwyneth Paltrow. She says what’s on her mind. She’s not worried about offending everyone. She is fine with herself and her thoughts, and she is open about sharing them. We love this about her. Not everyone feels the same, though. There was a time when, as an American living in Europe, she said the following. “We have great dinner parties at which everyone sits around talking about politics, history, art, and literature. All this is peppered with really funny jokes. But back in America, I was at a party and a girl looked at me and said, ‘Oh my God! Are those juicy jeans that you’re wearing?’ and I thought, ‘I can’t stay here. I have to get back to Europe.’” And the world was unamused. Her point is valid.