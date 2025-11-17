35 Incredibly Useful Life Hacks That Have Saved These Internet Users Tons Of Money And Time

There are literally thousands of small ways that you can improve your life right now, but dealing with so much information can be incredibly overwhelming. Instead, it’s best to focus on the best of the best.
That’s where one useful online thread, started up by redditor u/angelicasibs, comes in. The OP turned to the r/LifeProTips community, asking them to share their favorite life hacks that have improved their day-to-day by saving them time and money. We’ve collected the top ones that you might want to consider adding to your routine. Scroll down and don’t forget to upvote the tips that you think are the most important of the lot.
#1
Five fast things.
Overwhelmed? Don’t know where to begin? Depressed even?
Just do 5 things.
Pick up those socks, return that cup to the kitchen, water your plant, make the bed, respond to one message…
Half the time, you’ll get on a roll, and it turns into 20 things. Get in a groove and play some music. Magic happens.
Just do 5 things. Doesn’t matter what they are, don’t write a list. Nothing major.
Live fast die old, no regrets.
Image source: curiousvegetables, Nataliya Vaitkevich
#2
Save massive amount of money and have free time with this one simple trick: Don’t have kids
Image source: thePsychonautDad, Gustavo Fring
#3
When my kids started school, I set an alarm in my phone for about 10 minutes before we had to leave. That way, it was only the clock/alarm telling them to hurry up, not their mother. They’re in their final years of schooling now, I still have the alarm and in those 13 years, I’ve only had to yell to get ready maybe 5 times and my kids have only been late for real reasons (car trouble etc). It really helped us.
Image source: Technical-General-27, Anna Tarazevich
#4
When the butter is cold use a potato peeler to get a nice thin slice that spreads easier
Image source: ldawg413, The Craft Beer Basic
#5
I keep a $2 Great Value feather duster in the glove box of my car. At the first sign of dust accumulation on my dash, *vvvt vvvt* my dashboard and vents are pristine again.
Learned this LPT from the most awful woman I’ve ever had the displeasure of dating, which just goes to show you can learn something from everyone, folks
Image source: NeverEnoughCharacter, RDNE Stock project
#6
Having saving accounts for expenses that are expected in the coming year like car registration and repairs, house repairs, and gifts. I pay into those accounts each month like they’re bills. And when I get a car repair bill, I move money over from that savings account for it because I’ve “prepaid” it.
Additionally, no matter how much money I make, I give myself a fixed weekly “allowance” that transfers to a debit card that I use for gas, haircuts, groceries, eating out and other discretionary spending. This helps me stay on a spending plan without over thinking it.
These disciplines have helped me save thousands of dollars in overspending or debt servicing because I wasn’t prepared for the expense. I’ve also been able to save more for my emergency fund and retirement as a result.
Image source: deltapapa1, Tima Miroshnichenko
#7
”Just 10 minutes”. Put on a timer, and start doing what needs to be done in the house. Folding the laundry, washing dishes, putting away clutter, etc. When the timer goes off, you can stop. But far more often I’ll just keep going untill everything is done.
Image source: feestfrietje, Vlada Karpovich
#8
Quit drinking alcohol.
Image source: kauaiguy33
#9
20 pairs of the same socks. This is a lifetime saver!! Don’t waste your time and searching or sort your socks. Just grab 2 piece 😀
Image source: Financial-Hamster20, savageblackout
#10
Learning to be helpful at my job. About 15 years ago I simply decided that I would be helpful. If someone asked for help I would always volunteer. If someone was struggling I would offer to help. If someone needed a technical email drafted I’d write it and ask for no credit. My goal was simple. I want to help those around me be the best they can be and I want us all to go home on time.
Since making that decision I’ve only benefitted. People look out for me, help me find work, and if I really need help I know someone will step up.
Image source: _________FU_________, Andrea Piacquadio
#11
When clothes shopping, I don’t look at the price tag until I get to the dressing room. I try on the piece and then make up a price that I would feel comfortable paying for it. If it is below that price, I’ll buy it. If it’s above it, back on the rack it goes.
Also, if you don’t absolutely love it, don’t buy it. If you only *like* it, don’t buy it.
Image source: GallifreyanValkyrie, cottonbro studio
#12
Before you throw a towel into the washing basket (to go into the washing machine later) – use that sucker to wipe down any and all dirt or grime you can find in the room it’s from. THEN throw it in the laundry.
Image source: JaMMi01202
#13
“Kill it before it grows,” lol. Tackle all those little things that can turn into bigger problems before they have a chance to get worse. That annoying drip you just noticed in the kitchen? Go fix it before it turns into a $400 water bill. Loose piece of siding? Nail that sucker down before it blows off and hits your car. Random mint plant growing in the yard? Pull it up before it takes over.
Image source: Catonachandelier, Yu Morita
#14
In the mornings don’t think, just get up. You’ll have plenty of time to think later in the day.
Image source: UnproSpeller, Andrew Patrick
#15
Mine is “Might as Well” when walking past laundry on the floor, might as well take it to the bin if I am heading that way. Walking past trash on the floor, I Might as well pick it up and put it in the bin. Going downstairs Might as Well take a cup and put it in the sink. Trying to compress multiple activities into one when it is convenient.
Image source: w13szczus, RDNE Stock project
#16
Eat before going shopping for groceries. You’ll be less likely to buy snacks and stuff. Also make a list and buy just what’s on the list.
Image source: Shadowphyre98, Anna Shvets
#17
Batch cook lunches. It takes an hour out of your Sunday but is so much cheaper and ensures you don’t just eat junk food because it’s easier.
Image source: looj87, Kevin Donnigan
#18
You guys are all about the self improvement. I am lazy-girling it over here but: Automatic bill pay.
Every bill. Automatic. Set credit cards to pay off in full every month if you’re a points ranger.It’s how I have an 820 FICO. I thought that would never happen.
Also, try to get enough sleep but if you can’t, get as far away from your sleep space as possible in the morning and don’t go back until you are 100 % awake. I put my clothes for the next day in the front bathroom, don’t even shower in the master bath because the temptation to slither back into that bed like some kind of homing flounder is so strong.
Image source: karendonner, Mikhail Nilov
#19
Marry someone with similar values and priorities to you, those become important later in life as you begin to have to make tradeoffs with time and money
Image source: bun_stop_looking, Filipe Leme
#20
A high quality and sharp cutting knife makes life in the kitchen so much easier.
Image source: Decent_Echidna_246
#21
I wash as I cook. A lot of cooking is standing waiting for something to heat up or mix. I rinse off the stir spoon or scraper right away and put it back. Use a measuring cup, same thing. My wife doesn’t and she has a whole dishwasher full of cooking bowls, cups, and utensils at the end that take way more time to take care of. If you rinse off everything right away it doesn’t dry on and you can quickly dry it and put it back.
Image source: SixFootSnipe, Kampus Production
#22
Setting out a full outfit the night before, for whatever activity I have planned for tomorrow. I don’t have to go searching for socks and appropriate undergarments, it dumps a mental load, and when I’m running behind schedule I know it’s the last thing I have to do before I bolt out.
Image source: charcoalportraiture, Alina Vilchenko
#23
If there’s something I want/need to do but don’t “feel like it” (run, chore, work project, etc), I’ll mentally say “OK. I’m not going to complete it, but I’ll just start and do a tiny bit, no pressure.” Most of the time I get into the flow after starting.
Image source: mapleleafroots
#24
Stop caring if things go well or not. Literally revolutionized my life and how I enjoy the world. Being frustrated by circumstances out of your control will drive you insane. And if you look closely, basically everything in your life is out of your control. It’s just raining circumstances on you every day.
Image source: unnameableway
#25
Ethnic market for cheaper meat and produce. At my Mexican market, produce is a bit less cosmetic, but a lot cheaper. Chicken is often on sale for $.69 a pound for leg/thigh quarters. Spices are super cheap.
Image source: Darryl_Lict, Min An
#26
When making any purchase, think of it as hours of your time you’ve had to give away.
For example, if you earn $10 an hour for round figures and that BBQ you want to buy is $600 is it worth 60 hours of your time?
Also if you find yourself making a lot of impulse purchases online, put the item in your online basket and wait a minimum of 24 hours, most of the time you’ll forget about what you wanted.
Image source: FoundBeCould
#27
“Don’t put it down, put it away”
Image source: -Fast-Molasses-, Andrea Piacquadio
#28
At stores or anywhere that has a membership connected to a phone# I always use whatever area code I’m in + 867-5309, usually someone has it set up to that number and you get the discount
Image source: UhOh_its_Rambo
#29
When buying something in the sale and thinking you are saving money because it has “x” amount off.
You are not saving money, you are spending money.
Image source: DoxBolt
#30
Do the hard things first. Tackle whatever tasks you least want to do early in the day.
Image source: chester219, Thirdman
#31
I’m an elementary teacher, and I wear pretty much the same thing to work every day. I have 5 North Face brand pants and 5 school shirts. This makes my life such much easier, and I don’t have to worry about what to wear to work.
Image source: cantcatchharry, Tima Miroshnichenko
#32
Turn all your clothes hangers around at the start of the year, if they’re still the wrong way around the following year, ditch the clothes, either sell them on vinted or donate
Image source: Dookimus, Liza Summer
#33
Keep your place clean. A clean place leads to a clean mind that leads to more happiness, higher income, more time for fun things.
It takes effort to build that habit, after 2 months it will be a habit and you will never want to go back.
Image source: trist4r, Skitterphoto
#34
Organise your rooms based on how you use them, not how you think they should be. Find out how you behave and go with the flow.
E.g. if your room is always messy because you leave your books on your bed, that’s because you read in bed. Put your shelf next to your bed or make your nightstand the designated book spot.
If you use a chair for clothes that are too clean to go in the hamper but too dirty to be in the closet, that’s because you don’t have a designated space for it. Have two hampers. One for dirty, one for not so dirty.
Image source: prettyasadiagram, Dmitry Zvolskiy
#35
1. When moving from room to room, always take something that needs moving. There’s always something!
2. The five minute rule – if something takes less than five minutes, just do it.
3. A water flosser (yes I know not as good as real floss but I have a fixed retainer and I realistically am never going to use that fiddly superfloss stuff twice a day).
4. Portable travel steamer in my bedroom (instead of taking something downstairs to be ironed). EDIT: I should have noted that I’m a woman so I’m usually steaming silk, light cottons, cashmere, etc. (The steamer is also great for refreshing fabrics such as wool, silk and cashmere which are naturally self-cleaning.) If you’re trying to get the results of an iron on, for example, a smart shirt, you’re going to be disappointed. :(
5. Set days of the week for changing sheets, washing towels etc.
Image source: SecretSnorlax, Wendelin Jacober
Follow Us