Funny Public Shaming Of Dogs

Some dogs have no shame and their owners seize this opportunity to broadcast it to the whole world. Inspired by parents publicly shaming their kids by hanging a placard with their offense around their neck, these pet lovers share a healthy dose of shaming of their beloved furry friends. We have to admit that some really do look sorry, but others look like they would do it all over again once their forgiving owners leaves the room. Nevertheless, the clever signs and surrounding evidence make for some funny photographs that are sure to lighten up anyone’s day.
Source: dogshaming.com (via: lostininternet.com)
