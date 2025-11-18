Wife Thinks Her Husband Loves Her Cooking, Is Confused When She Finds Out Why

Mistakes in the kitchen aren’t necessarily signs of someone’s incompetence. Too much salt? Maybe they were distracted. Undercooked meat? Perhaps there were problems with the oven. Bland sauce? They may have run out of spices. Because of that, we often stay quiet about people’s underwhelming cooking.

Additionally, the closer the chef is to us, the longer we might hide the truth, until suddenly, it feels too late to say anything. But as this story from the subreddit r/TIFU shows, sooner or later, the cat finds its way out of the bag.

This woman thought her husband enjoyed her cooking

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo)

But little did she know, he had to induce his appetite to consume her meals

Image credits: Le Creuset / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image source: random-throwaway-xyz

Couples can strengthen their bond by preparing meals together

If we trust the author of the post and her husband to be telling the truth and all of this has, indeed, been caused by the woman’s cooking, the two of them could benefit from preparing their meals together.

According to Charlotte Hastings, an accredited psychotherapist and cooking teacher who offers ‘kitchen therapy’ to couples and individuals, that’s because it “cements our need for one another, and our connection to one another, at a very primal level.”

Cooking – or feeding – is the first way we, as babies, learn to attach to and connect with another human, and these experiences have an effect on the way we view intimacy throughout our lives

“Cooking with a partner connects both our goal-directed needs, so getting from A to B, with our connection-seeking needs,” Hastings said.

Image credits: biasciolialessandro / Envato (not the actual photo)

She added that it’s also a great way to spend quality time together without so much pressure (because you’re focusing on an activity) and that it can really help with problem-solving in a relationship.

“How you cook actually says a lot about how you are,” she said.

“Being able to decide who does what task, especially if there’s a disagreement, can help couples to learn how to negotiate and work through problems without resorting to arguments.”

It doesn’t have to be every day, too. A few times a week or even a month can really contribute to making the relationship healthier. You work out who does the shopping trip, who does the chopping, who cooks, and who cleans up and chances are, it’ll also allow both partners to better understand each other’s tastes and preferences.

People who read the story had all sorts of reactions and suggestions

